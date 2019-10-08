Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OFS Capital Corporation    OFS

OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION

(OFS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/08 09:39:19 am
11.675 USD   -0.13%
09:13aOFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Commences Offering of Notes
BU
08/02OFS CAPITAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OFS Capital Corporation : Commences Offering of Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 09:13am EDT

OFS Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OFS) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten offering of unsecured notes (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The Company has submitted an application for the Notes to be listed and trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “OFSSI”. If approved for listing, the Company expects the Notes to begin trading within 30 days from the original issue date. The interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. The Notes are expected to have a private credit rating of BBB+ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company.*

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with its investment objective and for other general corporate purposes. The Company also intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility. As of October 7, 2019, the Company had $45.8 million of indebtedness outstanding under the credit facility.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS), Janney Scott Montgomery LLC, and BB&T Capital Markets, a division of BB&T Securities, LLC, are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Incapital LLC and National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation (NasdaqCM: NHLD) are acting as lead managers for the offering.

* A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated October 8, 2019, and accompanying prospectus, dated June 25, 2019, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any other securities nor will there be any sale of these securities or any other securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file with and has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10172, or: 1-800-573-2541, or: prospectus@ladenburg.com.

About OFS Capital Corporation

OFS Capital Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. OFS Capital's investment objective is to provide stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and, to a lesser extent, equity investments. OFS Capital invests primarily in privately held middle-market companies in the United States, including lower-middle-market companies, targeting investments of $3 to $20 million in companies with annual EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. OFS Capital offers flexible solutions through a variety of asset classes including senior secured loans, which includes first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. OFS Capital's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”, which relate to future events or our future operations, performance or financial condition. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions related to the offering discussed in this press release, including the use of proceeds from the offering. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.

1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION
09:13aOFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Commences Offering of Notes
BU
08/02OFS CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/02OFS CAPITAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02OFS CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/02OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/24OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Date for Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Re..
BU
06/24OFS CAPITAL : Forms Senior Loan Subsidiary
BU
06/24OFS CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11OFS CAPITAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/05OFS CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51,6 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 16,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 11,6%
P/E ratio 2019 9,39x
P/E ratio 2020 8,15x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,86x
Capitalization 156 M
Chart OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OFS Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,50  $
Last Close Price 11,69  $
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,93%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bilal Rashid Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff A. Cerny Chief Financial Officer, Director & Treasurer
Marc I. Abrams Independent Director
Robert J. Cresci Lead Independent Director
Elaine E. Healy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION10.28%155
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.78%7 952
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 421
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.00%3 023
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.49%2 496
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED15.60%2 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group