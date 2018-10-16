OFS Credit : Declares Monthly Distributions Through January 2019

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and subordinated debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared four cash distributions, including three monthly cash distributions of $0.167 per common share plus a proportionate distribution of $0.113 per common share for the month of October 2018, reflecting the number of days remaining in the month after the completion of the initial public offering on October 10, 2018.

The following schedule applies to the distributions for stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

Record Date Payable Date Dividend Per Share November 5, 2018 November 16, 2018 $0.113 November 12, 2018 November 30, 2018 $0.167 December 10, 2018 December 31, 2018 $0.167 January 14, 2019 January 31, 2019 $0.167

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a newly organized, non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and subordinated debt securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

