Ocugen : Corporate Deck 0 07/16/2020 | 09:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Our Mission is to Develop Gene Therapies to Cure Blindness Diseases NASDAQ: OCGN Corporate Deck: July 2020 Forward Looking Statement This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our business strategy, future results of operations and financial position, prospective products, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, estimated market size or growth, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management as of the date of this presentation. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. This presentation includes estimates by us of statistical data relating to market size and growth and other estimated data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. This presentation also includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. While we believe these industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies are reliable, we have not independently verified such data. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. 2 Ocugen Overview Developing transformative therapies with the potential to cure blindness diseases OCUGEN'S BREAKTHROUGH MODIFIER GENE THERAPY PLATFORM NOVEL BIOLOGIC Modifier Gene Therapy Platform - potential for one product to treat many diseases & multi-factor approach

multi-factor approach Technology developed at Dr. Neena Haider's Lab, Harvard Medical School (POC study results published in Nature)

OCU400 (AAV -NR2E3 ) : Potential to treat broad Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), which has over 150 gene mutations, in lieu of developing separate therapies for each mutation under traditional gene therapy - initiation of Phase 1/2a within a year

Potential to treat broad Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), which has over 150 gene mutations, in lieu of developing separate therapies for each mutation under traditional gene therapy - initiation of Phase 1/2a within a year OCU410 (AAV -RORA ) : Potential to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) through multi-factor treatment approach - initiation of Phase 1/2 in 2022

Potential to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) through multi-factor treatment approach - initiation of Phase 1/2 in 2022 Strategic manufacturing partnership with CanSinoBio (~$7B market cap) - sets clear path for critical manufacturing

OCU200 : Targeting major retinal diseases: Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Wet Age- Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) - initiation of Phase 1/2 in 2022

Targeting major retinal diseases: Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Wet Age- Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) - initiation of Phase 1/2 in 2022 Novel mechanism of action (MOA) - integrin targeting

Potential opportunity to initially treat non-responders to anti-VEGF/corticosteroids therapies, 50% of the total patient population of DME, DR and Wet AMD (estimated total current global market size over $10B) Multiple near and mid-term milestones Plan to initiate four Phase 1/2 trials within 1-2 years, with data readouts beginning in 2022 ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. 3 Experienced Leadership Team Leadership Team Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA Rasappa Arumugham, PhD Vijay Tammara, PhD Sanjay Subramanian, MBA Jessica Crespo, CPA Arun Upadhyay, PhD Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder Chief Scientific Officer SVP, Regulatory & Quality Chief Financial Officer Corporate Controller Head of Discovery Retina Scientific Advisory Board Mohamed Genead, MD David Boyer, MD Carl D. Regillo, MD, FACS Mark Pennesi, MD, PhD Geeta Lalwani, MD Acting CMO and Chair of SAB ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. 4 Pipeline Overview ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. 5 Ocugen's Modifier Gene Therapy Platform Breakthrough Technology designed to Address Multiple Diseases with One Product Approach Complex Diseases Through Multiple Factors 6 Ocugen's Modifier Gene Therapy Platform Gene Augmentation: Transfer functional version of a non-functional gene into the target cells. Modifier Gene Therapy: Introduce a functional gene to modify the expression of many genes, gene-networks and regulate basic biological processes in retina Normal gene X Cell GENE X Cell Cell GENE X GENE X GENE X GENE X GENE X Cell with mutated/ nonfunctioning gene X Modifier gene M GENE M Cell GENE M GENE X GENE X Cell with mutated/nonfunctioning gene(s) other than modifier gene We can address a number of diseases using the sameModifier Gene product. Cell Cell with normal function Traditional Gene Therapy ONE Disease Traditional approach that targets one individual gene mutation at a time Regulatory pathway focused on specific product for one disease Longer time to recoup development costs NR2E3 Mutation-Associated Retinal Disease Broad OCU400 CEP290 Mutation-Associated Retinal Disease Spectrum Therapy for RP Rhodopsin Mutation-Associated Retinal Disease Novel approach that targets nuclear hormone genes (NHRs), which regulate multiple functions within the retina Smoother regulatory pathway due to ability to target multiple diseases with one product Ability to recoup development costs over multiple therapeutic indications ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. 7 Nuclear Hormone Receptor Genes (NHRs) Modulators of retinal development & function

Act as "master genes" in the retina

Molecular reset of key transcription factors and associated gene networks - retinal homeostasis Photoreceptor Inflammation & Development NR2E3 Cell Survival Key Mutations: RGR, RHO, PDE6 NR1D1 Key Mutations: PRP16, OTX RORA Cone Cell Phototransduction Development Key Mutations: GNB3, RP78, GNAT Key Mutations: NR2E3, RP68 Metabolism Key Mutations: PEX7 ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. 8 Nature Gene Therapy Publication Preclinical POC Data for Nr2e3 Published in Nature Gene Therapy Efficacy results shown in 5 unique mouse models of RP

Technology developed at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Neena Haider's Lab

Study demonstrates potency of modifier gene therapy to elicit broad-spectrum therapeutic benefits in early and advanced stages of RP

broad-spectrum therapeutic benefits in early and advanced stages of RP Results show evidence of vision rescue in Early Stage & Advanced Stage of disease

