ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.

(ODL)
Odfjell Drilling : ODL. - Presentation in today's Investor Conference Call

02/27/2020 | 02:09am EST
ODL. - Presentation in today's Investor Conference Call
Please find attached the Q4 2019 Presentation which will be used as a basis for today's investor conference call at 15.00hrs CET. There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the management presentation. Information on how to submit questions to management will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using any of the numbers and the confirmation code below: Belgium: +32 (0)2 400 6926 Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404 France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018 Italy: +39 02 3600 9838 Netherlands: +31 (0)20 703 8261 Norway: +47 2350 0296 Spain: +34 91 419 2514 Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942 United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9411 United States: +1 323-794-2588 The Odfjell Drilling confirmation code is: 8215608 Participants will be asked for name, company and confirmation code.

Disclaimer

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:05:59 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 809 M
EBIT 2019 142 M
Net income 2019 41,0 M
Debt 2019 1 255 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 7,38x
EV / Sales2019 2,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 595 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,52  $
Last Close Price 2,51  $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 80,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simen Lieungh President & Chief Executive Officer
Helene Odfjell Chairman
Atle Sæbø Chief Financial Officer
Bengt Alvar Olsen Senior Vice President-Communication & Information
Kurt Meinert Fjell Executive VP-Odfjell Drilling Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.-27.81%597
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-1.24%9 671
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-1.30%4 726
HELMERICH & PAYNE-12.66%4 320
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-48.26%2 181
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-28.33%1 910
