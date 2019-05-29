Odfjell Drilling : reports for the first quarter of 2019

- Operating revenue of USD 201 million
- EBITDA of USD 73 million
- EBIT of USD 31 million
- Net profit of USD 10 million
Odfjell Drilling reports the following highlights in/after Q1 2019:
- Delivery of Deepsea Nordkapp and commencement of contract
- BP extended contract for platform drilling services on the UK continental
shelf
- Management agreement for Deepsea Yantai
- Received USD 775 million in refinancing commitments
Please see the attached report for the first quarter of 2019.
