Office Depot : Coronavirus Message from Gerry Smith

Dear Valued Customer:

Office Depot is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace for our employees and helping our customers to continue to manage their businesses, and work or learn, even from home. Thanks to the incredible commitment of our dedicated employees, our stores and online operations remain open because we know that we provide essential products and services that help you to be productive, especially during this unprecedented and challenging time. As such, we are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak according to the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). We want to share with you the actions we are taking to help protect our employees and customers.

We've advised our employees to follow the public health authorities' guidance regarding hygiene and social distancing, and we've reinforced existing Office Depot policy encouraging employees who exhibit flu-like symptoms to stay home and consult with a medical professional.

Additional cleaning supply kits have been shipped to all stores to keep store surfaces clean.

We've restricted business travel, instructed remote enabled associates to work from home while leveraging technology to hold business meetings whenever possible, and restricted non-essential visitors from entering any non-retail Office Depot facilities.

Due to increased demand for some cleaning and personal care products, we may be out of stock on select items. I want to assure you that we are working closely with our vendors to add more stock whenever possible. We encourage you to check our website often for updates on product availability.

We provide a variety of options to help you manage your business, work from home and learn from home.

Purchase needed products, technology solutions, and copy, print and shipping services at one of approximately 1,300 Office Depot or OfficeMax stores. Click here to locate a store near you.

You may also choose to shop on officedepot.com and pick-up in store, or you can have your order delivered directly to your business or home.

We appreciate the trust that you place in Office Depot. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and take actions necessary to help keep our employees and customers safe while providing the products and services you need to stay productive.

Regards,

Gerry Smith

CEO, Office Depot, Inc.