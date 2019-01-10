Log in
OFG BANCORP (OFG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 11:47:43 am
16.97 USD   -1.05%
2018OFG BANCORP : quaterly earnings release
2018OFG BANCORP : quaterly earnings release
2016OFG BANCORP : quaterly earnings release
OFG Bancorp : to Report 4Q18 Results and Hold Call on Tuesday, January 22, 2019

01/10/2019 | 11:31am EST

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report fourth quarter 2018 financial results Tuesday, January 22, 2019 before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

The call can be accessed live by dialing (888) 562-3356 or (973) 582-2700. Use conference ID 378-7416.

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Access the webcast link in advance to download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 55th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S. and Puerto Rico banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico. Investor information can be found at www.ofgbancorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 310 M
EBIT 2018 182 M
Net income 2018 70,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 11,56
P/E ratio 2019 10,74
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,68x
Capitalization 880 M
Technical analysis trends OFG BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Rafael Fernández Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julian S. Inclán Chairman
Ganesh Kumar Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Maritza Arizmendi Diaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Juan Carlos Aguayo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFG BANCORP2.61%880
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.85%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.57%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA3.53%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.73%225 006
