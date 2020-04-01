Log in
Office Depot : New Same-Day Delivery Service Offers Fast and Convenient Delivery

04/01/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Customers Can Now Get the Essentials They Need to Work and Learn Remotely, When They Need Them

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading B2B integrated distribution platform of business services, products and technology solutions, is now offering same-day delivery from approximately 1,100 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores to meet the increasing needs of today’s customers, especially those who are working and learning remotely.

“More than ever, our customers need convenient delivery options for essential products to help them effectively work and learn from home,” said John Gannfors, EVP, chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot, Inc. “Through our same-day delivery service, we’re able to give them the flexibility to create a productive workspace anywhere.”

Through Office Depot’s partnerships with Shipt and Deliv, customers can get the business and school supplies they need, when they need them. Simply head to officedepot.com, place a qualifying order, choose a convenient delivery window, and the products will be delivered right to the door.

During these unprecedented times, Office Depot and OfficeMax stores remain open as an essential business to provide communities with products and services to help keep businesses running and students learning. For additional convenience and savings, Office Depot also offers:

  • Free In-store and Curbside Pickup: Order on officedepot.com and your items will be available for pickup in an hour or less. Most stores also offer a curbside pickup option – just park in a spot near the front of the store and select “I’m Curbside” from your email to pick up without leaving your car.
  • Free Next Business-Day Delivery: Spend $45 or more on qualifying items and get free next business-day delivery1.
  • Subscriptions: Save up to 10% on thousands of subscription-eligible items. Choose from products such as coffee, water or office supplies, set a delivery schedule and let Office Depot take care of the rest.
  • Virtual Print and Copy Line: Don’t waste time waiting in line. Save time on print and copy projects using the virtual line queuing system, powered by QLess, in more than 600 Office Depot and OfficeMax locations. Customers can use the Office Depot app to see approximate wait times at nearby stores, join a store’s queue to remotely “save” a spot in line, receive status updates and reminders regarding their expected wait time and request additional time or exit the line.
  • Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards: Members get 2% back in rewards on their favorite furniture, technology, supplies and more. Additionally, members can take advantage of exclusive savings, bonus rewards and redeem rewards instantly at checkout. Visit officedepot.com/rewards for more details.

For more information on how to receive same-day delivery on thousands of Office Depot items, visit www.officedepot.com/samedaydelivery.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX,Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2020 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

1Free Next Business-Day Delivery: Minimum purchase required after discounts and before taxes. Orders must be placed by 5:00 P.M. local time (in most locations) via phone/online or 3:00 PM via fax. Orders outside our local delivery area and most furniture, oversized, bulk items, cases of bottled water and other beverages and special order items do not qualify. Non-qualifying orders incur a delivery charge. Delivery fees will be noted prior to purchase. Other restrictions apply. See OfficeDepot.com/delivery, call 800.GO.DEPOT or ask a store associate for details.


© Business Wire 2020
