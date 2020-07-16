Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ocugen, Inc.    OCGN

OCUGEN, INC.

(OCGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/16 10:00:22 am
0.214 USD   -0.09%
09:46aOCUGEN : Corporate Deck
PU
09:20aOCUGEN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06/16OCUGEN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ocugen : Corporate Deck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 09:46am EDT

Our Mission is to Develop Gene Therapies to Cure Blindness Diseases

NASDAQ: OCGN

Corporate Deck: July 2020

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our business strategy, future results of operations and financial position, prospective products, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, estimated market size or growth, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management as of the date of this presentation. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

This presentation includes estimates by us of statistical data relating to market size and growth and other estimated data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. This presentation also includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. While we believe these industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies are reliable, we have not independently verified such data.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

2

Ocugen Overview

Developing transformative therapies with the potential to cure blindness diseases

OCUGEN'S

BREAKTHROUGH MODIFIER GENE THERAPY PLATFORM

NOVEL BIOLOGIC

  • Modifier Gene Therapy Platform - potential for one product to treat many diseases & multi-factor approach
  • Technology developed at Dr. Neena Haider's Lab, Harvard Medical School (POC study results published in Nature)
  • OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3): Potential to treat broad Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), which has over 150 gene mutations, in lieu of developing separate therapies for each mutation under traditional gene therapy - initiation of Phase 1/2a within a year
  • OCU410 (AAV-RORA): Potential to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) through multi-factor treatment approach - initiation of Phase 1/2 in 2022
  • Strategic manufacturing partnership with CanSinoBio (~$7B market cap) - sets clear path for critical manufacturing
  • OCU200: Targeting major retinal diseases: Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Wet Age- Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) - initiation of Phase 1/2 in 2022
  • Novel mechanism of action (MOA) - integrin targeting
  • Potential opportunity to initially treat non-responders to anti-VEGF/corticosteroids therapies, 50% of the total patient population of DME, DR and Wet AMD (estimated total current global market size over $10B)

Multiple near and mid-term milestones

  • Plan to initiate four Phase 1/2 trials within 1-2 years, with data readouts beginning in 2022

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

3

Experienced Leadership Team

Leadership Team

Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA

Rasappa Arumugham, PhD

Vijay Tammara, PhD

Sanjay Subramanian, MBA

Jessica Crespo, CPA

Arun Upadhyay, PhD

Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder

Chief Scientific Officer

SVP, Regulatory & Quality

Chief Financial Officer

Corporate Controller

Head of Discovery

Retina Scientific Advisory Board

Mohamed Genead, MD

David Boyer, MD

Carl D. Regillo, MD, FACS

Mark Pennesi, MD, PhD

Geeta Lalwani, MD

Acting CMO and Chair of SAB

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

4

Pipeline Overview

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

5

Ocugen's Modifier Gene Therapy Platform

Breakthrough Technology designed to

Address Multiple Diseases with One Product

Approach Complex Diseases Through Multiple Factors

6

Ocugen's Modifier Gene Therapy Platform

Gene Augmentation: Transfer functional version of a non-functional gene into the target cells.

Modifier Gene Therapy: Introduce a functional gene to modify the expression of many genes, gene-networks and regulate basic biological processes in retina

Normal gene X

Cell

GENE X

Cell

Cell

GENE X

GENE X

GENE X

GENE X

GENE X

Cell with mutated/ nonfunctioning gene X

Modifier gene M

GENE M

Cell

GENE M

GENE X

GENE X

Cell with mutated/nonfunctioning gene(s) other than modifier gene

We can address a number of diseases using the sameModifier Gene product.

Cell

Cell with

normal function

Traditional

Gene Therapy

ONE Disease

Traditional approach that targets one individual gene mutation at a time Regulatory pathway focused on specific product for one disease Longer time to recoup development costs

NR2E3 Mutation-Associated Retinal Disease

Broad

OCU400

CEP290 Mutation-Associated Retinal Disease

Spectrum

Therapy for RP

Rhodopsin Mutation-Associated Retinal Disease

Novel approach that targets nuclear hormone genes (NHRs), which regulate multiple functions within the retina

Smoother regulatory pathway due to ability to target multiple diseases with one product

Ability to recoup development costs over multiple therapeutic indications

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved.

