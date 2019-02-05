Odfjell SE: Presentation of fourth quarter 2018 results

Odfjell SE will release its fourth quarter 2018 results Thursday 14 February 2019 at 07:00 CET. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at odfjell.com.

Same day at 09:00 CET, the Company will present the results at Hotel Continental, meeting facility "Teatersalen 2", Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo. A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations) and at hegnar.no/TV.

The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo, please confirm with an e-mail to bkr@odfjell.com.

IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: + 47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

