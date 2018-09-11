Odontoprev : ISS - Taxes on sales of services and products

ODONTOPREV S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ISS - TAXES ON SALES OF SERVICES AND PRODUCTS

ODONTOPREV S.A. (B3:ODPV3; Bloomberg:ODPV3 BZ; Reuters:ODPV3.SA; "OdontoPrev" or the "Company"), the largest dental benefits company in Brazil, informs that the Company obtained a liminal in the first instance to collect the ISS (tax on sales of services and products) over the effective value of provided services, or reinstating the deduction of the payment related to the dental service providers. The Company clarifies that the liminal decision also meets Brasildental Operadora de Planos Odontológicos S.A..

The Company will inform, in due course, the following decision phases until the legal authorization of the final decision.

Barueri, September 11th, 2018

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

Investor Relations Officer