Odfjell Drilling : reports for the first quarter of 2019

- Operating revenue of USD 201 million- EBITDA of USD 73 million- EBIT of USD 31 million- Net profit of USD 10 millionOdfjell Drilling reports the following highlights in/after Q1 2019:- Delivery of Deepsea Nordkapp and commencement of contract- BP extended contract for platform drilling services on the UK continentalshelf- Management agreement for Deepsea Yantai- Received USD 775 million in refinancing commitmentsPlease see the attached report for the first quarter of 2019.For further queries, please contact:Investor Relations:Eirik Knudsen, Vice President Corporate Finance & Investor Relations+47 934 59 173 / eikn@odfjelldrilling.comAberdeen, United Kingdom29 May 2019Odfjell Drilling Ltd.This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.