Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OFS Credit Company Inc    OCCI

OFS CREDIT COMPANY INC (OCCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/15 09:37:41 pm
18.7 USD   -0.27%
02:16pOFS CREDIT : Declares Monthly Distributions Through January 2019
BU
10/12OFS CRED : Credit Company Announces Investments in $43.6 Million of ..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OFS Credit : Declares Monthly Distributions Through January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and subordinated debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared four cash distributions, including three monthly cash distributions of $0.167 per common share plus a proportionate distribution of $0.113 per common share for the month of October 2018, reflecting the number of days remaining in the month after the completion of the initial public offering on October 10, 2018.

The following schedule applies to the distributions for stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

Record Date       Payable Date       Dividend Per Share
November 5, 2018 November 16, 2018 $0.113
November 12, 2018 November 30, 2018 $0.167
December 10, 2018 December 31, 2018 $0.167

January 14, 2019

January 31, 2019 $0.167
 

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a newly organized, non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and subordinated debt securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OFS CREDIT COMPANY INC
02:16pOFS CREDIT : Declares Monthly Distributions Through January 2019
BU
10/12OFS CRED : Credit Company Announces Investments in $43.6 Million of Collateraliz..
BU
More news
Chart OFS CREDIT COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
OFS Credit Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFS CREDIT COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Bilal Rashid Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff A. Cerny Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Kathleen M. Griggs Independent Director
Wolfgang Schubert Independent Director
Romita Shetty Independent Director
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.