ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.

ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.

(ODL)
ODL: MANDATORY NOTIFICATIONS OF TRADE BY PRIMARY INSIDERS - CORRECTION

0
11/28/2019 | 11:28am EST
ODL: MANDATORY NOTIFICATIONS OF TRADE BY PRIMARY INSIDERS - CORRECTION
PLEASE DISREGARD LAST PUBLICATION ANNOUNCED AT 17:14 CET TODAY. NEW MESSAGE FOLLOWS: Odfjell Partners Ltd has today in a private transaction acquired 476,191 common shares in Odfjell Drilling Ltd ('ODL') from the CEO of Odfjell Drilling AS Simen Lieungh at a price per share of NOK 27.00. Odfjell Partners Ltd is controlled by Helene Odfjell, who is the chair of the board of ODL. Following the transaction, Simen Lieungh owns 476,190 common shares in ODL and has options to acquire up to 960,000 additional common shares in ODL. Following the transaction Odfjell Partners Ltd owns 142,476,191 common shares in ODL representing approx. 60,2% of the common shares issued by ODL. Aberdeen, United Kingdom 28 November 2019 Odfjell Drilling Ltd. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 16:27:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 801 M
EBIT 2019 128 M
Net income 2019 28,1 M
Debt 2019 1 214 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,9x
P/E ratio 2020 8,59x
EV / Sales2019 2,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
Capitalization 662 M
Chart ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Odfjell Drilling Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,52  $
Last Close Price 2,80  $
Spread / Highest target 95,4%
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simen Lieungh President & Chief Executive Officer
Helene Odfjell Chairman
Atle Sæbø Chief Financial Officer
Bengt Alvar Olsen Senior Vice President-Communication & Information
Kurt Meinert Fjell Executive VP-Odfjell Drilling Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.25.22%662
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED60.47%9 660
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION35.00%4 807
HELMERICH & PAYNE-20.80%4 388
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-27.67%3 072
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-15.65%1 785
