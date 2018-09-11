Odontoprev : ISS - Taxes on sales of services and products

ODONTOPREV S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 58.119.199/0001-51
Corporate Registry ID (NIRE) 35.300.156.668
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ISS - TAXES ON SALES OF SERVICES AND PRODUCTS
ODONTOPREV S.A. (B3:ODPV3; Bloomberg:ODPV3 BZ; Reuters:ODPV3.SA; "OdontoPrev" or the "Company"), the largest dental benefits company in Brazil, informs that the Company obtained a liminal in the first instance to collect the ISS (tax on sales of services and products) over the effective value of provided services, or reinstating the deduction of the payment related to the dental service providers. The Company clarifies that the liminal decision also meets Brasildental Operadora de Planos Odontológicos S.A..
The Company will inform, in due course, the following decision phases until the legal authorization of the final decision.
Barueri, September 11th, 2018
José Roberto Borges Pacheco
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
OdontoPrev SA published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 22:16:06 UTC