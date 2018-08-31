FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : First half 2018 Results









The Board of Directors of Financière de l'Odet, meeting on August 31, 2018, approved the financial statements for first half 2018.











Revenue was up 54% compared with the first half of 2017 (+7% at constant scope and exchange rates):







At constant scope and exchange rates, revenue for first half 2018 stood at €10,869m, up 7%:







improvement in the Transportation and Logistics operations on the back of growth in freight forwarding and logistics (+12%), benefiting from the overall increase in air and sea volumes handled, and Bolloré Africa Logistics, (+11%) thanks to the sharp growth in port terminals (TICT, Abidjan Terminal, Congo Terminal, Conakry Terminal and Benin Terminal);

20% increase in Oil Logistics revenue, mainly due to higher oil product prices;

improvement in the Communications business (+3%), mainly attributable to Vivendi, which benefited from growth at Universal Music Group (+6.8%) and Canal+ Group (+1.3%)(3).



On a reported basis, revenue increased by 54 %, given the impact of €3,558m in the changes in consolidation scope, mainly resulting from the consolidation of Vivendi, and -€424m in foreign exchange impacts.















First half 2018 EBITDA : €1,194m, up 58% | Operating income: €543m, up 33%







The Group's operating income amounted to €543m, an increase of 33% compared with first half 2017:







an improvement in the Transportation and Logistics business: +4% on a reported basis and +10% at constant scope and exchange rates, marked by the strong performance of port terminals and the growth in freight forwarding volumes;

an increase in Oil logistics income on the back of positive inventory effects;

in the Communications segment, very strong performances across the main Vivendi businesses: Universal Music Group (+24%) (3) ,Canal+ Group (+28%) (3) and Havas (+5%) (3) ;

controlled expenditure at the Electricity Storage and Solutions business in the background of the termination of the Autolib' service.























Net income for first half 2018: €601m compared with €477m in first half 2017







Financial income stood at €373m , compared with €174m in the first half of 2017. It mainly included the revaluation of Spotify shares (+€456m) and Ubisoft shares (+€56m), the balance of the Ubisoft capital gain (€1,160m in Vivendi's accounts) was recognized directly in equity. In 2017, financial income included €232m from the fair value adjustment of Vivendi's shares following the change in consolidation method.



The share in net income of non-operating companies accounted for using the equity method stood at €19m compared with €46m in first half 2017, impacted by the lower results at Socfin Group plantations, marked by the fall in commodity prices, and the shareholding in Mediobanca which, despite enjoying a record year, recognized an impairment provision of €32m.



Given these items and after taking into consideration -€335m in taxes (including in 2018,

the full consolidation of Vivendi for 6 months with -€114m in deferred taxes from the revaluation of Spotify), consolidated net income stood at €601m, compared with €477m in first half 2017. Net income, Group share stood at €48m compared with €173m in first half 2017, which included a gain of €232m following the full consolidation of Vivendi.











Net debt: €5,809m | Shareholders' equity: €26,395m







Net debt stood at €5,809m before the remaining payment due on the Ubisoft and Fnac-Darty sales (€768m). Shareholders' equity stood at €26,395m (€28,529m at December 31, 2017), namely a net debt to equity ratio (gearing) of 22% compared with 18% at end-2017.





Group liquidity represented an undrawn available amount of some €2.4bn at end-June 2018.























Group structure:



Vivendi - increased shareholding in Vivendi In February 2018, Bolloré Group, exercised 21.4 million options representing 1.7% of the share capital of Vivendi, at an average exercise price of €16.57, i.e., €354 million, which exercise price had been previously set in October 2016. After completion of this transaction, Bolloré Group continues to hold 13.3 million call options that enable it to acquire as many Vivendi shares, exercisable at any time until June 25, 2019, at an average exercise price of €21.10 per share. In addition, in the first half of 2018, Compagnie de Cornouaille acquired approximately 61m Vivendi shares on the market, representing 4.9% of the share capital for €1.3bn (~€21 par share) and exceeded the threshold of 25% of Vivendi's share capital . Finally early August, Financière de Larmor (wholly owned by Bolloré) acquired close to an additional 0.8% for approximately €200m.



Fnac Darty On January 16, 2018, Vivendi arranged hedging to protect the value of its 11% shareholding in Fnac Darty. On July 2, Vivendi opted to settle the hedge through the delivery of shares, which took place on July 10. On July 12, Vivendi received a payment of €267m corresponding to the hedged price of €91 per share, after making an initial investment, in May 2016, of €159m, i.e., €54 per share.







Ubisoft(8) On March 20, 2018, Vivendi announced the sale of its entire 27.27% shareholding in Ubisoft at a price of €66 per share for a total of €2bn, realizing a capital gain of €1.2bn. Vivendi has already received €1.5bn, the €0.5bn balance is still to be received under the forward sale.























Consolidated key figures for Financière de l'Odet