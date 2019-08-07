Office Depot : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 08/07/2019 | 06:51am EDT Send by mail :

Operating Loss of $15 Million and Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $24 Million Includes charges related to the Business Acceleration Program (“BAP”) and the impact associated with the adoption of the new lease accounting standard



Adjusted Operating Income of $71 Million, up 13% Over Prior Year Driven by strong performance in BSD Division CompuCom Division operating performance improves sequentially from first quarter 2019



Business Acceleration Program Remains On-Track Delivering cost efficiencies and providing fuel for future growth investments

Office Depot, Inc. (“Office Depot,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading integrated business-to-business (“B2B”) distribution platform of business services and supplies today announced results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019. Consolidated (in millions, except per share amounts) 2Q19 2Q18 YTD19 YTD18 Selected GAAP measures: Sales $2,588 $2,628 $5,356 $5,458 Sales change from prior year period (2)% (2)% Operating income (loss) $(15) $48 $9 $125 Operating income (loss) margin (0.6)% 1.8% 0.2% 2.3% Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(24) $19 $(16) $52 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $(0.04) $0.03 $(0.03) $0.09 Operating Cash Flow (1) $(58) $44 $2 $251 Selected Non-GAAP measures: (2) Adjusted EBITDA $125 $115 $243 $260 Adjusted operating income $71 $63 $138 $156 Adjusted operating income margin 2.7% 2.4% 2.6% 2.9% Adjusted net income from continuing operations $37 $30 $76 $75 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (most dilutive) $0.07 $0.05 $0.14 $0.13 Free Cash Flow (1) (3) $(103) $7 $(89) $177 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (4) $(48) $7 $(34) $177 (1) Both Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow are from continuing operations. (2) Adjusted results represent non-GAAP measures and exclude charges or credits not indicative of core operations and the tax effect of these items, which may include but not be limited to merger integration, restructuring, acquisition costs, asset impairments, and executive transition costs. Reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in this release as well as on the Investor Relations website at investor.officedepot.com. (3) As used throughout this release, Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure and reconciliations from GAAP financial measures can be found in this release. (4) Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes the Federal Trade Commission cash settlement of $25 million and cash charges associated with the Company’s Business Acceleration Program of $30 million in the second quarter and first half of 2019. “This quarter was a compelling demonstration of how we are implementing our strategy and utilizing our B2B platform to serve our business customers,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer of Office Depot. “Our strong operating results were driven by growth in our BSD division and improving performance at our CompuCom division. Our strategic focus on our B2B businesses, which consists of our BSD and CompuCom divisions, generated over 60% of our revenue and over 90% of our division level operating income in the second quarter. Relative to the first quarter 2019, BSD operating income was up 87% and performance at CompuCom improved significantly, reflecting our intense focus on profitability enabled by our Business Acceleration Program. As we announced last quarter, this program is expected to achieve significant cost savings of at least $40 million this year and over $100 million at full run-rate thereafter.” “We are also thrilled that Mick Slattery and Stephen Mohan, two highly experienced and proven leaders, have joined us to lead CompuCom and BSD, respectively,” he added. “Our strong performance in the second quarter, traction of our profitability initiatives, and addition of key senior leaders underlie our confidence in our strategic direction and positions us to drive profitable growth in the second half of 2019,” he added. Consolidated Results Reported (GAAP) Results

Total reported sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $2.6 billion, a decrease of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in revenue over the same period last year was the result of lower sales in the Retail division, primarily driven by lower same store sales combined with fewer retail stores, and lower sales in the CompuCom division. The sales decline in the second quarter was partially offset by stronger sales performance in the BSD division. Product sales in the second quarter were down 1% relative to the prior year period. Service revenue was down 6% year-over-year related to lower comparable sales at CompuCom, partially mitigated by a 5% and 7% year-over-year increase in service revenue in the BSD and Retail divisions, respectively. On a same store comparable basis, service revenue increased by approximately 12% in the Retail division. On a consolidated basis, service revenue represented approximately 16% of total Company sales in the second quarter of 2019. Sales Breakdown (in millions) 2Q19 2Q18 YTD19 YTD18 Product sales $2,183 $2,196 $4,543 $4,619 