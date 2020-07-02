Log in
07/02 01:55:15 pm
22.015 USD   -2.85%
01:19pOFFICE DEPOT : Presentation - Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
PU
01:19pOFFICE DEPOT : 8-k12b
PU
01:19pOFFICE DEPOT : Post-effective amendment to an S-8 filing
PU
Office Depot : Presentation - Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

07/02/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

Office Depot, Inc.

Baird's 2020 Global

Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Tim Perrott - VP, IR June 4, 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, (the "Act") provides protection from liability in private lawsuits for "forward-looking" statements made by public companies under certain circumstances, provided that the public company discloses with specificity the risk factors that may impact its future results.

The company wants to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. Certain statements made during this presentation are forward-looking statements under the Act. Except for historical financial and business performance information, statements made during this presentation should be considered forward-looking as referred to in the Act. Much of the information that looks towards future performance of the company is based on various factors and important assumptions about future events that may or may not actually come true, including the impacts on our business due to the unknown severity and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, operations and financial results in the future could differ materially and substantially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements made during this presentation. Certain risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. The company's SEC filings are available at no charge atwww.sec.govand at the company's website at investor.officedepot.com.

During portions of today's presentation, the company may refer to results which are non-GAAP numbers. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is available on the Office Depot website at investor.officedepot.com. These measures exclude charges or credits not indicative of core operations and the tax effects of these items, which may include but not be limited to merger integration, restructuring, acquisition costs, asset impairments and executive transition costs. The exact amount of these charges or credits are not currently determinable but may be significant. Accordingly, the company is unable to provide GAAP measures or equivalent reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP for these financial measures.

Investing in Growth & Driving B2B

A Leading B2B Integrated Distribution Company Providing Business

Services and Supplies, Products & Technology Solutions

B2B-focused Business

  • Global sourcing; extensive supply chain and distribution network

  • ~10M business customers and over 200K large enterprise accounts

  • Expanding product and service categories - PPE, Cleaning and Breakroom, Technology, Services

Drive Low Cost Business Model

  • Restructuring plan and BAP; Operational improvements; Retail footprint optimization

  • Additional resources to invest in B2B growth

Expand Product and Service offerings

  • Drive adjacencies; Grow CompuCom; Capture cross-selling opportunities; Supply Chain as a service

Leverage Valuable Asset Base and Extensive Market Reach

  • Proven distribution assets; Supply Chain; Business customer base and market reach

Remain Shareholder Focused

  • Restructuring plan; Corporate holding company reorganization

POSITIONED TO DRIVE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Strong Market Presence & Reach

ASSETS

CUSTOMERS

REACH

SUPPLY CHAIN

ONE OF LARGEST SUPPLY CHAINS IN N.A.

~ 29 M

ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMERS

1,500+

SALES PROFESSIONALS

BALANCE SHEET

~$200M NET CASH $1.7B AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

GLOBAL SOURCING

BUSINESS PRODUCTS,

ADJACENCIES, PPE

60% B2B

~60% REVENUE FROM B2B

~10 MILLION

SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED BUSINESSES

200K+

ENTERPRISE ACCOUNTS

50+%

OF SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN USA

~ 6 MILLION

SMALL & MEDIUM

BUSINESSES ARE WITHIN 3 MILES OF OUR STORES

DELIVER TO

98.5%

OF US POPULATION NEXT-DAY

~1,250

RETAIL LOCATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

Serving B2B Customers/Expanding Value Proposition

1Q20

1Q20

B2B Drives Revenue

Expanding Beyond Traditional Office Products

Office Products

  • Paper

  • Ink & Toner

  • Supplies

Adjacencies

  • Copy & Print

  • Furniture

  • Technology

  • Cleaning & Breakroom

Driving Next Phase of Growth

  • Value proposition for customers evolving; Adjacency growth; PPE

  • Targeted growth approach to improve sales efficiency and enhance value proposition

  • Expand distribution presence and increase business customer base

  • Leverage powerful combination with CompuCom

Disclaimer

Office Depot Inc. published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 17:18:01 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 026 M - -
Net income 2020 114 M - -
Net cash 2020 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 1 193 M 1 193 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float -
Chart OFFICE DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Office Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFFICE DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 22,66 $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Hale Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia Todd Jamison Independent Director
Francesca Ruiz de Luzuriaga Independent Director
Categories
