OFFICE DEPOT INC (ODP)
Office Depot : CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Healthcare’ to Help Organizations Automate Tech Support and Slash Downtime

10/08/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

IT automation and artificial intelligence improve patient and provider experience

CompuCom Systems Inc. (“CompuCom®”), a subsidiary of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and a leading provider of managed digital workplace services, today introduced Self Healing Healthcare™, an automated service for healthcare organizations that monitors, detects, diagnoses and resolves device performance issues without the need for end-user intervention – empowering providers to focus on their patients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005549/en/

CompuCom's Self Healing Healthcare service monitors and maintains end-user devices in clinics and ho ...

CompuCom's Self Healing Healthcare service monitors and maintains end-user devices in clinics and hospitals, automatically detecting and resolving issues, outages and failures. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technology downtime costs the healthcare industry an average of $6.9 million per hour, according to a recent study, proving detrimental to patients and leading to productivity loss and higher costs. Leveraging Self Healing Technology, the Self Healing Healthcare service monitors and maintains end-user devices in clinics and hospitals, automatically detecting and resolving issues, outages and failures.

Predictive and proactive, the technology fixes issues before they impact employees or disrupt patient care or business, expediting issue resolution from hours – or even days – down to minutes, saving significant time and money. If an issue cannot be resolved with the Self Healing Technology, the system automatically records the issue, opens a service ticket and dispatches a technician, all without employee intervention.

“Downtime impacts nearly every aspect of a hospital’s operations, including patient care, admissions and finance, among others, and failures can limit access to patient records, which in turn leads to longer wait times and a poor patient experience,” noted CompuCom Chief Product and Marketing Officer Ken Jackowitz. “With Self Healing Healthcare, we’re leveraging 30 years of client experience to provide a service that not only increases profitability and efficiency for medical facilities, but also helps improve patient diagnosis and care.”

Key Self Healing Healthcare features include:

  • Real-time and automatic issue resolution, minimizing disruption.
  • Automated incident management that reduces downtime, on-site technician visits, service desk calls and costs.
  • Lightweight SaaS-based service with offline availability and seamless ITSM Service Desk integration.
  • Analytical insights on machine health with multi-platform support for Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, Android and Chrome devices.
  • Self-service app for end users to quickly investigate issues, request support or perform self-help for service requests.

AI and Process Analytics

In addition, Self Healing Healthcare includes AI and process analytics that visualize technology operations at near real-time speeds, creating insights and identifying automation opportunities that help clients understand problem areas and make the necessary operational adjustments. Engineered as an adaptive solution, the Self Healing Healthcare automation library expands as new opportunities for automation are found and added through daily activity.

For more information on Self Healing Healthcare by CompuCom, please visit: www.compucom.com/industries/life-sciences/self-healing-healthcare.

About CompuCom

CompuCom Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), provides end-to-end managed services, technology and consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. Celebrating more than 30 years, CompuCom offers clients individualized experiences, drives workplace collaboration and productivity, and delivers operational performance and efficiency. For more information, visit www.compucom.com.

© Copyright 2018 CompuCom Systems, Inc. All Rights reserved. CompuCom is a registered trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc.
Self Healing Healthcare is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc.

Office Depot is a registered trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a registered trademark of OMX, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada.

©2018 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 933 M
EBIT 2018 366 M
Net income 2018 168 M
Debt 2018 212 M
Yield 2018 3,49%
P/E ratio 2018 10,03
P/E ratio 2019 7,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 1 641 M
Chart OFFICE DEPOT INC
Duration : Period :
Office Depot Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFFICE DEPOT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,13 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph T. Lower Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Hale Director-IT Supply Chain Systems
Nigel Travis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFFICE DEPOT INC-16.38%1 641
LUXOTTICA GROUP10.58%31 619
ULTA BEAUTY20.65%16 129
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY17.26%10 676
NEXT18.01%9 784
GRANDVISION-2.70%6 204
