Office Depot : Presentation - Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Office Depot, Inc.

Baird's 2020 Global

Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Tim Perrott - VP, IR June 4, 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

Investing in Growth & Driving B2B

A Leading B2B Integrated Distribution Company Providing Business Services and Supplies, Products & Technology Solutions

✓B2B-focused Business

• Global sourcing; extensive supply chain and distribution network

• ~10M business customers and over 200K large enterprise accounts

• Expanding product and service categories - PPE, Cleaning and Breakroom, Technology, Services

✓Drive Low Cost Business Model

• Restructuring plan and BAP; Operational improvements; Retail footprint optimization

• Additional resources to invest in B2B growth

✓Expand Product and Service offerings

• Drive adjacencies; Grow CompuCom; Capture cross-selling opportunities; Supply Chain as a service

✓Leverage Valuable Asset Base and Extensive Market Reach

• Proven distribution assets; Supply Chain; Business customer base and market reach

✓Remain Shareholder Focused

• Restructuring plan; Corporate holding company reorganization

POSITIONED TO DRIVE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Strong Market Presence & Reach

ASSETS

CUSTOMERS

REACH

SUPPLY CHAIN

ONE OF LARGEST SUPPLY CHAINS IN N.A.

~ 29 M

ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMERS

1,500+

SALES PROFESSIONALS

BALANCE SHEET

~$200M NET CASH $1.7B AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

GLOBAL SOURCING

BUSINESS PRODUCTS,

ADJACENCIES, PPE

60% B2B

~60% REVENUE FROM B2B

~10 MILLION

SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED BUSINESSES

200K+

ENTERPRISE ACCOUNTS

50+%

OF SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN USA

~ 6 MILLION

SMALL & MEDIUM

BUSINESSES ARE WITHIN 3 MILES OF OUR STORES

DELIVER TO

98.5%

OF US POPULATION NEXT-DAY

~1,250

RETAIL LOCATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

Serving B2B Customers/Expanding Value Proposition

1Q20

1Q20

B2B Drives Revenue

Expanding Beyond Traditional Office Products

Office Products

• Paper

• Ink & Toner

• Supplies

Adjacencies

• Copy & Print

• Furniture

• Technology

• Cleaning & Breakroom

Driving Next Phase of Growth