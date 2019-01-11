Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Office Depot Inc    ODP

OFFICE DEPOT INC (ODP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CompuCom : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:12pm EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/compucom/

Company:

  CompuCom
Booth/Stand: 415
Event: NRF Big Show 2019
Jan 13 - 15, 2019
New York, NY, US
Web:

https://www.compucom.com/industries/retail-it

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/CompuComSystems/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CompuCom

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn0Po2ZlmWkkgju0M8iCLVg

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/compucom/

 

About CompuCom

With over 30 years of retail experience, CompuCom helps its retail clients, including 7 of the top 10 US retailers, improve the customer experience and stay ahead of the competition. At NRF, the company is unveiling a bundle of powerful sales tools designed to turn retail employees into sales advisors by equipping them with devices and technology to provide an exceptional customer experience. CompuCom will also be showing The Self Healing Store, which uses automation to resolve issues and prevent failures, and its digital lockers and vending products, which accelerate click-and-collect, improve loss prevention and maximize loyalty and sales.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OFFICE DEPOT INC
02:12pCOMPUCOM : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019
BU
01/10OFFICE DEPOT : CompuCom Launches Device as a Service for Apple Hardware
BU
2018OFFICE DEPOT : Becomes Installation Partner for Google and Nest Smart Devices
BU
2018OFFICE DEPOT : aiming to make holiday shopping an elfing good experience
AQ
2018OFFICE DEPOT INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
2018OFFICE DEPOT INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018OFFICE DEPOT : Reveals Cyber Week Savings Available Online, In-Store and on the ..
BU
2018OFFICE DEPOT : Announces Successful Debt Repricing and New $100 Million Stock Re..
BU
2018OFFICE DEPOT : Elf Yourself. Elf Your Friends. Floss Like Only an Elf Can. Offic..
BU
2018OFFICE DEPOT : CompuCom Launches Managed IT as a Service for Small- and Medium-S..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 025 M
EBIT 2018 359 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 173 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 10,57
P/E ratio 2019 7,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 1 620 M
Chart OFFICE DEPOT INC
Duration : Period :
Office Depot Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFFICE DEPOT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph T. Lower Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Hale Director-IT Supply Chain Systems
Nigel Travis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFFICE DEPOT INC12.79%1 592
LUXOTTICA GROUP0.31%29 062
ULTA BEAUTY13.15%16 678
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY1.41%10 329
NEXT19.94%8 647
GRANDVISION1.10%5 862
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.