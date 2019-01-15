Office Properties Income Trust : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocations for Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that the characterization of dividends paid by its predecessor companies, Government Properties Income Trust (“GOV”) and Select Income REIT (“SIR”), for 2018 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

GOV Common Shares Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend (1) Dividend (2) Gain Gain (3) Capital 01/19/18 01/29/18 02/26/18 $0.43 $0.1350 $0.1315 $0.0035 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2950 04/19/18 04/30/18 05/21/18 $0.43 $0.1350 $0.1315 $0.0035 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2950 07/19/18 07/30/18 08/20/18 $0.43 $0.1350 $0.1315 $0.0035 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2950 10/18/18 10/29/18 11/19/18 $0.43 $0.1350 $0.1315 $0.0035 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2950 TOTALS: $1.72 $0.5260 $0.5260 $0.0140 $0.0000 $0.0000 $1.1800 100.00% 31.40% 0.00% 68.60%

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

SIR Common Shares Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend (1) Dividend (2) Gain Gain (3) Capital 01/19/18 01/29/18 02/22/18 $0.51 $0.0252 $0.0244 $0.0008 $0.1948 $0.0007 $0.2900 04/19/18 04/30/18 05/17/18 $0.51 $0.0252 $0.0244 $0.0008 $0.1948 $0.0007 $0.2900 07/19/18 07/30/18 08/16/18 $0.51 $0.0252 $0.0244 $0.0008 $0.1948 $0.0007 $0.2900 10/18/18 10/29/18 11/15/18 $0.51 $0.0252 $0.0244 $0.0008 $0.1948 $0.0007 $0.2900 12/10/18 12/20/18 12/27/18 $9.80 $0.4855 $0.4694 $0.0161 $3.7425 $0.0136 $5.5720 TOTALS: $11.84 $0.5863 $0.5670 $0.0193 $4.5217 $0.0164 $6.7320 100.00% 4.95% 38.19% 56.86%

The above characterization of SIR dividends includes the distribution of common shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) completed on December 27, 2018. For tax reporting purposes, the value of this distribution was $19.50 per ILPT share. Since 0.502509 ILPT shares were distributed to SIR shareholders for every one SIR share owned, the distribution to SIR shareholders was valued at $9.80 per SIR share. The initial tax basis of each full ILPT share is $19.50. For additional information regarding the effect on the tax basis of GOV or SIR shares, including information relating to the merger of and between GOV and SIR, please see Form(s) 8937 published on the OPI website: https://www.opireit.com/investors/stock-information/default.aspx#distributions.

OPI’s common share CUSIP number is 67623C109. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States and leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

