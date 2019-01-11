CompuCom : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/compucom/
About CompuCom
With over 30 years of retail experience, CompuCom helps its retail
clients, including 7 of the top 10 US retailers, improve the customer
experience and stay ahead of the competition. At NRF, the company is
unveiling a bundle of powerful sales tools designed to turn retail
employees into sales advisors by equipping them with devices and
technology to provide an exceptional customer experience. CompuCom will
also be showing The Self Healing Store, which uses automation to resolve
issues and prevent failures, and its digital lockers and vending
products, which accelerate click-and-collect, improve loss prevention
and maximize loyalty and sales.
