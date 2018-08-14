Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Odd Molly International AB    ODD   SE0002017657

ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB (ODD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 01:39:50 pm
14.45 SEK   +0.70%
01:46pODD MOLLY INTER : Invitation to investor presentation
PU
07/04ODD MOLLY INTER : recruits Deputy CEO
PU
06/29ODD MOLLY INTER : New number of shares and votes in Odd Molly
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Odd Molly International : Invitation to investor presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:46pm CEST

Odd Molly International AB (publ)
Stockholm, Sweden, August 14, 2018

Odd Molly invites you to attend a corporate presentation in which Jennie Högstedt Björk, CEO, and Johanna Palm, CFO, will present the interim report Q2, 2018. A possibility will be given to ask questions. Interim report Q2, 2018 will be published Thursday 16 August at 08:00 CET.

Date of presentation: August 16, 2018 at. 11:00

Location: Odd Mollys head office at Kornhamnstorg 6, Stockholm

Registration must be made to Jacob Neckmar at jacob.neckmar@oddmolly.com or 08-522 28 522 by 15 August 2018.

Welcome!

Disclaimer

Odd Molly International AB published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 11:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB
01:46pODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL : Invitation to investor presentation
PU
07/04ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL : recruits Deputy CEO
PU
06/29ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL : New number of shares and votes in Odd Molly
PU
05/04ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL : Report from the annual general meeting 2018 of Odd Mol..
PU
05/04ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL : Adapting to meet the industry’s challenges and o..
PU
04/19ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL : The industry change continues to affect – weak s..
PU
02/16ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL : The industry is changing – and Odd Molly with it
PU
02/13ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB : annual earnings release
02/08ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL : Invitation to investor presentation
PU
02/05ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL : CEO shift in Odd Molly during 2018
PU
More news
Chart ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB
Duration : Period :
Odd Molly International AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Anna Birgitta Attemark President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Patrik Tillman Chairman
Johanna Palm Chief Financial Officer
Nils Erik Vinberg Independent Director
Ingrid Mia Arnhult Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB-35.90%13
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE21.23%170 132
VF CORPORATION30.12%37 982
THE SWATCH GROUP9.49%23 636
HENNES & MAURITZ-24.16%20 901
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.65.34%17 710
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.