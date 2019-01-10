Odontoprev : CVM 358 Consolidated Form - December 2018

CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Trading Securities
Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
(x) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, the following transactions with securities and derivatives occurred. ( ) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives.
|
Company's name: ODONTOPREV S.A.
|
Group and related persons
|
(x) Company
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Controllers
|
( ) Officers
|
( ) Fiscal Council
|
( ) Technical or Consulting
Bodies
|
Initial Balance
|
Securities/ Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics
|
Quantity
|
% of participation
|
Same Class and type
|
Total
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
1,153,040
|
0.22%
|
0.22%
|
Transactions in the referred month
|
Securities/ Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics
|
Broker
|
Operation
|
Day
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Volume (R$)
|
|
Final Balance
|
Securities/ Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics
|
Quantity
|
% of participation
|
Same Class and type
|
Total
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
1,153,040
|
0.22%
|
0.22%
The Board of Directors in a meeting held on December 20, 2017, authorized a Share Buyback Program, issued by the Company, without reduction of capital stock, to be kept at the Company´s Treasury and subsequently used to cover the Stock Options Plan grants of 2014 and 2015, or be canceled, with the following characteristics:
(a) The acquisitions, object of the Share Buyback Program, may be executed up to 18 months, which will run from December 21, 2017 to June 21, 2019, including; being the Executive Officers able to define the appropriate timing for the acquisitions;
-
(b) The total number of shares to be acquired may reach 4,666,000 ordinary shares, traded at B3 under the code "ODPV3";
-
(c) On June 11, 2018, the Share Buyback Program authorized on December 20, 2017 was concluded.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Trading Securities
Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
( ) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, the following transactions with securities and derivatives occurred. (x) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives.
Company's name: ODONTOPREV S.A.
Group and related persons
( ) Board of Directors
(x) Controllers
Securities/ DerivativesShares
( ) Company
|
( ) Fiscal Council
|
( ) Technical or Consulting
|
Bodies
|
% of participation
|
Securities Characteristics
|
Quantity
|
Ordinary
|
265,648,397
( ) Officers
Initial Balance
Same Class and type 50.01%
Total
50.01%
Transactions in the referred month
Securities/ DerivativesSecurities CharacteristicsBroker
OperationDayQuantityPriceVolume (R$)
Final Balance
% of participationSecurities/ DerivativesSecurities Characteristics
QuantitySame Class and type
TotalShares
Ordinary
265,648,397
50.01%
50.01%
Note:
(i) On 10.18.2009 Bradesco Saúde S/A; ZNT Empreendimentos, Comércio e Participações Ltda and Randal Luiz Zanetti signed a Shareholders Agreement, with effective date from 12.23.2009.
(ii) On 12.23.2009 the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the Bradesco Dental S/A incorporation, with subscription of 19,259,436 new shares. The Company´s capital came from 25.015.130 to 44,274,566 shares.
(iii) On 07.01.2010 the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the stock split on ratio 4:1. The Company´s capital came from 44,274,566 to 177,098,264 shares.
(iv) On 04.02.2012 the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the stock split on ratio 3:1. The Company´s capital came from 177,098,264 to 531,294,792 shares.
(v) On 12.30.2014 Odontoprev SA was informed by Bradesco Saúde SA about the incorporation of its subsidiaries, Santa Rita de Cássia Empreendimentos, Comércio e Participações S.A., indirect shareholder of the Company, and ZNT Empreendimentos, Comércio e Participações S.A., direct shareholder of the Company. The capital stock of those Subsidiaries was fully held by Bradesco Saúde. As a result, Odontoprev informs, in accordance with the requirements of Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358, that Bradesco Saúde is the new holder, due de incorporation of this subsidiaries and sucession of its rights and obligations, whose direct participation in Odontoprev corresponds to 265,648,397 common shares, corresponding to 50.01% of the total capital stock of the company.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Trading Securities
Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
(x) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, the following transactions with securities and derivatives occurred. ( ) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives.
|
Company's name: ODONTOPREV S.A.