Product sales change from prior year (1)% (2)% Service revenues $405 $432 $813 $839 Service revenues change from prior year (6)% (3)% Total sales $2,588 $2,628 $5,356 $5,458 In the second quarter of 2019, Office Depot reported an operating loss of $15 million, compared to operating income of $48 million in the prior year period. The reduction of operating income was primarily driven by a $55 million increase in merger and restructuring costs primarily associated with BAP-related charges recognized in the quarter. Office Depot also recognized asset impairment charges of $16 million in the second quarter of 2019, $13 million of which related to impairment of operating lease right-of-use (ROU) assets associated with the Company’s retail store locations, with the remainder relating to impairment of fixed assets. These impacts were partially offset by improved operating results in the quarter versus the prior year period. Net loss from continuing operations was $24 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income from continuing operations of $19 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. In the first half of 2019, Office Depot reported operating income of $9 million, compared to $125 million in the first half of 2018. Primary drivers of the reduction are a $52 million increase in merger and restructuring costs largely related associated with BAP-related charges, asset impairment charges of $45 million in the first half of 2019, $39 million of which related to impairment of operating lease ROU assets, and the remainder related to lower operating results. Net loss from continuing operations for the first half of 2019 was $16 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $52 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the first half of 2018. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Results (5) Adjusted results for the second quarter of 2019 exclude charges and credits totaling $86 million, primarily comprised of $64 million largely in BAP-related charges, $16 million in asset impairments, $5 million in merger, acquisition and integration-related expenses, as well as the after-tax impact of these items. Second quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $125 million compared to $115 million in the prior year period. This included adjusted depreciation and amortization (6) of $51 million and $47 million in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

of $51 million and $47 million in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Second quarter 2019 adjusted operating income was $71 million compared to adjusted operating income of $63 million in the second quarter of 2018. The primary driver of this improved performance was stronger results in the BSD division as well as the benefits from BAP-related cost efficiency efforts.

Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income from continuing operations was $37 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income from continuing operations of $30 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. For the first half of 2019, adjusted operating income was $138 million compared to $156 million in the first half of 2018. Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the first half of 2019 was $76 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $75 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the first half of 2018. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted operating income was due primarily to the impact of retail store closures in the first half of 2019, a decrease in operating performance at CompuCom, partially offset by stronger operating performance at the BSD division. (5) Adjusted results represent non-GAAP measures and exclude charges or credits not indicative of core operations and the tax effect of these items, which may include but not be limited to merger integration, restructuring, acquisition costs, asset impairments and executive transition costs. Reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in this release as well as on the Investor Relations website at investor.officedepot.com. (6) Adjusted depreciation and amortization represents a non-GAAP measure and excludes accelerated depreciation caused by updating the salvage value and shortening the useful life of depreciable fixed assets to coincide with the planned store closures under an approved restructuring plan, but only if impairment is not present. Second Quarter Division Results Business Solutions Division

The Business Solutions Division reported sales were $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2019, up 2% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase reflects strong performance in its core contract channel, the positive impact of acquisitions, increased sales of paper-related products, and growth in certain adjacency categories such as cleaning and breakroom supplies. These positive sales drivers were partially offset by lower revenue generated through the eCommerce channel as the Company increased its focus on higher margin sales opportunities within this channel. Without the impact of acquisitions, sales in the BSD division were down 1%. The Company’s contract channel generated net new customer accounts and drove flat year-over-year organic revenue growth. Including acquisitions, product sales in the second quarter of 2019 increased 2%, while service revenue increased 5% compared to the prior year period. Business Solutions Division (in millions) 2Q19 2Q18 YTD19 YTD18 Sales $1,328 $1,298 $2,672 $2,626 Sales change from prior year 2% 2% Division operating income $86 $67 $132 $122 Division operating income margin 6.5% 5.2% 4.9% 4.6% Business Solutions Division operating income was $86 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $67 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 28% and a 130-basis point margin improvement as a percentage of revenue. The increase in operating income versus last year was related to a number of factors including improved gross profit margins, lower SG&A achieved through BAP-related cost efficiency initiatives, and improved margin performance in our eCommerce channel. Retail Division