Important milestone for development of therapy; demonstrated proof of principle Protection elicited in multiple animal models of degeneration caused by different mutations Potential to represent first broad-spectrum therapy and to provide rescue even after disease onset

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41434-020-0134-z 9 OCU400 - Rescue in Early & Advanced Stage of Disease Early Stage Rescue Advanced Stage Rescue • P0 single subretinal injection, evaluation 3-4 months post injection • P21 subretinal injection, evaluation 2-3 months post injection • rd1 evaluated one-month post injection • Restored ONL photoreceptors morphology in rd7 ONL: Outer Nuclear Layer • ONL cell layer change in rd7 model doesn't progress until 4-5 mos. of age Human Diseases: PDE6β Rhodopsin Leber Enhanced Control Congenital S-cone associated RP associated adRP Amaurosis Syndrome  Fundus images and ONL count show how single product recuses vision in multiple mutations ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41434-020-0134-z 10 OCU400 - Demonstrates Improved Vision Signals in Retina Electroretinogram (ERG) response reveals rescue under both Scotopic (dim-lit) as well as Photopic (well-lit) conditions ERG response: P0 single subretinal injection, evaluation 3-4 months post injection Human vision is enabled by three primary modes: Photopic vision: Vision under well-lit conditions, which provides for color perception, and which functions primarily due to cone cells in the eye

Vision under well-lit conditions, which provides for color perception, and which functions primarily due to cone cells in the eye Mesopic vision: A combination of photopic vision and scotopic vision in low lighting, which functions due to a combination of rod and cone cells in the eye

A combination of photopic vision and scotopic vision in low lighting, which functions due to a combination of rod and cone cells in the eye Scotopic vision: Monochromatic vision in very low light, which functions primarily due to rod cells in the eye ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41434-020-0134-z 11 OCU400 - Demonstrated Safety in Mouse Model Study results confirm overexpression of Nr2e3 by subretinal AAV8-Nr2e3 injection is not detrimental to retina - no off-target effects ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41434-020-0134-z 12 OCU400 - Clinical and Regulatory Strategy Planned Timeline 2021 2022 - 2024 2025 Phase 1/2a Phase 2b/3 Potential Approval NR2E3 NR2E3 Phase 4 Commitments RHO RHO NR2E3 Mutation-EnhancedS-cone Syndrome OCU400 Rhodopsin Mutation-Associated Retinal Disease CEP290 CEP290 Mutation-Leber Congenital Amaurosis Proposed Broad RP Indication Broad Spectrum Therapy for RP ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. 13 OCU400 - Competitive Overview OCU400 Traditional Gene Therapy Cell Therapy Features One product for many IRDs Limited (including broad RP indication) Technology established in the ocular disease space POC data in RP models with different genetic mutations Expected long-term outcome Potentially longer benefit due Potentially limited due to loss of Not established to promotion of homeostasis retinal cells over time Target Patient Population Large Small (specific to mutation) Variable Developmental cost Low High High (economies of scale) (No economies of scale) ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. Potential Competitors pursuing treatment of RP with Traditional Gene Therapy 14 Potential Competitors pursuing treatment of RP with Cell Therapy OCU410 (AAV-RORA) - Dry AMD We believe OCU410 has the potential to address this disease through its multi-factor approach Dry AMD Leads to irreversible blindness due to degeneration of the retina

~9-10M patients in the U.S.*

patients in the U.S.* Currently no approved treatment for Dry AMD Normal Retina Inflammation Contributing Factors Oxidative  Aging Stress  Genetics  Environmental Factors Dry AMD RORA Lipid Peroxidation ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. (*) Sources: https://www.brightfocus.org/macular/article/age-related-macular-facts-figures 15 https://www.uniprot.org/uniprot/P35398#function Gene Therapy Manufacturing Partnership helps advance OCU400 into the clinic with significantly reduced capital and resources Ocugen Partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO) CanSinoBIO to perform CMC development & manufacturing of clinical supplies for OCU400 Publicly-listed (6185.HK) with market cap of ~$7B

(6185.HK) with market cap of ~$7B State-of-the-art facilities with world class team

facilities with world class team Provides scalable GMP cell lines (such as HEK293 suspension culture adopted) for commercial manufacturing

Responsible for all associated costs (typical costs until BLA filing ~$25M-$35M)

~$25M-$35M) Manufacturing at commercial scale (200L) for Phase 1/2 for product consistency CanSinoBIO has rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize OCU400 for Greater China Market Ocugen to receive mid to high single-digit royalties on Greater China sales

single-digit royalties on Greater China sales CanSinoBio to receive low to mid single-digit royalties on all other Global sales ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. Source: Manufacturing Cures: Infrastructure Challenges Facing Cell And Gene Therapy Developers 16 In Vivo June 2019 invivo.pharmaintelligence.informa.com Bloomberg: How a Chinese Firm Jumped to the Front of the Virus Vaccine Race OCU200: Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) Novel Biologic Offering Benefits Beyond Anti-VEGF 17 OCU200 - Potential to Treat DME, DR & Wet AMD OCU200 Provides Hope to All patients with DME, DR or Wet AMD DME  ~0.7M patients in the US* ~50% patients do not respond to DR  ~7.7M patients in the US* Anti-VEGF/corticosteroids Wet AMD  ~1.1M patients in the US* Therapies OCU200 is a Transferrin-Tumstatin Fusion Protein

