OFG BANCORP

(OFG)
OFG Bancorp : to Report 3Q19 Results and Hold Call on Monday, October 21, 2019

09/20/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report third quarter 2019 financial results Monday, October 21, 2019 before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

  • Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 562-3356
  • Participant International Dial-In Number: (973) 582-2700
  • Conference ID: 619-9357

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Access the webcast link in advance to download any necessary software. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 55th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S. and Puerto Rico banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
02:01pOFG BANCORP : to Report 3Q19 Results and Hold Call on Monday, October 21, 2019
BU
08/02OFG BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
07/25OFG BANCORP : Banking Board Approves First Regulatory Step in OFG's Acquisition ..
BU
07/23OFG BANCORP : Declares Series D Preferred Stock Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/23OFG BANCORP : Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
BU
07/22OFG BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/22OFG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22OFG BANCORP : Reports 2Q19 Results
BU
07/02OFG BANCORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
06/27OFG BANCORP : to Report 2Q19 Results and Hold Call on Monday, July 22, 2019
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 402 M
EBIT 2019 196 M
Net income 2019 89,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 8,94x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 1 138 M
OFG Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,75  $
Last Close Price 22,17  $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Rafael Fernández Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julian S. Inclán Chairman
Ganesh Kumar Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Maritza Arizmendi Diaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Juan Carlos Aguayo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFG BANCORP34.69%1 138
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY22.68%381 659
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%277 574
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 941
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%215 503
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 480