The Retail Division reported sales were $1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2019, down 5% versus the prior year period. Planned closures of underperforming retail stores contributed to the reported decline with 54 fewer retail outlets at the end of the second quarter 2019 as compared to the prior year, partially offset by a 17% increase in buy online, pick up in store (“BOPIS”) sales. Comparable store sales were down by 4% driven by lower store traffic, partially offset by higher conversion rates, higher sales per customer, growth in BOPIS sales, and increased loyalty program membership. Product sales in the quarter declined 7% compared to the prior period, primarily due to lower sales volume, while service revenue increased by 7% compared to the prior year period. On a same store comparable basis, service revenue increased by approximately 12%, driven by the expansion of our copy and print services, subscription volume, and technology services. Retail Division (in millions) 2Q19 2Q18 YTD19 YTD18 Sales $1,000 $1,053 $2,175 $2,297 Comparable store sales change from prior year (4)% (4)% Division operating income $9 $22 $76 $94 Division operating income margin 0.9% 2.1% 3.5% 4.1% Retail Division operating income was $9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $22 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in operating income versus the prior year was largely related to the flow through impact of lower sales and lower product margins, which were further impacted by the deleveraging effect related to store closures. These impacts were partially offset by improvements in distribution and inventory management costs, lower operating lease costs recognized as a result of the new lease accounting standard, and lower SG&A related to various cost savings initiatives. The Retail Division’s operating income results also include the impact of investments in additional service delivery capabilities, sales training, and other customer-oriented initiatives. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company closed 39 stores and ended the quarter with a total of 1,320 stores in the Retail Division. CompuCom Division

The CompuCom Division reported sales were $258 million in the second quarter of 2019, down 7% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease is due in part to lower project-related revenue from existing customers and lower services volume, partially offset by an increase in product sales during the quarter. CompuCom Division (in millions) 2Q19 2Q18 YTD19 YTD18 Sales $258 $277 $506 $535 Sales change from prior year (7)% (5)% Division operating income (loss) $1 $6 $(13) $12 Division operating income (loss) margin 0.4% 2.2% (2.6)% 2.2% CompuCom Division operating income was $1 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing a sequential improvement over the $15 million operating loss in the first quarter of 2019, however down compared to $6 million in operating income in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease in operating income was related to lower sales volume, including lower project-related revenue from existing customer accounts without a commensurate reduction in associated labor-related expenses and ongoing expenditures to develop and market additional service offerings. On a sequential basis compared to the first quarter 2019, the increase in operating income was related to higher sales and the impact of BAP-related cost efficiency efforts. The Company continues to take several actions to improve future operating performance, including increased use of automation and technology to further improve service efficiency, simplifying operational structure to improve service velocity, and reorganizing sales efforts to better serve its customers and accelerate cross-selling opportunities. Corporate and Other Corporate expenses include support staff services and certain other expenses that are not allocated to the Company’s operating divisions. Unallocated expenses were $26 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $33 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company’s “Other” segment, which contains the global sourcing and trading operations in Asia and the elimination of intersegment revenues, had no material contribution to sales or operating income in the second quarter of 2019. