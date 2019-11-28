ODL: MANDATORY NOTIFICATIONS OF TRADE BY PRIMARY INSIDERS - CORRECTION

PLEASE DISREGARD LAST PUBLICATION ANNOUNCED AT 17:14 CET TODAY. NEW MESSAGE FOLLOWS: Odfjell Partners Ltd has today in a private transaction acquired 476,191 common shares in Odfjell Drilling Ltd ('ODL') from the CEO of Odfjell Drilling AS Simen Lieungh at a price per share of NOK 27.00. Odfjell Partners Ltd is controlled by Helene Odfjell, who is the chair of the board of ODL. Following the transaction, Simen Lieungh owns 476,190 common shares in ODL and has options to acquire up to 960,000 additional common shares in ODL. Following the transaction Odfjell Partners Ltd owns 142,476,191 common shares in ODL representing approx. 60,2% of the common shares issued by ODL. Aberdeen, United Kingdom 28 November 2019 Odfjell Drilling Ltd. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