|
Group and related persons
|
( ) Company
(x) Board of Directors
( ) Controllers
|
( ) Officers
|
( ) Fiscal Council
|
( ) Technical or Consulting Bodies
|
Initial Balance
|
Securities/ Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics
|
Quantity
|
% of participation
|
Same Class and type
|
Total
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
236,862
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
Transactions in the referred month
|
Securities/ Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics
|
Broker
|
Operation
|
Day
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Volume (R$)
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
CSHG
|
Share lease (lessor)
|
3
|
-104,000
|
13.92
|
-1,447,680.00
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
3
|
12,000
|
13.05
|
156,600.00
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease (lessor)
|
3
|
-384,780
|
13.92
|
-5,356,137.60
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease (lessor)
|
4
|
-396,285
|
14.32
|
-5,674,801.20
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
4
|
2,068,368
|
13.64
|
28,217,317.45
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
5
|
1,505,386
|
13.30
|
20,028,392.98
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease (lessor)
|
5
|
-673,500
|
14.36
|
-9,671,460.00
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
6
|
2,173,685
|
13.77
|
29,935,272.50
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
6
|
278,800
|
12.97
|
3,615,021.17
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease (lessor)
|
6
|
-224,373
|
14.17
|
-3,179,365.41
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
7
|
317,999
|
13.44
|
4,272,494.64
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
CSHG
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
7
|
100,000
|
14.15
|
1,415,000.00
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
11
|
213,960
|
13.43
|
2,873,641.13
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease (lessor)
|
12
|
-426,656
|
13.46
|
-5,742,789.76
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
12
|
222,727
|
13.25
|
2,951,132.75
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
13
|
426,656
|
14.12
|
6,025,240.30
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
14
|
49,558
|
13.42
|
665,068.36
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
17
|
85,800
|
13.77
|
1,181,466.00
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
18
|
42,087
|
13.92
|
585,851.04
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
19
|
22,570
|
13.67
|
308,548.15
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease (lessor)
|
19
|
-535,452
|
13.14
|
-7,035,839.28
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
CSHG
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
19
|
17,200
|
14.19
|
244,068.00
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
20
|
415,980
|
13.90
|
5,782,429.83
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
21
|
230,000
|
13.14
|
3,022,200.00
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
28
|
170,167
|
13.14
|
2,235,994.38
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
28
|
54,685
|
13.14
|
718,560.90
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
10
|
68,400
|
13.65
|
933,828.26
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
Bradesco
|
Share lease (lessor)
|
10
|
-204,770
|
14.07
|
-2,881,113.90
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
CSHG
|
Share lease devolultion (lessor)
|
11
|
104,000
|
13.92
|
1,447,680.00
|
Final Balance
|
Securities/ Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics
|
Quantity
|
% of participation
|
Same Class and type
|
Total
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
5,867,074
|
1.10
|
1.10
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Trading Securities
Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
From 12.01.2018 to 12.31.2018:
(x) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, the following transactions with securities and derivatives occurred. ( ) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives.
Company's name: ODONTOPREV S.A.
Group and related persons
Securities/ Derivatives
( ) Company
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Controllers
(x) Officers
( ) Fiscal CouncilInitial Balance
Securities Characteristics
SharesSecurities/ Derivatives Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares
Transactions in the referred month
Securities Characteristics Ordinary Ordinary Ordinary Ordinary Ordinary Ordinary OrdinaryOrdinarySecurities/ Derivatives
Shares
Ordinary
Broker
Bradesco Bradesco Bradesco Bradesco Bradesco Bradesco Bradesco
BradescoOperation
Day
Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Resignation Final Balance
21
4
4
5
7
3
27
13
Quantity
1,400,969
Quantity
1,400
45,000
19,600
15,500
6,300
15,800
3,800
28,183
( ) Technical or Consulting Bodies
% of participationSame Class and type
0.26
PriceVolume (R$)
13.83
19,362.00
14.38
647,253.00
14.35
281,240.01
14.28
221,320.01
14.08
88,704.00
14.32
226,268.96
13.59
51,639.00
-Securities Characteristics
Quantity Same Class and typeOrdinary
1,265,386
% of participation
0.24
Total
0.26
Note:
(i) On 11.28.2017 the Board of Director's Meeting it was approved the re-election of the current Board of Executive
Officers, for a term of two (2) years, to be extended until 11.28.2019.
-
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Trading Securities
Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
( ) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, the following transactions with securities and derivatives occurred. (x) pursuant to Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives.
Company's name: ODONTOPREV S.A.
Group and related persons
Securities/ DerivativesShares
Securities Characteristics
Securities/ DerivativesShares
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Controllers
( ) Company
|
(x) Fiscal Council
|
( ) Technical or Consulting
|
Bodies
|
% of participation
|
Securities Characteristics
|
Quantity
|
Ordinary
|
-
( ) OfficersInitial BalanceTransactions in the referred month
Broker
No transactionFinal Balance
Securities Characteristics
QuantityOrdinary
-
Note:
(ii)On 04.02.2018, the AGM installed the Fiscal Council, for the year of 2018.
Same Class and type 0.00%
Total 0.00%Volume (R$)
% of participationSame Class and type
0.00%Total
0.00%