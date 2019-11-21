Log in
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.

(ODL)
Odfjell Drilling : Q3 2019 earnings announcement date and conference call details

11/21/2019 | 03:21am EST
Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - Q3 2019 earnings announcement date and conference call details
In connection with the Q3 2019 earnings announcement on Thursday 28 November 2019, Odfjell Drilling Ltd. will host an investor conference call on the same day at 15:00hrs CET. There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the management presentation. Information on how to submit questions to management will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using any of the numbers and the confirmation code below: Belgium: +32 (0)2 400 6926 Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404 France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018 Italy: +39 02 3600 9838 Netherlands: +31 (0)20 703 8261 Norway: +47 2350 0296 Spain: +34 91 419 2514 Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942 United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9411 United States: +1 323-994-2093 The Odfjell Drilling confirmation code is: 7673691 Participants will be asked for name, company and confirmation code. For further queries, please contact: Eirik Knudsen, VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations +47 934 59 173 eikn@odfjelldrilling.com Aberdeen, United Kingdom 21 November 2019 Odfjell Drilling Ltd.

Disclaimer

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:20:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
