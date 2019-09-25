Log in
OFFICE DEPOT INC

(ODP)
Office Depot : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Investor Conference Wednesday, September 25, 2019

09/25/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading B2B integrated distribution platform of business services and supplies, today announced that it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall Investor Conference in New York City.

Tim Perrott, vice president investor relations, will present at the conference today at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.officedepot.com. The broadcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2019 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 816 M
EBIT 2019 330 M
Net income 2019 95,3 M
Debt 2019 302 M
Yield 2019 6,49%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57x
P/E ratio 2020 6,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
Capitalization 918 M
Technical analysis trends OFFICE DEPOT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,57  $
Last Close Price 1,68  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph T. Lower Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Hale Director-IT Supply Chain Systems
Nigel Travis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFFICE DEPOT INC-35.27%918
ULTA BEAUTY-2.19%14 093
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY9.52%10 898
NEXT47.13%9 351
GRANDVISION43.54%7 663
FIELMANN AG22.96%6 136
