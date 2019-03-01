Ocular Therapeutix :™ To Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results

Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of
innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today
announced that it will report fourth quarter and year ended December 31,
2018 financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Following
distribution of the earnings release via wire services, the Ocular
Therapeutix management team will host a live conference call and webcast
at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results and
provide a general business update.
The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of
the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.
Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure
adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the
webcast. Alternatively, please call (844) 464-3934 (U.S.) or (765)
507-2620 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The
conference ID number for the live call will be 6599787. An archive of
the webcast will be available until June 7, 2019 on the Company’s
website.
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development,
and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and
conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based
formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug
product, DEXTENZA®, is FDA-approved for the treatment of
ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery. OTX-TP (intracanalicular
travoprost insert) is an intracanalicular insert in Phase 3 clinical
development for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with
primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The Company’s
earlier stage assets include OTX-TIC, an extended-delivery intracameral
travoprost implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients
with glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release
intravitreal implants for the treatment of retinal diseases. These
intravitreal implants include OTX-TKI, containing a tyrosine kinase
inhibitor (TKI), and, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-IVT, an
extended-delivery protein-based anti-vascular endothelial growth factor
(VEGF) trap. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure®
Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract
surgery.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005057/en/