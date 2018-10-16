OFS Credit : Declares Monthly Distributions Through January 2019

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,”
“us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in
collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and subordinated debt
securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared
four cash distributions, including three monthly cash distributions of
$0.167 per common share plus a proportionate distribution of $0.113 per
common share for the month of October 2018, reflecting the number of
days remaining in the month after the completion of the initial public
offering on October 10, 2018.
The following schedule applies to the distributions for stockholders of
record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
|
Dividend Per Share
|
November 5, 2018
|
|
|
|
November 16, 2018
|
|
|
|
$0.113
|
November 12, 2018
|
|
|
|
November 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
$0.167
|
December 10, 2018
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
$0.167
|
January 14, 2019
|
|
|
|
January 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
$0.167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About OFS Credit Company, Inc.
OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a newly organized, non-diversified,
externally managed closed-end management investment company. The
Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a
secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through
investment in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and
subordinated debt securities. The Company's investment activities are
managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered
under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and headquartered in Chicago,
Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,”
which relate to future events or our future performance or financial
condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance,
condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described
from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking
statements made herein.
