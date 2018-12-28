Ocular Therapeutix : trade; Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing

Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of
innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today
announced that it has closed a refinancing of its existing debt by
entering into a new $25.0 million term loan with MidCap Financial and
Silicon Valley Bank.
The 5-year term loan facility allows for an expansion of the Company’s
prior $18 million credit facility to $25.0 million, all of which was
drawn at closing. The proceeds from the loan were used to repay the
approximately $12.3 million remaining balance under the prior facility
and provide an additional $12.0 million of new funds, net of expenses
and fees. The restated and amended agreement extends the term of the
credit facility until December 21, 2023 and permits the Company to make
interest-only payments until January 1, 2021.
“We are pleased with the expansion and extension of our credit facility
which not only strengthens our balance sheet with net new funds of $12.0
million but also improves near term cash flow through interest-only
payments for the next 24 months, collectively extending the Company’s
cash runway, based on current plans and forecasted expenses, into the
third quarter of 2019,” said Donald Notman, Chief Financial Officer.
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development,
and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and
conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based
formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug
product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular pain
following ophthalmic surgery. OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost
insert) is an intracanalicular insert in Phase 3 clinical development
for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary
open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The Company’s earlier stage
assets include OTX-TIC, an extended-delivery intracameral travoprost
implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with
glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release
intravitreal implants for the treatment of retinal diseases. These
intravitreal implants include OTX-TKI, containing a tyrosine kinase
inhibitor (TKI), and, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-IVT, an
extended-delivery protein-based anti-vascular endothelial growth factor
(VEGF) trap. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure®
Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract
surgery.
Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this press
release about future expectations, plans, and prospects for the Company,
including the commercialization of ReSure Sealant, DEXTENZA®
or any of the Company’s product candidates; the development and
regulatory status of the Company’s product candidates, such as the
Company’s regulatory submissions for and the timing and conduct of, or
implications of results from, clinical trials of DEXTENZA for the
treatment of post-surgical ocular inflammation and the prospects for
approvability of DEXTENZA for post-surgical ocular inflammation or any
other indications, OTX-TP for the treatment of primary open-angle
glaucoma and ocular hypertension, OTX-TIC for the treatment of
primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, OTX-TKI for the
treatment of retinal diseases including wet AMD, and OTX-IVT as an
extended-delivery formulation of the VEGF trap aflibercept for the
treatment of retinal diseases including wet AMD; the Company’s
post-approval studies of ReSure® Sealant and the Company’s
ongoing communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
regarding the Company’s appeal of the warning letter it received
regarding ReSure Sealant; the ongoing development of the Company’s
extended-delivery hydrogel depot technology; the potential utility of
any of the Company’s product candidates; the potential benefits and
future operation of the collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals,
including any potential future payments thereunder; the sufficiency of
the Company’s cash resources and other statements containing the words
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may",
"might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will,"
"would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions,
constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a
result of various important factors. Such forward-looking statements
involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the
Company’s clinical development programs, future results, performance or
achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by
the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include,
among others, those related to the timing and costs involved in
commercializing ReSure Sealant, DEXTENZA or any product candidate that
receives regulatory approval, including the conduct of post-approval
studies, the ability to retain regulatory approval of ReSure Sealant,
DEXTENZA or any product candidate that receives regulatory approval, the
initiation, timing and conduct of clinical trials, availability of data
from clinical trials and expectations for regulatory submissions and
approvals, the Company’s scientific approach and general development
progress, the availability or commercial potential of the Company’s
product candidates, the sufficiency of cash resources, the Company’s
existing indebtedness, the ability of the Company’s creditors to
accelerate the maturity of such indebtedness upon the occurrence of
certain events of default, the outcome of the Company’s ongoing legal
proceedings and need for additional financing or other actions and other
factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in the
Company’s quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements
included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the
date of this release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and
developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while
the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some
point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation
to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date
of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005033/en/