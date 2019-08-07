Office Depot : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.025 per share ($0.10 per share on an annualized basis) on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2019.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through a fully integrated business-to-business (“B2B”) distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

