Odfjell Drilling : ODL. - Presentation in today's Investor Conference Call

Please find attached the Q4 2019 Presentation which will be used as a basis for today's investor conference call at 15.00hrs CET. There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the management presentation. Information on how to submit questions to management will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using any of the numbers and the confirmation code below: Belgium: +32 (0)2 400 6926 Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404 France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018 Italy: +39 02 3600 9838 Netherlands: +31 (0)20 703 8261 Norway: +47 2350 0296 Spain: +34 91 419 2514 Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942 United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9411 United States: +1 323-794-2588 The Odfjell Drilling confirmation code is: 8215608 Participants will be asked for name, company and confirmation code.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Odfjell Drilling Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:05:59 UTC