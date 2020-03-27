Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Odeon Film AG    ODE   DE0006853005

ODEON FILM AG

(ODE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Odeon Film AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.03.2020 / 11:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Odeon Film AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020
Address: http://www.odeonfilm.de/red1/liste-odeonfilm-investor-relations-unternehmensberichte-17.asp

27.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Odeon Film AG
Hofmannstraße 25-27
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.odeonfilm.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1008961  27.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1008961&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ODEON FILM AG
06:30aODEON FILM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
02/27ODEON FILM AG : Vorläufige Zahlen 2019
EQ
01/07ODEON FILM AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2019ODEON FILM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
2019ODEON FILM AG : Correction of a release from 08/05/2019 according to Article 40,..
EQ
2019ODEON FILM AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2019ODEON FILM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
2018ODEON FILM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
2018ODEON FILM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
2017ODEON FILM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
More news
Chart ODEON FILM AG
Duration : Period :
Odeon Film AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mischa Hofmann Chief Executive Officer
Herbert Schroder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Neugebauer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert G. Kloiber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Feuerreiter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODEON FILM AG-18.42%12
VIVENDI-25.37%23 756
BOLLORÉ-32.29%8 491
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-16.98%5 410
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.4.80%4 159
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-1.81%2 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group