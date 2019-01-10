Log in
Odontoprev : CVM 358 Consolidated Form - December 2018

01/10/2019 | 08:14am EST

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Trading Securities

Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

(x) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, the following transactions with securities and derivatives occurred. ( ) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives.

Company's name: ODONTOPREV S.A.

Group and related persons

(x) Company

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Controllers

( ) Officers

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Consulting

Bodies

Initial Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

% of participation

Same Class and type

Total

Shares

Ordinary

1,153,040

0.22%

0.22%

Transactions in the referred month

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Broker

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Final Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

% of participation

Same Class and type

Total

Shares

Ordinary

1,153,040

0.22%

0.22%

The Board of Directors in a meeting held on December 20, 2017, authorized a Share Buyback Program, issued by the Company, without reduction of capital stock, to be kept at the Company´s Treasury and subsequently used to cover the Stock Options Plan grants of 2014 and 2015, or be canceled, with the following characteristics:

(a) The acquisitions, object of the Share Buyback Program, may be executed up to 18 months, which will run from December 21, 2017 to June 21, 2019, including; being the Executive Officers able to define the appropriate timing for the acquisitions;

  • (b) The total number of shares to be acquired may reach 4,666,000 ordinary shares, traded at B3 under the code "ODPV3";

  • (c) On June 11, 2018, the Share Buyback Program authorized on December 20, 2017 was concluded.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Trading Securities

Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

( ) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, the following transactions with securities and derivatives occurred. (x) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives.

Company's name: ODONTOPREV S.A.

Group and related persons

( ) Board of Directors

(x) Controllers

Securities/ DerivativesShares

( ) Company

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Consulting

Bodies

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Ordinary

265,648,397

( ) Officers

Initial Balance

Same Class and type 50.01%

Total

50.01%

Transactions in the referred month

Securities/ DerivativesSecurities CharacteristicsBroker

OperationDayQuantityPriceVolume (R$)

Final Balance

% of participationSecurities/ DerivativesSecurities Characteristics

QuantitySame Class and type

TotalShares

Ordinary

265,648,397

50.01%

50.01%

Note:

(i) On 10.18.2009 Bradesco Saúde S/A; ZNT Empreendimentos, Comércio e Participações Ltda and Randal Luiz Zanetti signed a Shareholders Agreement, with effective date from 12.23.2009.

(ii) On 12.23.2009 the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the Bradesco Dental S/A incorporation, with subscription of 19,259,436 new shares. The Company´s capital came from 25.015.130 to 44,274,566 shares.

(iii) On 07.01.2010 the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the stock split on ratio 4:1. The Company´s capital came from 44,274,566 to 177,098,264 shares.

(iv) On 04.02.2012 the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the stock split on ratio 3:1. The Company´s capital came from 177,098,264 to 531,294,792 shares.

(v) On 12.30.2014 Odontoprev SA was informed by Bradesco Saúde SA about the incorporation of its subsidiaries, Santa Rita de Cássia Empreendimentos, Comércio e Participações S.A., indirect shareholder of the Company, and ZNT Empreendimentos, Comércio e Participações S.A., direct shareholder of the Company. The capital stock of those Subsidiaries was fully held by Bradesco Saúde. As a result, Odontoprev informs, in accordance with the requirements of Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358, that Bradesco Saúde is the new holder, due de incorporation of this subsidiaries and sucession of its rights and obligations, whose direct participation in Odontoprev corresponds to 265,648,397 common shares, corresponding to 50.01% of the total capital stock of the company.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Trading Securities

Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

(x) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, the following transactions with securities and derivatives occurred. ( ) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives.

Company's name: ODONTOPREV S.A.

