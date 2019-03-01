Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ocular Therapeutix Inc    OCUL

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC

(OCUL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ocular Therapeutix :™ To Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 08:03am EST

Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Following distribution of the earnings release via wire services, the Ocular Therapeutix management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call (844) 464-3934 (U.S.) or (765) 507-2620 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call will be 6599787. An archive of the webcast will be available until June 7, 2019 on the Company’s website.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery. OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert) is an intracanalicular insert in Phase 3 clinical development for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The Company’s earlier stage assets include OTX-TIC, an extended-delivery intracameral travoprost implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release intravitreal implants for the treatment of retinal diseases. These intravitreal implants include OTX-TKI, containing a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), and, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-IVT, an extended-delivery protein-based anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) trap. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC
08:03aOCULAR THERAPEUTIX : ™ To Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financia..
BU
02/22OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
02/21OCULAR THERAPEUTIX : ™ Prices $37.5 Million Subordinated Convertible Debt ..
BU
02/20OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20OCULAR THERAPEUTIX : ™ Announces Dosing of First Patient in OTX-TKI (tyros..
BU
01/10OCULAR THERAPEUTIX : ™ Submits Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) fo..
BU
01/07PURDUE PHARMA L.P. : and Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Announce Initiation of Collabo..
BU
2018OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Even..
AQ
2018OCULAR THERAPEUTIX : trade; Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing
BU
2018OCULAR THERAPEUTIX : trade; Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1,98 M
EBIT 2018 -58,2 M
Net income 2018 -58,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 92,4x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 183 M
Chart OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC
Duration : Period :
Ocular Therapeutix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,4 $
Spread / Average Target 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antony Mattessich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amarpreet S. Sawhney Executive Chairman
Donald Notman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter Jarrett Chief Scientific Officer
Michael H. Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC11.81%183
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.08%121 324
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL14.05%38 302
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS20.03%25 374
HOYA CORPORATION5.39%23 221
TERUMO CORP12.24%23 170
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.