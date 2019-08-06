Log in
Office Depot, Inc. : Creates Alliance to Offer Identification and Background Check Services

08/06/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Collaborates with Telos ID to Support Government Programs and Commercial Clients

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading B2B integrated distribution company providing business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, today announced an alliance with Telos® Identity Management Solutions, LLC (Telos ID) to offer identification verification and background check services to help support government programs and commercial clients across the country.

Services offered through this alliance include identity verification, secure fingerprinting, photos, and other identity-based services at kiosks within the store to support Office Depot’s government and commercial clients, as well as individuals who require these services. Office Depot has completed an initial rollout of these services to over 200 of its store locations across the nation, with plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2020.

“Office Depot is proud to partner with Telos ID to offer convenient access to critical services at select retail locations across the country,” said Kevin Moffitt, chief retail officer for Office Depot, Inc. “Our nationwide network of retail locations and convenient hours of operation are ideal for individuals that require access to citizen services. Plus, these services align nicely with our continued focus on expanding both business and consumer service offerings at our retail stores.”

Telos ID is among the world’s leading providers of identity management and access solutions, certified by the FBI. The company has provided mission-critical biometric, identity and credentialing solutions and services supporting civil, homeland security, defense, law enforcement and commercial aviation customers.

“We’re delighted to partner with Office Depot, combining their expertise and nationwide retail footprint with Telos ID’s technology and infrastructure, a powerful combination to help support citizen services programs across the nation,” said Mark Griffin, president and general manager of Telos ID.

To learn more about Office Depot, please visit officedepot.com.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through its fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2019 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Telos ID

For more than two decades, Telos ID has provided mission-critical biometric, identity, and credentialing solutions and services supporting civil, homeland security, defense, law enforcement and commercial aviation customers. The company operates a global supply chain supporting biometric and identity-centric infrastructure deployed around the world. As cyber threats continue to target biometric devices and identity data, Telos ID delivers biometric and identity services and solutions that assure the integrity of every device, identity or biometric it manages. Telos ID is a subsidiary of Telos Corporation, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider.


© Business Wire 2019
