Ocular Therapeutix : trade; Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing

$25.0 Million Term Loan with MidCap Financial and Silicon Valley Bank

Cash Runway Extended into Third Quarter of 2019

Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it has closed a refinancing of its existing debt by entering into a new $25.0 million term loan with MidCap Financial and Silicon Valley Bank.

The 5-year term loan facility allows for an expansion of the Company’s prior $18 million credit facility to $25.0 million, all of which was drawn at closing. The proceeds from the loan were used to repay the approximately $12.3 million remaining balance under the prior facility and provide an additional $12.0 million of new funds, net of expenses and fees. The restated and amended agreement extends the term of the credit facility until December 21, 2023 and permits the Company to make interest-only payments until January 1, 2021.

“We are pleased with the expansion and extension of our credit facility which not only strengthens our balance sheet with net new funds of $12.0 million but also improves near term cash flow through interest-only payments for the next 24 months, collectively extending the Company’s cash runway, based on current plans and forecasted expenses, into the third quarter of 2019,” said Donald Notman, Chief Financial Officer.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery. OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert) is an intracanalicular insert in Phase 3 clinical development for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The Company’s earlier stage assets include OTX-TIC, an extended-delivery intracameral travoprost implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release intravitreal implants for the treatment of retinal diseases. These intravitreal implants include OTX-TKI, containing a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), and, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-IVT, an extended-delivery protein-based anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) trap. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects for the Company, including the commercialization of ReSure Sealant, DEXTENZA® or any of the Company’s product candidates; the development and regulatory status of the Company’s product candidates, such as the Company’s regulatory submissions for and the timing and conduct of, or implications of results from, clinical trials of DEXTENZA for the treatment of post-surgical ocular inflammation and the prospects for approvability of DEXTENZA for post-surgical ocular inflammation or any other indications, OTX-TP for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, OTX-TIC for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, OTX-TKI for the treatment of retinal diseases including wet AMD, and OTX-IVT as an extended-delivery formulation of the VEGF trap aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases including wet AMD; the Company’s post-approval studies of ReSure® Sealant and the Company’s ongoing communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the Company’s appeal of the warning letter it received regarding ReSure Sealant; the ongoing development of the Company’s extended-delivery hydrogel depot technology; the potential utility of any of the Company’s product candidates; the potential benefits and future operation of the collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, including any potential future payments thereunder; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to the timing and costs involved in commercializing ReSure Sealant, DEXTENZA or any product candidate that receives regulatory approval, including the conduct of post-approval studies, the ability to retain regulatory approval of ReSure Sealant, DEXTENZA or any product candidate that receives regulatory approval, the initiation, timing and conduct of clinical trials, availability of data from clinical trials and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals, the Company’s scientific approach and general development progress, the availability or commercial potential of the Company’s product candidates, the sufficiency of cash resources, the Company’s existing indebtedness, the ability of the Company’s creditors to accelerate the maturity of such indebtedness upon the occurrence of certain events of default, the outcome of the Company’s ongoing legal proceedings and need for additional financing or other actions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

