Office Depot : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading integrated business-to-business distribution platform of business services and supplies, will announce first quarter 2020 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Office Depot will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will also be accessible to the media and general public.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Office Depot Investor Relations website at investor.officedepot.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the event. A copy of the earnings press release, supplemental financial disclosures and presentation will also be available on the website.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