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow As of June 29, 2019, Office Depot had total available liquidity of approximately $1.4 billion consisting of $444 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $1 billion of available credit under the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. Total debt was $712 million, excluding $743 million of non-recourse debt supported by the associated Timber notes receivable. As a result of our adoption of the new lease accounting standard, the Company recognized right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for operating leases on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, while the accounting for finance leases remained substantially unchanged. For the second quarter of 2019, cash used in operating activities of continuing operations was $58 million as the Company prepared inventory for the upcoming back-to-school season and increased selected stocking units to reduce distribution costs. Cash results included $4 million in acquisition and integration-related costs and $33 million in restructuring costs, compared to cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of $44 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $45 million versus $37 million in the prior year, reflecting increased investments in our service platform, distribution network, retail experience, and eCommerce capabilities. The Federal Trade Commission cash settlement and cash charges associated with the Company’s Business Acceleration Program in the quarter were $25 million and $30 million, respectively. Accordingly, Free Cash Flow from continuing operations on an adjusted basis was $48 million outflow in the second quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share on June 14, 2019 for approximately $13 million and made a $19 million scheduled debt repayment on the 2022 term loan. The Company also invested $18 million in the quarter to expand its BSD distribution network and its customer base through acquisitions. 2019 Guidance (7) “Our team remains committed to building upon our B2B platform, growing service revenues, and unlocking our valuable assets for the benefit of customers and shareholders alike, as we focus on reaching our goals for the year,” Smith said. The Company reaffirms its 2019 guidance as follows: Previously Issued FY 2019 Guidance Sales $10.8 - $10.9 billion Adjusted EBITDA $525 - $550 million Adjusted Operating Income $325 - $350 million Free Cash Flow(1)(3)(8) $300 - $325 million (7) The Company’s outlook for 2019 included in this release is for continuing operations only and includes non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and free cash flow. These measures exclude charges or credits not indicative of core operations, which may include but not be limited to merger integration expenses, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, executive transition costs, asset impairments and other significant items that currently cannot be predicted without unreasonable efforts. The exact amount of these charges or credits are not currently determinable but may be significant. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales: Products $ 2,183 $ 2,196 $ 4,543 $ 4,619 Services 405 432 813 839 Total sales 2,588 2,628 5,356 5,458 Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs: Products 1,731 1,737 3,570 3,628 Services 272 295 559 567 Total cost of goods sold and occupancy costs 2,003 2,032 4,129 4,195 Gross profit 585 596 1,227 1,263 Selling, general and administrative expenses 515 534 1,090 1,107 Asset impairments 16 — 45 — Merger and restructuring expenses, net 69 14 83 31 Operating income (loss) (15 ) 48 9 125 Other income (expense): Interest income 5 6 11 12 Interest expense (23 ) (31 ) (46 ) (60 ) Other income, net 2 5 5 6 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (31 ) 28 (21 ) 83 Income tax expense (benefit) (7 ) 9 (5 ) 31 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (24 ) 19 (16 ) 52 Discontinued operations, net of tax — (3 ) — 5 Net income (loss) $ (24 ) $ 16 $ (16 ) $ 57 Basic earnings (loss) per common share Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.09 Discontinued operations — — — 0.01 Net basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.09 Discontinued operations — — — 0.01 Net diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10 Dividends per common share $ 0.025 $ 0.025 $ 0.050 $ 0.050 OFFICE DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except shares and par value) (Unaudited) June 29, December 29, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 444 $ 658 Receivables, net 901 885 Inventories 1,113 1,065 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100 75 Timber notes receivable, current maturities 831 — Total current assets 3,389 2,683 Property and equipment, net 726 763 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,380 — Goodwill 939 914 Other intangible assets, net 406 422 Timber notes receivable — 842 Deferred income taxes 253 284 Other assets 260 258 Total assets $ 7,353 $ 6,166 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 1,089 $ 1,110 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,255 978 Income taxes payable — 2 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 94 95 Non-recourse debt, current maturities 743 — Total current liabilities 3,181 2,185 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 178 300 Pension and postretirement obligations, net 111 111 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 618 690 Operating lease liabilities 1,183 — Non-recourse debt — 754 Total liabilities 5,271 4,040 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock — authorized 800,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; issued