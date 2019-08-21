Log in
ODFJELL SE

(ODF)
Correction: Odfjell SE 2Q19: Improved results from Odfjell Tankers as spot and COA rates begin to recover

08/21/2019 | 03:31am EDT

Odfjell SE today reported its results for the second quarter of 2019. The results reflect an improving chemical tanker spot market and improved contract renewal rates.


Highlights for the second quarter of 2019:

• The chemical tanker market continued to improve
• EBITDA of USD 57 million, compared with USD 47 million in 1Q19
• EBITDA of USD 50 million from Odfjell Tankers compared with USD 40 million in 1Q19. Excluding the effect from IFRS 16, Odfjell Tankers EBITDA improved to USD 37 million in 2Q19 vs USD 27 million in 1Q19
• EBITDA of USD 6 million from Odfjell Terminals compared to USD 7 million in 1Q19
• Net result of USD -10 million compared to USD -15 million last quarter
• Spot rates on main trade lanes improved by 7% compared to 1Q19, and Odfjell’s COA rates (renewals) are up 6% YTD 2019

"We are pleased to report continued improvements in our results for the second quarter. The improvement in both spot and COA rates are still modest, but we continue to believe that we are at an early stage in the recovery of the chemical tanker market. We expect the next quarter to be slightly affected by seasonal slowdown in the chemical tanker market, but we still expect to report figures in line with the second quarter", said Kristian Mørch, CEO of Odfjell SE.


Please see attached for 2Q19 Report and Presentation. In connection with the quarterly release, Odfjell SE will present the results in a live webcast at 11:00 CET today. Follow the webcast at Odfjell.com or HegnarTV. The presentation will be held in English.

IR contact:
Bjørn Kristian Røed
Tel: +47 40 91 98 68
E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 913 M
EBIT 2019 45,1 M
Net income 2019 -31,5 M
Debt 2019 1 288 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,27x
P/E ratio 2020 74,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 226 M
Chart ODFJELL SE
Duration : Period :
Odfjell SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODFJELL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,16  $
Last Close Price 2,89  $
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Verner Mørch Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Ward Odfjell Chairman
Harald Fotland Chief Operating Officer
Terje Iversen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Christine Rødsæther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODFJELL SE-11.86%226
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK1.09%22 113
HAPAG-LLOYD AG133.04%10 120
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD10.15%7 164
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD32.88%3 066
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-31.36%2 792