Transferrin-Tumstatin Fusion Protein Tumstatin: Multiple MOAs for treatment and prevention of macular degeneration and neovascularization Transferrin: Targets the site of action and improves uptake (better target engagement)

Integrin Targeting provides hope to these patients who are non-responders to current therapies

non-responders to current therapies Distinct MOA through targeting Integrin pathways can potentially also help reduce number of injections for patients who do respond to Anti-VEGF & corticosteroids therapies

for patients who do respond to Anti-VEGF & corticosteroids therapies Significant global market potential ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. (*) https://www.gene.com/stories/retinal-diseases-fact-sheet 18 https://www.brightfocus.org/macular/article/age-related-macular-facts-figures OCU200 -Transferrin-Tumstatin Fusion Protein OCU200 Demonstrated Superior Efficacy Compared to Existing Anti-VEGF Therapies DME/DR Wet AMD Wet AMD Oxygen-Induced Retinopathy (OIR) Mouse Model In-VivoLaser-Induced Rat CNV Model In-VivoLaser-Induced Mouse CNV Model NV) Neovascular area (normalized) 150 * ** ** retina 100 of control 50 0 (% -50 NV g g g Eylea Vehicle ∝ ∝ ∝ g) . 5 5 10 2 (40 ∝ OCU200 Effect of OCU200 intravitreal treatments on Neovascularization (NV). Data are presented as mean± SD. Filled circles represent data points from individual eyes * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01 (n = 9-10 eyes per group) ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. Tumstatin OCU200 Avastin PBS indicates p<0.05 when compared to PBS and/or tumstatin treatment

† indicates p<0.05 when compared to Avastin; CNV lesions measured on day 14 after treatment ( % ) 8 0 i o n s 6 0 l e s C N V y 4 0 L e a k V e h i c le E y le a O C U 2 0 0 O C U 2 0 0 + E y le a Data expressed as percentage of CNV lesions on Day 10 after treatment. Laser induction & treatment start on Day 0 19 OCU200 - Distinct Mechanism of Action We believe OCU 200 has the potential to become a disease modifying therapeutic for broader patient population OCU200 Anti-VEGF Anti-Integrin Features (1) (1) (1) Reduces VEGF level/Fluid Selectively works on active endothelial cells (Neovascular) Activates native anti-angiogenic response Enhanced effective delivery through Transferrin Pro-apoptotic and anti-oxidative Dosing Frequency Expected once 1-3 months 1-3 months in 3 months ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. Potential Competitors pursuing treatment using Anti-VEGF approach (1) Approved 20 Potential Competitors pursuing treatment using Anti-Integrin approach Near & Mid-Term Milestones: Planned Timeline OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3) IRDs (gene therapy) OCU200 DME, DR, Wet-AMD (novel biologic) OCU410 (AAV-RORA) Dry AMD (gene therapy) Publication Expected -Orphan Drug Designation in Nature Expected for Rho Tox study -Orphan Drug -Orphan Drug Designation Designation initiation for PDE in EMA 2H 2020 1H 2020 1H 2021 FDA pre- Tox study IND mtg initiation Cell Banking Tox study initiation POC Study FDA pre- IND mtg IND Filing Phase 1/2a start-US Safety read 2H 2021 Safety & Phase 1/2a Complete Efficacy signal Topline results - US Phase 1/2a Phase 2b/3 start-EU start-US 1H 2022 2H 2022 Safety & Efficacy signal IND Filing Start Ph 1/2a Safety read IND Filing Safety & Efficacy Start Ph 1/2a signal ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. 21 Capital Structure Summary Capital Structure Summary Cash & Cash Equivalents (6/30/20) $15.0M Debt Principal O/S (6/30/20) • EB5 Loan : 1.5M $6.4M • PPP Loan : 0.4M • Apr '20 Notes: 4.5M Common Stock O/S (7/15/20) 135.0M Warrants O/S (6/30/20) 0.9M Options O/S (6/30/20) 4.5M ©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential. 22 A Bold Vision to Cure Blindness Diseases with Gene Therapies For more information, contact: IR@ocugen.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ocugen Inc. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 13:45:07 UTC 0 Latest news on OCUGEN, INC. 09:46a OCUGEN : Corporate Deck PU 09:20a OCUGEN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 06/16 OCUGEN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ 06/12 OCUGEN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements .. AQ 06/03 OCUGEN, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 06/03 Ocugen Appoints Dr. Mohamed Genead as Chair of Retina Scientific Advisory Boa.. GL 06/01 OCUGEN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 06/01 Ocugen to Discontinue Phase 3 oGVHD Trial GL 05/15 OCUGEN : Corporate Deck PU 05/11 OCUGEN : Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2020 Financial Results AQ