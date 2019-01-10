OFG Bancorp : to Report 4Q18 Results and Hold Call on Tuesday, January 22, 2019

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report fourth quarter 2018 financial results Tuesday, January 22, 2019 before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

The call can be accessed live by dialing (888) 562-3356 or (973) 582-2700. Use conference ID 378-7416.

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Access the webcast link in advance to download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 55th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S. and Puerto Rico banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico. Investor information can be found at www.ofgbancorp.com.

