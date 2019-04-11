Office Depot : Adds New Workonomy™ Hub Coworking Spaces to Chicago and Dallas Suburbs

Reimagined Retail Spaces Provide Small Business Owners, Entrepreneurs and Remote Workers with the Tools and Services They Need to Succeed in One Convenient Location

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading B2B integrated distribution company providing business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, today announced the opening of two new Workonomy™ Hub coworking spaces in its Lake Zurich, Illinois and Irving, Texas retail stores. These two new locations join Office Depot’s first-of-its kind shared workspace that debuted last August in Los Gatos, California.

Office Depot’s current suite of products and services paired with physical coworking spaces creates a comprehensive offering for small business owners (SMBs), entrepreneurs and remote workers in one convenient location. From private offices and conference rooms to dedicated desks and daily drop-ins, each Workonomy™ Hub features a variety of coworking spaces and membership plans designed to meet any work style. Customers will enjoy access to mailing, shipping, marketing, printing, concierge services, tech support and more in a professional work environment, ideal for taking meetings with clients and business partners. Members will also receive exclusive access to events, speaking engagements and other networking opportunities hosted at their local Workonomy™ Hub.

“Coworking spaces are a natural extension of our retail stores and are the latest example of our company’s transformation from a traditional office products retailer to a broader business services and solutions provider,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president, chief retail officer for Office Depot, Inc. “Office Depot remains dedicated to providing small- to medium-sized business customers with the products and services they need to run and grow their businesses from affordable private and shared workspaces to office and technology supplies to on-site IT support.”

For a limited time, new Dallas, Chicago, and Silicon Valley-area customers can receive a coupon for one free daily drop-in coworking day pass by visiting their local Workonomy™ Hub:

Irving, Texas: 1000 W. Airport Freeway

Lake Zurich, Illinois: 731 W. Route 22

Los Gatos, California: 15166 Los Gatos Blvd.

To learn more about Office Depot’s coworking services, visit officedepot.com/coworking.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading B2B integrated distribution company providing business services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,350 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

