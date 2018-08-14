Odd Molly International : Invitation to investor presentation

Odd Molly International AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden, August 14, 2018

Odd Molly invites you to attend a corporate presentation in which Jennie Högstedt Björk, CEO, and Johanna Palm, CFO, will present the interim report Q2, 2018. A possibility will be given to ask questions. Interim report Q2, 2018 will be published Thursday 16 August at 08:00 CET.

Date of presentation: August 16, 2018 at. 11:00

Location: Odd Mollys head office at Kornhamnstorg 6, Stockholm

Registration must be made to Jacob Neckmar at jacob.neckmar@oddmolly.com or 08-522 28 522 by 15 August 2018.

Welcome!