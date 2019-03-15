Office Depot : CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

CompuCom®, a leading provider of managed digital workplace services and a subsidiary of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), today announced the company is again positioned in the Leaders quadrant of Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant® for Managed Workplace Services, North America. CompuCom provides end-to-end managed services, technology and consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses.

“Organizations across the spectrum are continuing to transform to a digital environment, and CompuCom’s goal is to provide the products and services to ensure they do this seamlessly and effectively while remaining competitive,” said CompuCom Chief Product and Marketing Officer Ken Jackowitz. “Our deeply ingrained customer focus and ability to evolve with customers based on their needs – as well as our ability to serve organizations ranging from small to midsize businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises – gives us an edge. We are honored that Gartner once again acknowledged CompuCom as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant.”

CompuCom’s acquisition by Office Depot has enhanced its end-user device support delivery capabilities by enabling it to leverage approximately 1,350 retail stores for walk-up support services for the enterprise. This makes CompuCom a powerhouse for midsize enterprise endpoint device support.

CompuCom’s technology service professionals support approximately 1.25 million service desk users and over 6.4 million physical desktops/laptops and mobile devices throughout North America today. The CompuCom team uses advanced tools and automation solutions designed for rapid resolution, and for delivering exceptional customer satisfaction and performance. Among the company’s offerings are its Self Healing Technology and the ASCEND® digital framework, which leverage automation to help companies modernize how they serve their employees and customers.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant is a graphical portrayal of vendor performance in a market segment, including categories for Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. Criteria by which the vendors are measured include a company's completeness of vision and ability to execute.

CompuCom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP), provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. For more information, visit www.compucom.com.

Source: Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America” by Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, January 14, 2019.