7

Nuclear Hormone Receptor Genes (NHRs)

  • Modulators of retinal development & function
  • Act as "master genes" in the retina
  • Molecular reset of key transcription factors and associated gene networks - retinal homeostasis

Photoreceptor

Inflammation &

Development

NR2E3

Cell Survival

Key Mutations: RGR, RHO, PDE6

NR1D1

Key Mutations: PRP16, OTX

RORA

Cone Cell

Phototransduction

Development

Key Mutations: GNB3, RP78, GNAT

Key Mutations: NR2E3, RP68

Metabolism

Key Mutations: PEX7

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

8

Nature Gene Therapy Publication

Preclinical POC Data for Nr2e3 Published in Nature Gene Therapy

  • Efficacy results shown in 5 unique mouse models of RP
  • Technology developed at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Neena Haider's Lab
  • Study demonstrates potency of modifier gene therapy to elicit broad-spectrum therapeutic benefits in early and advanced stages of RP
  • Results show evidence of vision rescue in Early Stage & Advanced Stage of disease
    • Important milestone for development of therapy; demonstrated proof of principle
    • Protection elicited in multiple animal models of degeneration caused by different mutations
    • Potential to represent first broad-spectrum therapy and to provide rescue even after disease onset

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41434-020-0134-z

9

OCU400 - Rescue in Early & Advanced Stage of Disease

Early Stage Rescue

Advanced Stage Rescue

P0 single subretinal injection, evaluation 3-4 months post injection

P21 subretinal injection, evaluation 2-3 months post injection

rd1 evaluated one-month post injection

Restored ONL photoreceptors morphology in rd7

ONL: Outer Nuclear Layer

ONL cell layer change in rd7 model doesn't progress until 4-5 mos. of age

Human Diseases:

PDE6β

Rhodopsin

Leber

Enhanced

Control

Congenital

S-cone

associated RP

associated adRP

Amaurosis

Syndrome

Fundus images and ONL count

show how single product recuses

vision in multiple mutations

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41434-020-0134-z

10

OCU400 - Demonstrates Improved Vision Signals in Retina

Electroretinogram (ERG) response reveals rescue under both

Scotopic (dim-lit) as well as Photopic (well-lit) conditions

ERG response: P0 single subretinal injection, evaluation 3-4 months post injection

Human vision is enabled by three primary modes:

  • Photopic vision: Vision under well-lit conditions, which provides for color perception, and which functions primarily due to cone cells in the eye
  • Mesopic vision: A combination of photopic vision and scotopic vision in low lighting, which functions due to a combination of rod and cone cells in the eye
  • Scotopic vision: Monochromatic vision in very low light, which functions primarily due to rod cells in the eye

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41434-020-0134-z

11

OCU400 - Demonstrated Safety in Mouse Model

Study results confirm overexpression of Nr2e3 by subretinal AAV8-Nr2e3

injection is not detrimental to retina - no off-target effects

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41434-020-0134-z

12

OCU400 - Clinical and Regulatory Strategy

Planned Timeline

2021

2022 - 2024

2025

Phase 1/2a

Phase 2b/3

Potential

Approval

NR2E3

NR2E3

Phase 4

Commitments

RHO

RHO

NR2E3 Mutation-EnhancedS-cone Syndrome

OCU400

Rhodopsin Mutation-Associated Retinal Disease

CEP290

CEP290 Mutation-Leber Congenital Amaurosis

Proposed

Broad RP

Indication

Broad

Spectrum

Therapy for RP

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

13

OCU400 - Competitive Overview

OCU400

Traditional Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Features

One product for many IRDs

Limited

(including broad RP indication)

