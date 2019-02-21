Ocular Therapeutix :™ Prices $37.5 Million Subordinated Convertible Debt Financing

Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of
innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today
announced that it has entered into a note purchase agreement with an
accredited investor to issue $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of
6.00% subordinated convertible notes due 2026 pursuant to Regulation D
promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
“Securities Act”). The offering is expected to close on or about March
1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
The notes will be senior unsecured subordinated obligations of the
Company and will mature on March 1, 2026, unless earlier converted,
repurchased or redeemed in accordance with their terms. The notes will
bear interest at a rate of 6.00% annually, payable at maturity. The
notes will be convertible at any time, provided that no conversion
results in a holder owning more than 19.99% of the Company’s issued and
outstanding common stock. The initial conversion rate of the notes will
be 153.8462 shares of Ocular Therapeutix common stock per $1,000
principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion
price of $6.50 per share of Ocular Therapeutix' common stock. The
initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 80% over
the last reported sale price of Ocular's common stock on February 21,
2019 of $3.61. In connection with a conversion following certain
corporate transactions, the Company will, make an additional
“make-whole” cash payment to holders upon conversion. Ocular Therapeutix
may redeem for cash all or part of the notes, at its option, on or after
the third anniversary of the Closing Date, at a redemption price equal
to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus
accrued and unpaid interest, provided that the common stock has traded
at a premium of 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least
20 days during any 30 consecutive trading day period. Upon the
occurrence of certain corporate transactions, noteholders may require
the Company to repurchase all or part of the outstanding principal
amount of such Note at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the
outstanding principal amount of the note to be repurchased, plus accrued
and unpaid interest.
Ocular anticipates that the aggregate net proceeds from the offering
will be approximately $37.1 million, after deducting the estimated fees
and expenses of the offering. The Company intends to use the net
proceeds from the offering to fund the launch of DEXTENZA®, to advance
the Company’s late-stage pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.
The notes and the shares of Ocular’s common stock into which the notes
may be converted have not been registered under the Securities Act, or
the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or
sold in the United States without registration or an applicable
exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not
constitute an offer to sell or an offer to buy any securities, nor shall
it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
At the closing of the offering, Ocular and the purchasers of the notes
will enter into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which, among
other things, Ocular will agree to prepare and file one or more
registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
“SEC”) for the purpose of registering for resale the shares issuable
upon conversion of the notes. Under the registration rights agreement,
Ocular will agree to use commercially reasonable efforts to file a
registration statement with the SEC registering all of shares issuable
upon conversion of the notes for resale by no later than the date 30
days after the closing of the offering.
Piper Jaffray & Co. acted as sole placement agent in the transaction.
