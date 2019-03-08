OFS Capital Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

OFS Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: OFS) (“OFS Capital,” “we,” “us,” or
“our”) today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter and
the full year ended December 31, 2018.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
Fourth quarter net investment income of $5.3 million, or $0.40 per
common share - an increase of 38% year-over-year and above the $0.34
quarterly distribution.
-
Full year 2018 net investment income of $18.4 million, or $1.38 per
common share - an increase of 8% year-over-year and above the $1.36
regular distribution.
-
Paid $1.73 per share in distributions in 2018, inclusive of a $0.37
special distribution.
-
Closed investments in the fourth quarter of approximately $79.6
million.
-
Net asset value ("NAV") per share decreased to $13.10 at December 31,
2018 from $13.75 at September 30, 2018 due to unrealized depreciation
of the portfolio. No new non-accruals.
-
At December 31, 2018, 88% of our loan portfolio consisted of senior
secured loans, based on fair value.
-
On March 5, 2019, OFS Capital's Board of Directors declared a
distribution of $0.34 per share for the first quarter of 2019, payable
on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record as of March 22, 2019.
"Our net investment income again exceeded our distribution," said Bilal
Rashid, OFS Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have
declared 25 consecutive quarterly distributions of $0.34 per common
share since our IPO in late 2012, which we believe places us in a select
group of BDCs that have been able to maintain their distribution over
this time. In total, we have declared $8.70 per common share in regular
and special distributions and our net investment income over the last
four years exceeded our regular distributions."
“We believe that the breadth and expertise of our advisor puts us in a
strong position to benefit from the increase in the leverage allowance
for BDCs and enhance our net investment income. Our commitment to
capital preservation, and strong long-term performance is enhanced by
the alignment of interests of our stockholders and our advisor, which
owns approximately 22% of the outstanding OFS Capital common stock."
HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except for per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Overview
|
|
|
|
At December 31, 2018
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
441.4
|
|
Investment portfolio, at fair value
|
|
|
|
$
|
396.8
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
175.0
|
|
Net asset value per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
13.10
|
|
Weighted average yield on performing debt investments (1)
|
|
|
|
11.50
|
%
|
Weighted average yield on total debt investments (2)
|
|
|
|
11.12
|
%
|
Weighted average yield on total investments (3)
|
|
|
|
10.49
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The weighted average yield on our performing debt investments is
computed as (a) the annual stated accruing interest on our debt
investments at the balance sheet date, plus the annualized accretion of
loan origination fees, original issue discount, market discount or
premium, and loan amendment fees divided by (b) amortized cost of our
debt investments, excluding assets on non-accrual basis as of the
balance sheet date.
(2) The weighted average yield on total debt investments is computed as
(a) the annual stated accruing interest on our debt investments at the
balance sheet date, plus the annualized accretion of loan origination
fees, original issue discount, market discount or premium, and loan
amendment fees divided by (b) amortized cost of our debt investments,
including assets on non-accrual basis as of the balance sheet date.
(3) The weighted average yield on total investments is computed as (a)
the annual stated accruing interest on our debt investments at the
balance sheet date, plus the annualized accretion of loan origination
fees, original issue discount, market discount or premium, and loan
amendment fees, plus the effective cash yield on our performing
preferred equity investments divided by (b) amortized cost of our total
investment portfolio, including assets on non-accrual basis as of the
balance sheet date. The weighted average yield of investments is not the
same as a return on investment for our stockholders but, rather, relates
to a portion of our investment portfolio and is calculated before the
payment of all of our fees and expenses.
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Operating Results
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Total investment income
|
|
|
|
$
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
42.8
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
33.4
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18.4
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15.9
|
Net investment income per common share, basic and
diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.28
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
|
|
|
$
|
(4.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.6
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Portfolio Activity
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Number of new portfolio companies
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
17
|
Investments in new portfolio companies
|
|
|
|
$
|
45.7
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19.3
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
201.1
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
118.9
|
Investments in existing portfolio companies
|
|
|
|
$
|
33.9
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
71.1
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
24.0
|
Number of portfolio companies at end of period
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
During the fourth quarter of 2018, we closed nine senior secured debt
investments in eight new portfolio companies totaling $45.7 million. In
addition, we made $30.6 million of senior secured debt investments in
existing portfolio companies, including $2.6 million in delayed draw and
revolver fundings and equity investments of $0.7 million.
The total fair value of our investment portfolio was $396.8 million at
December 31, 2018, which was equal to approximately 96% of amortized
cost. As of December 31, 2018, the fair value of OFS Capital's debt
investment portfolio totaled $363.6 million in 44 portfolio companies,
of which 88% and 12% were senior secured loans and subordinated loans,
respectively. As of December 31, 2018, we also held approximately $33.2
million in common and preferred equity investments, at fair value, in 13
portfolio companies in which we also held debt investments and six
portfolio companies in which we solely held an equity investment. We had
unfunded commitments of $8.2 million to four portfolio companies at
December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2018, floating rate loans
comprised 87% of OFS Capital’s debt investment portfolio, with the
remaining 13% in fixed rate loans, as a percentage of fair value.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Income
Interest Income
Interest income increased approximately $10.2 million, due to a $8.9
million increase in recurring interest income caused by a $76.8 million
increase in the average outstanding loan balance during 2018 along with
an increase of $0.7 million in recurring interest income resulting from
a 23 basis point increase in the weighted average yield in our portfolio
during the year ended December 31, 2018. Acceleration of Net Loan Fees
(defined as loan origination fees, original issue discount, market
discount or premium and loan amendment fees) of $1.1 million and $0.6
million were included in interest income for the years ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, from the repayment of loans
prior to their scheduled due dates.
