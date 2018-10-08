Office Depot : CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Healthcare’ to Help Organizations Automate Tech Support and Slash Downtime

CompuCom
Systems Inc. (“CompuCom®”), a subsidiary of Office Depot, Inc.
(NASDAQ:ODP) and a leading provider of managed digital workplace
services, today introduced Self Healing Healthcare™, an automated
service for healthcare organizations that monitors, detects, diagnoses
and resolves device performance issues without the need for end-user
intervention – empowering providers to focus on their patients.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005549/en/
CompuCom's Self Healing Healthcare service monitors and maintains end-user devices in clinics and hospitals, automatically detecting and resolving issues, outages and failures. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technology downtime costs the healthcare industry an average of $6.9
million per hour, according to a recent
study, proving detrimental to patients and leading to productivity
loss and higher costs. Leveraging Self
Healing Technology, the Self Healing Healthcare service monitors and
maintains end-user devices in clinics and hospitals, automatically
detecting and resolving issues, outages and failures.
Predictive and proactive, the technology fixes issues before they impact
employees or disrupt patient care or business, expediting issue
resolution from hours – or even days – down to minutes, saving
significant time and money. If an issue cannot be resolved with the Self
Healing Technology, the system automatically records the issue, opens a
service ticket and dispatches a technician, all without employee
intervention.
“Downtime impacts nearly every aspect of a hospital’s operations,
including patient care, admissions and finance, among others, and
failures can limit access to patient records, which in turn leads to
longer wait times and a poor patient experience,” noted CompuCom Chief
Product and Marketing Officer Ken Jackowitz. “With Self Healing
Healthcare, we’re leveraging 30 years of client experience to provide a
service that not only increases profitability and efficiency for medical
facilities, but also helps improve patient diagnosis and care.”
Key Self Healing Healthcare features include:
-
Real-time and automatic issue resolution, minimizing disruption.
-
Automated incident management that reduces downtime, on-site
technician visits, service desk calls and costs.
-
Lightweight SaaS-based service with offline availability and seamless
ITSM Service Desk integration.
-
Analytical insights on machine health with multi-platform support for
Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, Android and Chrome devices.
-
Self-service app for end users to quickly investigate issues, request
support or perform self-help for service requests.
AI and Process Analytics
In addition, Self Healing Healthcare includes AI and process analytics
that visualize technology operations at near real-time speeds, creating
insights and identifying automation opportunities that help clients
understand problem areas and make the necessary operational adjustments.
Engineered as an adaptive solution, the Self Healing Healthcare
automation library expands as new opportunities for automation are found
and added through daily activity.
For more information on Self Healing Healthcare by CompuCom, please
visit: www.compucom.com/industries/life-sciences/self-healing-healthcare.
About CompuCom
CompuCom Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Office Depot, Inc.
(NASDAQ:ODP), provides end-to-end managed services, technology and
consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and
small businesses. Celebrating more than 30 years, CompuCom offers
clients individualized experiences, drives workplace collaboration and
productivity, and delivers operational performance and efficiency. For
more information, visit www.compucom.com.
© Copyright 2018 CompuCom Systems, Inc. All Rights reserved. CompuCom is
a registered trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc.
Self Healing
Healthcare is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc.
Office Depot is a registered trademark of The Office Club, Inc.
OfficeMax is a registered trademark of OMX, Inc. Grand&Toy is a
trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada.
©2018 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or
company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective
owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005549/en/