Technology established in the

ocular disease space

POC data in RP models with

different genetic mutations

Expected long-term outcome

Potentially longer benefit due

Potentially limited due to loss of

Not established

to promotion of homeostasis

retinal cells over time

Target Patient Population

Large

Small (specific to mutation)

Variable

Developmental cost

Low

High

High

(economies of scale)

(No economies of scale)

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

Potential Competitors pursuing treatment of RP with Traditional Gene Therapy

14

Potential Competitors pursuing treatment of RP with Cell Therapy

OCU410 (AAV-RORA) - Dry AMD

We believe OCU410 has the potential to address this disease through its multi-factor approach

Dry AMD

  • Leads to irreversible blindness due to degeneration of the retina
  • ~9-10Mpatients in the U.S.*
  • Currently no approved treatment for Dry AMD

Normal Retina

Inflammation

Contributing Factors

Oxidative

Aging

Stress

Genetics

Environmental Factors

Dry AMD

RORA

Lipid Peroxidation

Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Partnership helps advance OCU400 into the clinic with significantly reduced capital and resources

Ocugen Partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO)

CanSinoBIO to perform CMC development & manufacturing of clinical supplies for OCU400

  • Publicly-listed(6185.HK) with market cap of ~$7B
  • State-of-the-artfacilities with world class team
  • Provides scalable GMP cell lines (such as HEK293 suspension culture adopted) for commercial manufacturing
  • Responsible for all associated costs (typical costs until BLA filing ~$25M-$35M)
  • Manufacturing at commercial scale (200L) for Phase 1/2 for product consistency

CanSinoBIO has rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize OCU400 for Greater China Market

  • Ocugen to receive mid to high single-digit royalties on Greater China sales
  • CanSinoBio to receive low to mid single-digit royalties on all other Global sales

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

Source: Manufacturing Cures: Infrastructure Challenges Facing Cell And Gene Therapy Developers

16

In Vivo June 2019 invivo.pharmaintelligence.informa.com

Bloomberg: How a Chinese Firm Jumped to the Front of the Virus Vaccine Race

OCU200:

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD)

Novel Biologic Offering Benefits Beyond Anti-VEGF

17

OCU200 - Potential to Treat DME, DR & Wet AMD

OCU200 Provides Hope to All patients with DME, DR or Wet AMD

DME

~0.7M patients in the US*

~50% patients do not respond to

DR

~7.7M patients in the US*

Anti-VEGF/corticosteroids

Wet AMD

~1.1M patients in the US*

Therapies

  • OCU200 is a Transferrin-Tumstatin Fusion Protein
    • Tumstatin: Multiple MOAs for treatment and prevention of macular degeneration and neovascularization
    • Transferrin: Targets the site of action and improves uptake (better target engagement)
  • Integrin Targeting provides hope to these patients who are non-responders to current therapies
  • Distinct MOA through targeting Integrin pathways can potentially also help reduce number of injections for patients who do respond to Anti-VEGF & corticosteroids therapies
  • Significant global market potential

OCU200 -Transferrin-Tumstatin Fusion Protein

OCU200 Demonstrated Superior Efficacy Compared to Existing Anti-VEGF Therapies

DME/DR

Wet AMD

Wet AMD

Oxygen-Induced Retinopathy (OIR) Mouse Model

In-VivoLaser-Induced Rat CNV Model

In-VivoLaser-Induced Mouse CNV Model

NV)

Neovascular area (normalized)

150

*

**

**

retina

100

of control

50

0

(%

-50

NV

g

g

g

Eylea

Vehicle

g)

. 5

5

10

2

(40

OCU200

Effect of OCU200 intravitreal treatments on Neovascularization (NV). Data are presented as mean± SD. Filled circles represent data points from individual eyes

* P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01 (n = 9-10 eyes per group)

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

Tumstatin

OCU200

Avastin

PBS

  • indicates p<0.05 when compared to PBS and/or tumstatin treatment
    † indicates p<0.05 when compared to Avastin; CNV lesions measured on day 14 after treatment

