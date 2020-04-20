Log in
OFG BANCORP

(OFG)
OFG Bancorp : to Report 1Q20 Results and Hold Call Wednesday, April 29, 2020

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report first quarter 2020 financial results Wednesday, April 29, 2020 before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

  • Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 562-3356
  • Participant International Dial-In Number: (973) 582-2700
  • Conference ID: 555-0929

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter. Visit the webcast link in advance to download any necessary software.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 56th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 568 M
EBIT 2020 237 M
Net income 2020 93,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 6,45x
P/E ratio 2021 5,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 586 M
Technical analysis trends OFG BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,83  $
Last Close Price 11,39  $
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Rafael Fernández Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julian S. Inclán Chairman
Ganesh Kumar Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Maritza Arizmendi Diaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Juan Carlos Aguayo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFG BANCORP-51.76%586
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.72%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.77%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.90%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%138 824
