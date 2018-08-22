OFG Bancorp : Declares Regular Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividends

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the following regular quarterly cash dividends on its preferred stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2018:

$21.875 per share on its 8.750% Non-Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (CUSIP: 67103X706). This is the final dividend for Series C before its conversion to common stock effective October 22, 2018, as previously announced.

$0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (CUSIP: 67103X409)

Preferred stock dividends are payable October 15, 2018, to holders of record September 28, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2018.

