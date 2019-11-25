Log in
Office Properties Income Trust : Announces the Sale of Three Properties for $61.9 Million

11/25/2019 | 08:02am EST

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it has sold three properties for an aggregate sales price of $61.9 million, excluding closing costs. The three properties include:

  • A six-story, 190,044 square foot office building located at 1401 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD.
  • A four-story, 123,027 square foot office building located at 6300 Security Boulevard, Woodlawn, MD.
  • A two-story, 59,534 square foot office building located at 6340 Security Boulevard, Woodlawn, MD.

Proceeds from today’s announced sales will be used for general business purposes, including the repayment of a portion of borrowings under the company’s revolving credit facility.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Blackman President, CEO & Managing Trustee
Matthew C. Brown Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barbara D. Gilmore Independent Trustee
John L. Harrington Independent Trustee
Jeffrey P. Somers Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST17.07%0
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)58.15%47 550
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.25%24 963
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION20.91%24 842
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES38.55%18 386
W. P. CAREY INC.27.09%14 306
