Odeon Film AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/09/2020 | 05:55am EDT

09.07.2020 / 11:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Odeon Film AG
Street: Hofmannstraße 25-27
Postal code: 81379
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GJ7SD4UUCS3N14

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to reorganisation

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: KKR Management LLP
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
LEONINE Licensing AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 85.23 % 0.00 % 85.23 % 11842770
Previous notification 85.23 % 0.00 % 85.23 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006853005 0 10094030 0.00 % 85.23 %
Total 10094030 85.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
KKR Management LLP % % %
KKR & Co. Inc. % % %
KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % %
KKR Group Partnership L.P. % % %
KKR Europe IV Limited % % %
KKR Associates Europe IV L.P. % % %
KKR European Fund IV L.P. % % %
KKR Show Aggregator GP Limited % % %
KKR Show Aggregator L.P. % % %
SHOW LUX GP 1 S.à r.l. % % %
Show TopCo S.C.A. % % %
SHOW LUX GP 2 S.à r.l. % % %
Show Holding S.C.A. % % %
LEONINE Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
LEONINE Holding GmbH % % %
LEONINE Licensing AG 85.23 % % 85.23 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Show Jupiter Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH was merged with and into LEONINE Holding GmbH. Show Jupiter Verwaltungs GmbH was merged with and into LEONINE Licensing AG (formerly known as Show Jupiter Beteiligungs AG), whereby Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft ('TMG') ceased to exist and all assets and liabilities of TMG were assumed by LEONINE Licensing AG (Anwachsung). 

Date
07 Jul 2020


09.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Odeon Film AG
Hofmannstraße 25-27
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.odeonfilm.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1090055  09.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1090055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
