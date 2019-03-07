Office Depot : Donates $175,000 to Dress for Success® to Empower, Inspire and Further the Success of Women in the Workplace

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading integrated
business-to-business (“B2B”) distribution platform of business services
and supplies, products and technology solutions, has donated $175,000 to
Dress for Success Worldwide to empower women across the globe. The
donation will help to provide critical financial support, enabling the
non-profit to enhance the continuum of services and programs it offers
to its clients.
According to the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, 1,821 net
new women-owned businesses were launched every day in 2018, and women
continue to represent nearly half (47%) of today’s U.S. workforce.*
That’s why Office Depot’s women-inspired brands, See Jane Work®, and
Elle Décor®, and the company’s exclusive brand, TUL®, are working
closely with Dress for Success to provide women across the country with
a network of support, professional attire and development tools needed
to thrive personally and professionally.
“At Office Depot, we are committed to empowering women inside and
outside of our organization every day by equipping them with the
resources they need to meet and exceed their goals and aspirations,”
said Jerri DeVard, EVP, chief customer officer for Office Depot, Inc.
“With March 8 being International Women’s Day, we are especially excited
about our partnership and donation to Dress for Success to continue
celebrating the accomplishments of women and inspiring more women to
grow in their careers, start their own businesses and reach their full
potential.”
As a part of Office Depot’s partnership with Dress for Success, several
events and activities will take place at Office Depot’s Boca Raton
headquarters in March, including an interactive associate event
featuring Dress for Success Worldwide’s CEO, Joi Gordon, who will
discuss the importance of women in business and the opportunities Dress
for Success provides to help women excel in the workplace. This
discussion will be followed by a roundtable conversation with Gordon, to
provide South Florida female community and business leaders with an
opportunity for them to explore local issues and challenges. Office
Depot will also host a clothing drive at its corporate headquarters to
collect ‘interview-ready’ attire for women in the local community.
“There’s a real synergy between Office Depot and Dress for Success, and
we are thrilled to welcome them as a corporate partner in 2019. Just as
professional attire can give women the confidence to take a new step in
their career, stylish and well-designed office supplies and decor can
also help inspire women to aim higher,” said Gordon. “With See Jane
Work, TUL and Elle Décor delivering products and solutions that motivate
women every day, Office Depot’s partnership gives us the ability to make
sure that women receive the tools needed to achieve and succeed.”
As brands that bring elegance, style and confidence to women everywhere, See
Jane Work, TUL
and Elle
Décor provide organizational products, elegant furniture and
creative supplies to women to help them succeed in business, and at home
or on-the-go.
To learn more about how Office Depot inspires women everywhere through
office supplies, furniture and organizational solutions, visit officedepot.com/dress-for-success.
About Office Depot, Inc.
Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading integrated
business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform of business services
and supplies, products and technology solutions with 1,350 stores,
online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to
small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands
Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers
its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their
passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more
information, visit officedepot.com,
download the Office Depot app on your iPhone
or Android
and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a
trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc.
Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2019 Office
Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
About Dress for Success
Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that
empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network
of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women
thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for
Success has expanded to 152 affiliates in 29 countries. To date, Dress
for Success has helped more than 1,000,000 women work towards
self-sufficiency. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org
to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005387/en/