OFG BANCORP (OFG)
OFG Bancorp : Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

08/22/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, payable on October 15, 2018, to holders of record on September 28, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2018.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 54th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S. and Puerto Rico banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico. Investor information can be found at www.ofgbancorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 306 M
EBIT 2018 177 M
Net income 2018 67,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,44%
P/E ratio 2018 11,99
P/E ratio 2019 11,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 735 M
NameTitle
José Rafael Fernández Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julian S. Inclán Chairman
Ganesh Kumar Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Maritza Arizmendi Diaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Juan Carlos Aguayo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFG BANCORP75.53%735
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.18%387 577
BANK OF AMERICA4.57%309 836
WELLS FARGO-2.70%283 959
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%275 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.50%235 697
