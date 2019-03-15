Odontoprev : ISS - Taxes on sales of services and products

ODONTOPREV S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 58.119.199/0001-51

Corporate Registry ID (NIRE) 35.300.156.668

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ISS - TAXES ON SALES OF SERVICES AND PRODUCTS

ODONTOPREV S.A. (B3:ODPV3; Bloomberg:ODPV3 BZ; Reuters:ODPV3.SA; "OdontoPrev" or the "Company"), the largest dental benefits company in Latin America, informs that the Company obtained a final approval to collect the ISS (local tax on sales of services and products), at the Company headquarters municipality, calculated over the effective value of the services, ie, excluding the costs related to the service providers (accredited dentists).

The estimated amount reaches, at this moment, R$13.8 million.

The Company clarifies that the decision also includes Brasildental Operadora de Planos Odontológicos S.A., also headquartered in Barueri / State of Sao Paulo.

Barueri, March 15th, 2019

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

Investor Relations Officer