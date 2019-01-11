CompuCom : to Exhibit at NRF Big Show 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/compucom/

Company: CompuCom Booth/Stand: 415 Event: NRF Big Show 2019 Jan 13 - 15, 2019 New York, NY, US Web: https://www.compucom.com/industries/retail-it Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CompuComSystems/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CompuCom YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn0Po2ZlmWkkgju0M8iCLVg LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/compucom/

About CompuCom

With over 30 years of retail experience, CompuCom helps its retail clients, including 7 of the top 10 US retailers, improve the customer experience and stay ahead of the competition. At NRF, the company is unveiling a bundle of powerful sales tools designed to turn retail employees into sales advisors by equipping them with devices and technology to provide an exceptional customer experience. CompuCom will also be showing The Self Healing Store, which uses automation to resolve issues and prevent failures, and its digital lockers and vending products, which accelerate click-and-collect, improve loss prevention and maximize loyalty and sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005419/en/