Fee Income
We recorded prepayment fees of $0.9 million resulting from $50.0 million
of unscheduled principal payments during the year ended December 31,
2018, compared to $1.0 million from $60.2 million of unscheduled
principal payments during 2017. We recognized capital structuring fees
of $0.0 million and $0.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2018
and 2017, respectively, upon the closing of $0 and $55.7 million of debt
and equity investments, respectively. We ceased recognition of such fees
with the adoption of ASC 606. We recognized syndication fees of $0.7
million and $0.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively, resulting from approximately $64 million and $21 million
in loan originations during each period in which OFS Advisor sourced,
structured, and arranged the lending group, and for which we were
additionally compensated.
Expenses
Interest expense
Interest expense increased by $3.4 million primarily due to $3.1 million
relating to the April 2018 and October 2018 unsecured note issuances of
$98.5 million (the "Bond Issuances").
Management Fees
Management fee expense increased by $1.3 million due to an increase in
our average total assets, primarily due to an increase in net investment
activity, including the deployment of funds from the Bond Issuances.
Incentive Fees
Incentive fee expense increased by $1.4 million primarily due to a $2.5
million increase in net investment income relating to the deployment of
the proceeds from the Bond Issuances.
Net Gain (Loss) on Investments
We recognized net losses of $9.0 million on senior secured debt during
the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of a realized
loss of $3.5 million on our senior secured debt investment in Jobson
Healthcare recognized upon the sale in the second quarter of 2018, as
well as by the negative net impact of mark-to-market adjustments in the
fourth quarter relating to our broadly syndicated loan investments
resulting in an unrealized loss of $5.5 million.
We recognized net losses of $3.3 million on subordinated debt during the
year ended December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of a realized loss
of $3.5 million on the restructuring of the Southern Technical
Institute, LLC subordinated debt investment, of which $2.3 million was
recognized as unrealized losses in prior years, and net unrealized
depreciation of $2.1 from the negative impact of specific performance
factors, of which $2.1 million related to Master Cutlery LLC.
We recognized net losses of $2.0 million on preferred equity investments
for the year ended December 31, 2018, as a result of unrealized losses
of $1.4 million relating to TRS Services, LLC, and other negative net
impact of portfolio company-specific performance factors on other
investments resulting in an additional unrealized loss of $0.6 million.
We recognized net gains of $5.5 million on common equity and warrant
investments for the year ended December 31, 2018, as a result of net
realized gains of $3.7 million, primarily driven by a $4.1 million
realized gain on the sale of All Metals Holdings, LLC., and the positive
impact of portfolio company-specific performance factors resulting in
unrealized appreciation of $1.8 million for the year ended December 31,
2018.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
At December 31, 2018, we had $38.2 million in cash and cash equivalents,
which includes cash and cash equivalents of $36.0 million held by our
wholly owned small business investment company. At December 31, 2018, we
had $260.4 million in debt, which includes $149.9 million in outstanding
SBA-guaranteed debentures, $98.5 million in unsecured notes and $12.0
million outstanding under our $50.0 million revolving credit facility
with Pacific Western Bank. As of December 31, 2018, we had $38.0 million
available for additional borrowings on our Pacific Western Bank credit
facility and had drawn all of our available SBA-guaranteed debentures.
