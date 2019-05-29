Log in
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD

(ODL)
  Report  
Odfjell Drilling : reports for the first quarter of 2019

0
05/29/2019 | 05:39am EDT
- Operating revenue of USD 201 million
- EBITDA of USD 73 million
- EBIT of USD 31 million
- Net profit of USD 10 million

Odfjell Drilling reports the following highlights in/after Q1 2019:

- Delivery of Deepsea Nordkapp and commencement of contract
- BP extended contract for platform drilling services on the UK continental
shelf
- Management agreement for Deepsea Yantai
- Received USD 775 million in refinancing commitments

Please see the attached report for the first quarter of 2019.

For further queries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Eirik Knudsen, Vice President Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
+47 934 59 173 / eikn@odfjelldrilling.com

Aberdeen, United Kingdom
29 May 2019
Odfjell Drilling Ltd.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. Attachments

Disclaimer

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:38:03 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 6 637 M
EBIT 2019 965 M
Net income 2019 251 M
Debt 2019 10 116 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,96
P/E ratio 2020 11,29
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capitalization 6 525 M
Chart ODFJELL DRILLING LTD
Duration : Period :
Odfjell Drilling Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODFJELL DRILLING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,1  NOK
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simen Lieungh President & Chief Executive Officer
Helene Odfjell Chairman
Atle Sæbø Chief Financial Officer
Bengt Alvar Olsen Senior Vice President-Communication & Information
Kurt Meinert Fjell Executive VP-Odfjell Drilling Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD32.85%748
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED8.55%5 549
HELMERICH & PAYNE5.28%5 522
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP33.88%5 483
TRANSOCEAN LTD-3.60%4 129
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.6.67%2 302
