Office Depot, Inc.

OFFICE DEPOT, INC.

(ODP)
Office Depot : to Present at Baird's 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Thursday, June 4, 2020

06/03/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading B2B integrated distribution platform of business services, products and technology solutions, announced that its vice president of investor relations, Tim Perrott, is scheduled to present at Baird’s 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4th, at approximately 10:50 am. Baird modified its conference format due to COVID-19 concerns and all presentations will be held remotely.

The live presentation will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.officedepot.com. The presentation will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2020 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 966 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net cash 2020 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 1 342 M 1 342 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart OFFICE DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Office Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFFICE DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,77 $
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Hale Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia Todd Jamison Independent Director
Francesca Ruiz de Luzuriaga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFFICE DEPOT, INC.-9.12%1 342
CHEWY, INC.70.41%19 845
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY32.45%14 310
ULTA BEAUTY-4.71%13 584
NEXT-23.03%8 635
GRANDVISION N.V.-10.28%6 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
