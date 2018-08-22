OFG Bancorp : Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, payable on October 15, 2018, to holders of record on September 28, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2018.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 54th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S. and Puerto Rico banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico. Investor information can be found at www.ofgbancorp.com.