For more detailed discussion of the financial and other information
included in this press release, please refer to OFS Capital’s Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is to be filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
OFS Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(Dollar
amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments, at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $312,223
and $209,360, respectively)
|
|
|
|
$
|
297,749
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
197,374
|
Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $90,751 and $70,402,
respectively)
|
|
|
|
89,103
|
|
|
|
|
69,557
|
Control investment (amortized cost of $10,337 and $10,213,
respectively)
|
|
|
|
9,945
|
|
|
|
|
10,568
|
Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $413,311 and
$289,975, respectively)
|
|
|
|
396,797
|
|
|
|
|
277,499
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
38,172
|
|
|
|
|
72,952
|
Interest receivable
|
|
|
|
2,787
|
|
|
|
|
2,734
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
3,665
|
|
|
|
|
4,593
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
441,421
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
357,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolving line of credit
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,600
|
SBA debentures (net of deferred debt issuance costs of $2,280 and
2,657, respectively)
|
|
|
|
147,600
|
|
|
|
|
147,223
|
Unsecured notes (net of discounts and deferred debt issuance costs
of $3,299 and $0, respectively)
|
|
|
|
95,226
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
Interest payable
|
|
|
|
2,791
|
|
|
|
|
1,596
|
Payable to investment adviser and affiliates
|
|
|
|
3,700
|
|
|
|
|
2,463
|
Payable for investments purchased
|
|
|
|
4,151
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
Accrued professional fees
|
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
|
|
433
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
266,398
|
|
|
|
|
169,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
|
|
175,023
|
|
|
|
|
188,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
441,421
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
357,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
13,357,337
|
|
|
|
|
13,340,217
|
Net asset value per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
13.10
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OFS Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollar amounts in
thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-control/non-affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,039
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,534
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,547
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,078
|
|
Affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
2,747
|
|
|
|
|
1,417
|
|
|
|
|
10,055
|
|
|
|
|
6,506
|
|
Control investment
|
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
|
1,005
|
|
|
|
|
1,540
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
|
11,047
|
|
|
|
|
7,189
|
|
|
|
|
38,607
|
|
|
|
|
28,124
|
|
Payment-in-kind interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-control/non-affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
|
|
668
|
|
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
Affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
|
1,321
|
|
|
|
|
1,375
|
|
Control investment
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
Total payment-in-kind interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
|
|
708
|
|
|
|
|
2,099
|
|
|
|
|
2,907
|
|
Dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-control/non-affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Control investment
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
Total dividend income
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
|
482
|
|
Fee income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-control/non-affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
987
|
|
|
|
|
1,086
|
|
Affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
748
|
|
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
|
760
|
|
|
|
|
675
|
|
Control investment
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Total fee income
|
|
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
|
1,813
|
|
|
|
|
1,913
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total investment income
|
|
|
|
12,571
|
|
|
|
|
8,292
|
|
|
|
|
42,834
|
|
|
|
|
33,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and financing expense
|
|
|
|
3,036
|
|
|
|
|
1,584
|
|
|
|
|
9,232
|
|
|
|
|
5,813
|
|
Management fees
|
|
|
|
1,749
|
|
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
|
|
|
6,335
|
|
|
|
|
4,999
|
|
Incentive fee
|
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
|
713
|
|
|
|
|
4,409
|
|
|
|
|
2,962
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
|
|
|
1,115
|
|
Administration fee
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
|
1,601
|
|
|
|
|
1,314
|
|
Other Expenses
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
|
1,649
|
|
|
|
|
1,346
|
|
Incentive fee waiver
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total expenses, net of incentive fee waiver
|
|
|
|
7,228
|
|
|
|
|
4,473
|
|
|
|
|
24,449
|
|
|
|
|
17,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
|
5,321
|
|
|
|
|
3,819
|
|
|
|
|
18,385
|
|
|
|
|
15,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net realized gain (loss) on non-control/non-affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
1,793
|
|
|
|
|
(4,966
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,248
|
)
|
Net realized gain on affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
4,205
|
|
|
|
|
5,590
|
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
|
10,081
|
|
Net unrealized depreciation on non-control/non-affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
(5,409
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,365
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,484
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,715
|
)
|
Net unrealized depreciation on affiliate investments
|
|
|
|
(7,199
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,845
|
)
|
|
|
|
(803
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,088
|
)
|
Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on control investments
|
|
|
|
(1,050
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,842
|
)
|
|
|
|
(747
|
)
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gain (loss) on investments
|
|
|
|
(9,416
|
)
|
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
|
|
(8,813
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,967
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|
|
|
|
$
|
(4,095
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,150
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,572
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income per common share - basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.28
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per
common share - basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.31
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
Distributions declared per common share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.36
|
|
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
13,352,873
|
|
|
|
|
13,334,909
|
|
|
|
|
13,348,203
|
|
|
|
|
12,403,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT OFS CAPITAL
OFS Capital Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end,
non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be
regulated as a business development company. OFS Capital's investment
objective is to provide stockholders with both current income and
capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and, to a lesser
extent, equity investments. OFS Capital invests primarily in privately
held middle-market companies in the United States, including
lower-middle-market companies, targeting investments of $3 million to
$20 million in companies with annual EBITDA between $3 million and $50
million. OFS Capital offers flexible solutions through a variety of
asset classes including senior secured loans, which includes first-lien,
second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to
a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. OFS Capital's
investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an
investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940
and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New
York and Los Angeles.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release regarding management's future
expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or
prospects, including statements relating to: OFS Capital’s results of
operations, including net investment income, net asset value and net
investment gains and losses and the factors that may affect such
results; management's belief regarding the Company's status relative to
other BDCs and, in particular those who have paid consistent
distributions since 2012; management's belief that the expertise of its
investment advisor positions the Company to leverage recent regulatory
change to increase net investment income; the alignment of interest of
the Company's stockholder and the investment advisor and whether such
interest impacts the Company's commitment to capital preservation and
long-term performance; and other factors may constitute forward-looking
statements for purposes of the safe harbor protection under applicable
securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by
terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “could increase
the likelihood,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is planned,” “may,”
“should,” “will,” “will enable,” “would be expected,” “look forward,”
“may provide,” “would” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the
negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those
risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in OFS Capital’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission under the section “Risk Factors,” as
well as other documents that may be filed by OFS Capital from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such
risks, uncertainties and factors, actual results may differ materially
from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or
implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. OFS Capital
is providing the information in this press release as of this date and
assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press
release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
