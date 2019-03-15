Office Depot : CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

CompuCom®,
a leading provider of managed digital workplace services and a
subsidiary of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), today announced the
company is again positioned
in the Leaders quadrant of Gartner's 2019
Magic Quadrant® for Managed Workplace Services, North America.
CompuCom provides end-to-end managed services, technology and consulting
to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small
businesses.
“Organizations across the spectrum are continuing to transform to a
digital environment, and CompuCom’s goal is to provide the products and
services to ensure they do this seamlessly and effectively while
remaining competitive,” said CompuCom Chief Product and Marketing
Officer Ken Jackowitz. “Our deeply ingrained customer focus and
ability to evolve with customers based on their needs – as well as our
ability to serve organizations ranging from small to midsize businesses
to Fortune 500 enterprises – gives us an edge. We are
honored that Gartner once again acknowledged CompuCom as a Leader in
this Magic Quadrant.”
CompuCom’s acquisition by Office Depot has enhanced its end-user device
support delivery capabilities by enabling it to leverage approximately
1,350 retail stores for walk-up support services for the enterprise.
This makes CompuCom a powerhouse for midsize enterprise endpoint device
support.
CompuCom’s technology service professionals support approximately 1.25
million service
desk users and over 6.4 million physical desktops/laptops and mobile
devices throughout North America today. The CompuCom team uses advanced
tools and automation solutions designed for rapid resolution, and for
delivering exceptional customer satisfaction and performance. Among the
company’s offerings are its Self
Healing Technology and the ASCEND®
digital framework, which leverage automation to help companies
modernize how they serve their employees and customers.
The Gartner Magic Quadrant is a graphical portrayal of vendor
performance in a market segment, including categories for Leaders,
Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. Criteria by which the
vendors are measured include a company's completeness of vision and
ability to execute.
About CompuCom
CompuCom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP),
provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure
modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital
workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. For more
information, visit www.compucom.com.
