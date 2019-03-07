Office Depot : Donates $175,000 to Dress for Success® to Empower, Inspire and Further the Success of Women in the Workplace

Log in
0
03/07/2019 | 09:07am EST

Office Depot Becomes Part of the Global Movement to Empower Women to Achieve Economic Independence

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading integrated business-to-business (“B2B”) distribution platform of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, has donated $175,000 to Dress for Success Worldwide to empower women across the globe. The donation will help to provide critical financial support, enabling the non-profit to enhance the continuum of services and programs it offers to its clients.

According to the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, 1,821 net new women-owned businesses were launched every day in 2018, and women continue to represent nearly half (47%) of today’s U.S. workforce.* That’s why Office Depot’s women-inspired brands, See Jane Work®, and Elle Décor®, and the company’s exclusive brand, TUL®, are working closely with Dress for Success to provide women across the country with a network of support, professional attire and development tools needed to thrive personally and professionally.

“At Office Depot, we are committed to empowering women inside and outside of our organization every day by equipping them with the resources they need to meet and exceed their goals and aspirations,” said Jerri DeVard, EVP, chief customer officer for Office Depot, Inc. “With March 8 being International Women’s Day, we are especially excited about our partnership and donation to Dress for Success to continue celebrating the accomplishments of women and inspiring more women to grow in their careers, start their own businesses and reach their full potential.”

As a part of Office Depot’s partnership with Dress for Success, several events and activities will take place at Office Depot’s Boca Raton headquarters in March, including an interactive associate event featuring Dress for Success Worldwide’s CEO, Joi Gordon, who will discuss the importance of women in business and the opportunities Dress for Success provides to help women excel in the workplace. This discussion will be followed by a roundtable conversation with Gordon, to provide South Florida female community and business leaders with an opportunity for them to explore local issues and challenges. Office Depot will also host a clothing drive at its corporate headquarters to collect ‘interview-ready’ attire for women in the local community.

“There’s a real synergy between Office Depot and Dress for Success, and we are thrilled to welcome them as a corporate partner in 2019. Just as professional attire can give women the confidence to take a new step in their career, stylish and well-designed office supplies and decor can also help inspire women to aim higher,” said Gordon. “With See Jane Work, TUL and Elle Décor delivering products and solutions that motivate women every day, Office Depot’s partnership gives us the ability to make sure that women receive the tools needed to achieve and succeed.”

As brands that bring elegance, style and confidence to women everywhere, See Jane Work, TUL and Elle Décor provide organizational products, elegant furniture and creative supplies to women to help them succeed in business, and at home or on-the-go.

To learn more about how Office Depot inspires women everywhere through office supplies, furniture and organizational solutions, visit officedepot.com/dress-for-success.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions with 1,350 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2019 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to 152 affiliates in 29 countries. To date, Dress for Success has helped more than 1,000,000 women work towards self-sufficiency. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
