ODFJELL SE

(ODF)
Odfjell SE: Presentation of second quarter 2019 results

08/14/2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Odfjell SE will release its second quarter 2019 results Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 09:00 CET. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at odfjell.com.

Same day at 11:00 CET, the Company will present the results at Scandic Flesland Airport Hotel, meeting facility "Away", in connection with the Hordaland på Børs conference. A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations) and at hegnar.no/TV.


The presentation will be held in English.


If you wish to participate at the presentation in Bergen, please confirm with an e-mail to bkr@odfjell.com


IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: +47 40 91 98 68

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

This invormation is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
