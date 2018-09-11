Odontoprev : ISS - Taxes on sales of services and products

Log in
ODONTOPREV SA (ODPV3)
End-of-day quote  - 09/12
12.8 BRL   -3.76%
ISS - TAXES ON SALES OF SERVICES AND PRODUCTS

09/11/2018 | 06:17pm EDT

ODONTOPREV S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 58.119.199/0001-51

Corporate Registry ID (NIRE) 35.300.156.668

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ISS - TAXES ON SALES OF SERVICES AND PRODUCTS

ODONTOPREV S.A. (B3:ODPV3; Bloomberg:ODPV3 BZ; Reuters:ODPV3.SA; "OdontoPrev" or the "Company"), the largest dental benefits company in Brazil, informs that the Company obtained a liminal in the first instance to collect the ISS (tax on sales of services and products) over the effective value of provided services, or reinstating the deduction of the payment related to the dental service providers. The Company clarifies that the liminal decision also meets Brasildental Operadora de Planos Odontológicos S.A..

The Company will inform, in due course, the following decision phases until the legal authorization of the final decision.

Barueri, September 11th, 2018

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 22:16:06 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 564 M
EBIT 2018 399 M
Net income 2018 282 M
Finance 2018 446 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 24,84
P/E ratio 2019 21,90
EV / Sales 2018 4,23x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 7 066 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Bacellar Chief Executive Officer
Randal Luiz Zanetti Chairman
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Director-Finance & Administration
Marcelo Galvão Director-Information Technology
Eduardo de Toledo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODONTOPREV SA-18.68%1 732
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)49.70%45 505
FRESENIUS-2.26%41 046
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-1.71%30 928
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS5.88%17 210
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS11.03%14 858
