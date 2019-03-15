Log in
ODONTOPREV SA

(ODPV3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/15
16.41 BRL   +0.37%
04:44pODONTOPREV : ISS - Taxes on sales of services and products
PU
03/11ODONTOPREV : CVM 358 Consolidated Form - February 2019
PU
03/11ODONTOPREV : CVM 358 Individual Form - February 2019
PU
Odontoprev : ISS - Taxes on sales of services and products

03/15/2019 | 04:44pm EDT

ODONTOPREV S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 58.119.199/0001-51

Corporate Registry ID (NIRE) 35.300.156.668

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ISS - TAXES ON SALES OF SERVICES AND PRODUCTS

ODONTOPREV S.A. (B3:ODPV3; Bloomberg:ODPV3 BZ; Reuters:ODPV3.SA; "OdontoPrev" or the "Company"), the largest dental benefits company in Latin America, informs that the Company obtained a final approval to collect the ISS (local tax on sales of services and products), at the Company headquarters municipality, calculated over the effective value of the services, ie, excluding the costs related to the service providers (accredited dentists).

The estimated amount reaches, at this moment, R$13.8 million.

The Company clarifies that the decision also includes Brasildental Operadora de Planos Odontológicos S.A., also headquartered in Barueri / State of Sao Paulo.

Barueri, March 15th, 2019

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 20:43:09 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 1 820 M
EBIT 2019 456 M
Net income 2019 321 M
Finance 2019 455 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 26,99
P/E ratio 2020 23,36
EV / Sales 2019 4,52x
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
Capitalization 8 687 M
Chart ODONTOPREV SA
Duration : Period :
Odontoprev SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODONTOPREV SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,9  BRL
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Bacellar Chief Executive Officer
Randal Luiz Zanetti Chairman
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Director-Finance & Administration
Marcelo Galvão Director-Information Technology
Eduardo de Toledo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODONTOPREV SA18.91%2 282
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.71%72 481
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)5.88%45 115
FRESENIUS14.75%30 616
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE22.60%24 198
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS20.94%15 068
