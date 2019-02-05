Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Odfjell SE    ODF   NO0003399909

ODFJELL SE (ODF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Odfjell SE: Presentation of fourth quarter 2018 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 07:27am EST
 
Odfjell SE will release its fourth quarter 2018 results Thursday 14 February 2019 at 07:00 CET. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at odfjell.com.
 
Same day at 09:00 CET, the Company will present the results at Hotel Continental, meeting facility "Teatersalen 2", Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo. A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations) and at hegnar.no/TV.
 
The presentation will be held in English.
 
If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo, please confirm with an e-mail to bkr@odfjell.com.
 
IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research
Tel: + 47 55 27 47 33
E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ODFJELL SE
07:27aODFJELL SE : Presentation of fourth quarter 2018 results
GL
2018ODFJELL SE : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
2018ODFJELL SE 3Q18 : Chemical tanker market remained unchanged from previous quarte..
GL
2018ODFJELL SE : Presentation of third quarter 2018 results
AQ
2018ODFJELL : Notification of trade - Odfjell SE - B-aksjer
AQ
2018ODFJELL : Sale of Rotterdam tank terminal is finalized
GL
2018ODFJELL : Notification of trade
AQ
2018ODFJELL : SE to present at Pareto Securities' 25th Oil & Offshore Conference
GL
2018ODFJELL : Successful placement of new unsecured bond issue
GL
2018ODFJELL : Fixed income investor meetings
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 861 M
EBIT 2018 22,0 M
Net income 2018 -113 M
Debt 2018 854 M
Yield 2018 5,63%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart ODFJELL SE
Duration : Period :
Odfjell SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODFJELL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,91 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Verner Mørch Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Ward Odfjell Chairman
Harald Fotland Chief Operating Officer
Terje Iversen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Christine Rødsæther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODFJELL SE-3.39%291
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK7.72%27 238
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD6.44%7 232
HAPAG-LLOYD AG1.25%4 556
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-0.86%4 147
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD12.83%2 847
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.