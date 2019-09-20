OFG Bancorp : to Report 3Q19 Results and Hold Call on Monday, October 21, 2019

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report third quarter 2019 financial results Monday, October 21, 2019 before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 562-3356

Participant International Dial-In Number: (973) 582-2700

Conference ID: 619-9357

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Access the webcast link in advance to download any necessary software. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 55th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S. and Puerto Rico banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