shares — 620,259,073 at June 29, 2019 and 614,170,704 at December 29, 2018; outstanding shares — 546,348,497 at June 29, 2019 and 543,833,428 at December 29, 2018 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 2,659 2,677 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (83 ) (99 ) Accumulated deficit (204 ) (173 ) Treasury stock, at cost — 73,910,576 shares at June 29, 2019 and 70,337,276 shares at December 29, 2018 (296 ) (285 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,082 2,126 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,353 $ 6,166 OFFICE DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) 26 Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net income (loss) $ (16 ) $ 57 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 5 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (16 ) 52 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 102 98 Charges for losses on receivables and inventories 14 18 Asset impairments 45 — Compensation expense for share-based payments 17 13 Deferred income taxes and deferred tax asset valuation allowances (9 ) 25 Contingent consideration payments in excess of acquisition-date liability (11 ) — Changes in working capital and other (140 ) 45 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 2 251 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Capital expenditures (91 ) (74 ) Businesses acquired, net of cash acquired (22 ) (30 ) Other investing activities — 2 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (113 ) (102 ) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Net payments on long and short-term borrowings (48 ) (51 ) Cash dividends on common stock (27 ) (28 ) Share purchases for taxes, net of proceeds from employee share-based transactions (9 ) (3 ) Repurchase of common stock for treasury (11 ) (8 ) Contingent consideration payments up to amount of acquisition-date liability (12 ) — Acquisition of non-controlling interest — (18 ) Other financing activities — 1 Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (107 ) (107 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Operating activities of discontinued operations — 11 Investing activities of discontinued operations — 63 Net cash provided by discontinued operations — 74 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4 (5 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (214 ) 111 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 660 639 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period — continuing operations $ 446 $ 750 OFFICE DEPOT, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited) We report our results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). We also review certain financial measures excluding impacts of transactions that are not related to our core operations (“non-GAAP”). Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the ability of its investors to analyze trends in its business and provides a means to compare periods that may be affected by various items that might obscure trends or developments in its business. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assist in making business decisions and assessing overall performance. Non-GAAP measures help to evaluate programs and activities that are intended to attract and satisfy customers, separate from expenses and credits directly associated with Merger, restructuring, and certain similar items. Certain non-GAAP measures are also used for short and long-term incentive programs. Our measurement of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled financial measures used by others and therefore may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to the GAAP measures, but only to clarify some information and assist the reader. We have included reconciliations of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the tables included within this material. The Company’s outlook for 2019 includes adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and free cash flow. These measures exclude charges or credits not indicative of our core operations, which may include but not be limited to merger integration expenses, restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other significant items that currently cannot be predicted without unreasonable effort. The exact amount of these charges or credits are not currently determinable, but may be significant. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation to an equivalent net income, operating income or operating cash flow outlook for 2019. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure, which we define as cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations less capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow is an important indicator that provides additional perspective on our ability to generate cash to fund our strategy and expand our distribution network. (In millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2019 Reported (GAAP) % of Sales Less: Charges & Credits Adjusted (Non-GAAP) % of Sales Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 515 19.9 % $ 1 $ 514 (9) 19.9 % Assets impairments $ 16 0.6 % $ 16 $ — — % Merger and restructuring expenses, net $ 69 2.7 % $ 69 $ — — % Operating income (loss) $ (15 ) (0.6 )% $ (86 ) $ 71 (10) 2.7 % Income tax expense (benefit) $ (7 ) (0.3 )% $ (25 ) $ 18 (11) 0.7 % Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (24 ) (0.9 )% $ (61 ) $ 37 (12) 1.4 % Earnings (loss) per share continuing operations (most dilutive) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.07 (12) Depreciation and amortization $ 53 2.0 % $ 2 $ 51 (13) 2.0 % Q2 2018 Reported (GAAP) % of Sales Less: Charges & Credits Adjusted (Non-GAAP) % of Sales Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 534 20.3 % $ 1 $ 533 (9) 20.3 % Merger and restructuring expenses, net $ 14 0.5 % $ 14 $ — — % Operating income $ 48 1.8 % $ (15 ) $ 63 (10) 2.4 % Income tax expense $ 9 0.3 % $ (4 ) $ 13 (11) 0.5 % Net income from continuing operations $ 19 0.7 % $ (11 ) $ 30 (12) 1.1 % Earnings per share continuing operations (most dilutive) $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 (12) Depreciation and amortization $ 47 1.8 % $ — $ 47 (13) 1.8 % OFFICE DEPOT, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) YTD 2019 Reported (GAAP) % of Sales Less: Charges & Credits Adjusted (Non-GAAP) % of Sales Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,090 20.4 % $ 1 $ 1,089 (9) 20.3 % Assets impairments $ 45 0.8 % $ 45 $ — — % Merger and restructuring expenses, net $ 83 1.5 % $ 83 $ — — % Operating income $ 9 0.2 % $ (129 ) $ 138 (10) 2.6 % Income tax expense (benefit) $ (5 ) (0.1 )% $ (37 ) $ 32 (11) 0.6 % Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (16 ) (0.3 )% $ (92 ) $ 76 (12) 1.4 % Earnings (loss) per share continuing operations (most dilutive) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.14 (12) Depreciation and amortization $ 102 1.9 % $ 2 $ 100 (13) 1.9 % YTD 2018 Reported (GAAP) % of Sales Less: Charges & Credits Adjusted (Non-GAAP) % of Sales Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,107 20.3 % $ — $ 1,107 20.3 % Assets impairments $ — — % $ — $ — — % Merger and restructuring expenses, net $ 31 0.6 % $ 31 $ — — % Operating income $ 125 2.3 % $ (31 ) $ 156 (10) 2.9 % Income tax expense $ 31 0.6 % $ (8 ) $ 39 (11) 0.7 % Net income from continuing operations $ 52 1.0 % $ (23 ) $ 75 (12) 1.4 % Earnings per share continuing operations (most dilutive) $ 0.09 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.13 (12) Depreciation and amortization $ 98 1.8 % $ — $ 98 (13) 1.8 % 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, Adjusted EBITDA: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (24 ) $ 16 $ (16 ) $ 57 Discontinued operations, net of tax — (3 ) — 5 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (24 ) 19 (16 ) 52 Income tax expense (benefit) (7 ) 9 (5 ) 31 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (31 ) 28 (21 ) 83 Add (subtract) Interest income (5 ) (6 ) (11 ) (12 ) Interest expense 23 31 46 60 Adjusted depreciation and amortization (13) 51 47 100 98 Charges and credits, pretax (14) 86 15 129 31 Adjusted EBITDA $ 125 $ 115 $ 243 $ 260 Amounts may not foot due to rounding (9) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter and first half of 2019 exclude charges for executive transition costs of $1 million. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 exclude charges for executive transition costs of $1 million. (10) Adjusted operating income for all periods presented herein excludes merger and restructuring expenses, net, asset impairments (if any) and executive transition costs (if any). (11) Adjusted income tax expense for all periods presented herein exclude the tax effect of the charges or credits not indicative of core operations as described in the preceding notes. (12) Adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (most dilutive) for all periods presented exclude merger and restructuring expenses, net, asset impairments (if any), executive transition costs (if any), loss on modification of debt (if any), and exclude the tax effect of the charges or credits not indicative of core operations. (13) Adjusted depreciation and amortization for all periods presented herein excludes accelerated depreciation caused by updating the salvage value and shortening the useful life of depreciable fixed assets to coincide with the planned store closures under an approved restructuring plan, but only if impairment is not present. (14) Charges and credits, pretax for all periods presented include merger and restructuring expenses, net, asset impairments (if any), and executive transition costs (if any). OFFICE DEPOT, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, Free cash flow 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ (58 ) $ 44 $ 2 $ 251 Capital expenditures (45 ) (37 ) (91 ) (74 ) Free cash flow (15) $ (103 ) $ 7 $ (89 ) $ 177 Amounts may not foot due to rounding (15) Free Cash Flow includes the impact of the Federal Trade Commission cash settlement of $25 million and cash charges associated with the Company’s Business Acceleration Program of $30 million in the second quarter and first half of 2019. Accordingly, adjusting for these items, Free Cash Flow from continuing operations on an adjusted basis was a cash outflow of $48 million and a cash outflow of $34 million, respectively, in the second quarter and first half of 2019. OFFICE DEPOT, INC. Store Statistics (Unaudited) Q2 Q2 YTD 2018 2019 2019 Retail Division: Stores opened — — — Stores closed 2 39 41 Total retail stores (U.S.) 1,374 1,320 — Total square footage (in millions) 30.9 29.4 — Average square footage per store (in thousands) 22.5 22.3 — View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005161/en/

