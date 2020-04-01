Office Properties Income Trust : Earns 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

2020 Honor Marks Third Consecutive Year of Recognition

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it received the 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for its outstanding efforts in energy management. This is the third consecutive year that OPI has achieved Partner of the Year recognition and the first year earning the Sustained Excellence designation in the Energy Management category.

Currently, 40 buildings in OPI’s portfolio are ENERGY STAR certified. All properties owned by OPI are managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). RMR is responsible for providing all aspects of management services and strategy for more than 1,300 properties with over 93 million square feet of commercial office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. RMR has also been honored with a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding efforts as a Service and Product Provider, for the second year in a row.

David Blackman, President and Chief Executive Officer provided the following comments:

“We are proud to be honored for our energy management for the third year in a row, underscoring our commitment to environmental stewardship, limiting our carbon footprint and continued efforts to uphold our sustainability initiatives.”

Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation, added the following statement:

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners. These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award recognizes ENERGY STAR partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR.

For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States and leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company, and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority-owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate operating companies. As of December 31, 2019, The RMR Group LLC had $32.2 billion of real estate assets under management, including over 2,100 properties, and employed approximately 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout the United States; and the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had nearly 50,000 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005174/en/