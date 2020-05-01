Log in
Ocwen Financial Schedules Conference Call – First Quarter 2020 Results

05/01/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”) will hold a conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review the Company’s first quarter 2020 operating results. These events will follow Ocwen’s first quarter 2020 earnings release. The release will also be available on the Ocwen Financial Corporation website at www.ocwen.com (through a link on the Shareholder Relations page).

A live audio webcast and slide presentation for the call will be available at www.ocwen.com (through a link on the Shareholder Relations page). Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. 

A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

For more information on prior releases and SEC Filings, please refer to the "Shareholder Relations" section of our website at www.ocwen.com.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investors:Media:
June CampbellDico Akseraylian 
T: (856) 917-3190T: (856) 917-0066 
E: shareholderrelations@ocwen.comE: mediarelations@ocwen.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