Group and related persons

( ) Company

(x) Board of Directors

( ) Controllers

( ) Officers

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Consulting Bodies

Initial Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

% of participation

Same Class and type

Total

Shares

Ordinary

236,862

0.04

0.04

Transactions in the referred month

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Broker

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Shares

Ordinary

CSHG

Share lease (lessor)

3

-104,000

13.92

-1,447,680.00

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

3

12,000

13.05

156,600.00

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease (lessor)

3

-384,780

13.92

-5,356,137.60

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease (lessor)

4

-396,285

14.32

-5,674,801.20

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

4

2,068,368

13.64

28,217,317.45

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

5

1,505,386

13.30

20,028,392.98

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease (lessor)

5

-673,500

14.36

-9,671,460.00

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

6

2,173,685

13.77

29,935,272.50

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

6

278,800

12.97

3,615,021.17

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease (lessor)

6

-224,373

14.17

-3,179,365.41

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

7

317,999

13.44

4,272,494.64

Shares

Ordinary

CSHG

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

7

100,000

14.15

1,415,000.00

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

11

213,960

13.43

2,873,641.13

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease (lessor)

12

-426,656

13.46

-5,742,789.76

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

12

222,727

13.25

2,951,132.75

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

13

426,656

14.12

6,025,240.30

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

14

49,558

13.42

665,068.36

Shares

Ordinary

bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

17

85,800

13.77

1,181,466.00

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

18

42,087

13.92

585,851.04

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

19

22,570

13.67

308,548.15

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease (lessor)

19

-535,452

13.14

-7,035,839.28

Shares

Ordinary

CSHG

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

19

17,200

14.19

244,068.00

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

20

415,980

13.90

5,782,429.83

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

21

230,000

13.14

3,022,200.00

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

28

170,167

13.14

2,235,994.38

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

28

54,685

13.14

718,560.90

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

10

68,400

13.65

933,828.26

Shares

Ordinary

Bradesco

Share lease (lessor)

10

-204,770

14.07

-2,881,113.90

Shares

Ordinary

CSHG

Share lease devolultion (lessor)

11

104,000

13.92

1,447,680.00

Final Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

% of participation

Same Class and type

Total

Shares

Ordinary

5,867,074

1.10

1.10

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Trading Securities

Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

From 12.01.2018 to 12.31.2018:

(x) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, the following transactions with securities and derivatives occurred. ( ) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives.

Company's name: ODONTOPREV S.A.

Group and related persons

Securities/ Derivatives

( ) Company

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Controllers

(x) Officers

( ) Fiscal CouncilInitial Balance

Securities Characteristics

SharesSecurities/ Derivatives Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares

Transactions in the referred month

Securities Characteristics Ordinary Ordinary Ordinary Ordinary Ordinary Ordinary OrdinaryOrdinarySecurities/ Derivatives

Shares

Ordinary

Broker

Bradesco Bradesco Bradesco Bradesco Bradesco Bradesco Bradesco

BradescoOperation

Day

Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Resignation Final Balance

21

4

4

5

7

3

27

13

Quantity

1,400,969

Quantity

1,400

45,000

19,600

15,500

6,300

15,800

3,800

28,183

( ) Technical or Consulting Bodies

% of participationSame Class and type

0.26

PriceVolume (R$)

13.83

19,362.00

14.38

647,253.00

14.35

281,240.01

14.28

221,320.01

14.08

88,704.00

14.32

226,268.96

13.59

51,639.00

-Securities Characteristics

Quantity Same Class and typeOrdinary

1,265,386

% of participation

0.24

0.24

Total

0.26

Note:

(i) On 11.28.2017 the Board of Director's Meeting it was approved the re-election of the current Board of Executive

Officers, for a term of two (2) years, to be extended until 11.28.2019.

-

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Trading Securities

Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

( ) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, the following transactions with securities and derivatives occurred. (x) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives.

Company's name: ODONTOPREV S.A.

Group and related persons

Securities/ DerivativesShares

Securities Characteristics

Securities/ DerivativesShares

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Controllers

( ) Company

(x) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Consulting

Bodies

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Ordinary

-

( ) OfficersInitial BalanceTransactions in the referred month

Broker

Price

No transactionFinal Balance

Securities Characteristics

QuantityOrdinary

-

Note:

  • (i) On 03.28.2017, the AGM renewed the mandate of the Fiscal Council for 2017.

(ii)On 04.02.2018, the AGM installed the Fiscal Council, for the year of 2018.

Same Class and type 0.00%

Total 0.00%Volume (R$)

% of participationSame Class and type

0.00%Total

0.00%

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 13:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