( % )

8 0

i o n s

6 0

l e s

C N V

y

4 0

L e a k

V e h i c le

E y le a

O C U 2 0 0 O C U 2 0 0 +

E y le a

Data expressed as percentage of CNV lesions on Day 10 after treatment. Laser induction & treatment start on Day 0

19

OCU200 - Distinct Mechanism of Action

We believe OCU 200 has the potential to become a disease modifying therapeutic for

broader patient population

OCU200

Anti-VEGF

Anti-Integrin

Features

(1)

(1)

(1)

Reduces VEGF level/Fluid

Selectively works on active endothelial cells (Neovascular)

Activates native anti-angiogenic response

Enhanced effective delivery through

Transferrin

Pro-apoptotic and anti-oxidative

Dosing Frequency

Expected once

1-3 months

1-3 months

in 3 months

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

Potential Competitors pursuing treatment using Anti-VEGF approach

(1) Approved

20

Potential Competitors pursuing treatment using Anti-Integrin approach

Near & Mid-Term Milestones: Planned Timeline

OCU400

(AAV-NR2E3)

IRDs

(gene therapy)

OCU200

DME, DR,

Wet-AMD

(novel biologic)

OCU410

(AAV-RORA)

Dry AMD

(gene therapy)

Publication

Expected

-Orphan Drug Designation

in Nature

Expected

for Rho

Tox study

-Orphan Drug

-Orphan Drug Designation

Designation

initiation

for PDE

in EMA

2H 2020

1H 2020

1H 2021

FDA pre-

Tox study

IND mtg

initiation

Cell Banking

Tox study

initiation

POC Study

FDA pre-

IND mtg

IND Filing

Phase 1/2a start-US

Safety read

2H 2021

Safety &

Phase 1/2a Complete

Efficacy signal

Topline results - US

Phase 1/2a

Phase 2b/3

start-EU

start-US

1H 2022

2H 2022

Safety & Efficacy signal

IND Filing

Start Ph 1/2a

Safety read

IND Filing

Safety & Efficacy

Start Ph 1/2a

signal

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved.

21

Capital Structure Summary

Capital Structure Summary

Cash & Cash Equivalents (6/30/20)

$15.0M

Debt Principal O/S (6/30/20)

EB5 Loan : 1.5M

$6.4M

PPP Loan : 0.4M

Apr '20 Notes: 4.5M

Common Stock O/S (7/15/20)

135.0M

Warrants O/S (6/30/20)

0.9M

Options O/S (6/30/20)

4.5M

©2020 Ocugen. All Rights Reserved. Confidential.

22

A Bold Vision to Cure

Blindness Diseases with

Gene Therapies

For more information, contact:

IR@ocugen.com

Disclaimer

Ocugen Inc. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 13:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OCUGEN, INC.
09:46aOCUGEN : Corporate Deck
PU
09:20aOCUGEN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06/16OCUGEN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12OCUGEN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
06/03OCUGEN, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03Ocugen Appoints Dr. Mohamed Genead as Chair of Retina Scientific Advisory Boa..
GL
06/01OCUGEN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01Ocugen to Discontinue Phase 3 oGVHD Trial
GL
05/15OCUGEN : Corporate Deck
PU
05/11OCUGEN : Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 16,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart OCUGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ocugen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCUGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,70 $
Last Close Price 0,21 $
Spread / Highest target 227%
Spread / Average Target 227%
Spread / Lowest Target 227%
Managers
NameTitle
Shankar Musunuri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Subramanian Chief Financial Officer
Rasappa Arumugham Chief Scientific Officer
Daniel M. Jorgensen Chief Medical Officer
Uday B. Kompella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCUGEN, INC.-58.81%16
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.64%390 605
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.01%305 807
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.66%200 515
PFIZER, INC.-10.08%198 419
NOVARTIS AG-9.65%193 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group