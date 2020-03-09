Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  OEL (Holdings) Limited    584   SG0584008601

OEL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(584)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Request for Trading Halt::Request for Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 08:04pm EDT
Pending release of an announcement.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ('Sponsor'), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The details of the contact person for the Sponsor are:-

Name: Mr Shervyn Essex (Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.)
Address: 9 Raffles Place, #29-01 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619
Tel: 6381 6966

Disclaimer

OEL Holdings Ltd published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 00:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OEL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
08:04pREQUEST FOR TRADING HALT : :Request for Trading Halt
PU
03/03CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :change of registered office address and ..
PU
03/02ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :signing of sale and purchase agreement in re..
PU
02/28DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Disclosure of Interest of Executive Dire..
PU
02/27CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of Executive Director
PU
02/27CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Resignation of Lead Independent Director
PU
02/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Changes to the Board and Board Committees
PU
02/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on the Proposed Placement Announcement
PU
02/27CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of Independent Director
PU
02/27CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Resignation of Non-Executive Director
PU
More news
Chart OEL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OEL (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OEL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Zhao Xin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwong Fai Lam Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mei Fong Lee Finance Manager
Koon Loong Yap Independent Director
Jue Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OEL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-10.00%9
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.14%50 053
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.16%41 431
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.18%38 069
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.16%33 771
VONOVIA SE7.08%31 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group