OFG Bancorp : Declares Regular Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividends

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced that its Board of Directors
declared the following regular quarterly cash dividends on its preferred
stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2018:
-
$21.875 per share on its 8.750% Non-Cumulative Convertible Perpetual
Preferred Stock, Series C (CUSIP: 67103X706). This is the final
dividend for Series C before its conversion to common stock effective
October 22, 2018, as previously announced.
-
$0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred
Stock, Series D (CUSIP: 67103X409)
Preferred stock dividends are payable October 15, 2018, to holders of
record September 28, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of September 27,
2018.
About OFG Bancorp
Now in its 54th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a
diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S. and
Puerto Rico banking laws and regulations. Its three principal
subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental
Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking,
lending and wealth management products, services and technology,
primarily in Puerto Rico. Investor information can be found at www.ofgbancorp.com.
