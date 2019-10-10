Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OFS Credit Company, Inc.    OCCI

OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.

(OCCI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

OFS Credit : Increases Monthly Common Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

Declares Preferred Distributions

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased its cash distributions on shares of the Company’s common stock by approximately 2%.

For the Company’s common stock, the Board declared three monthly cash distributions of $0.17 per common share. The following schedule applies to the distributions for common stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share

November 22, 2019

November 29, 2019

$0.17

December 24, 2019

December 31, 2019

$0.17

January 24, 2020

January 31, 2020

$0.17

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared cash distributions on shares of the Company’s preferred stock. For the Company’s preferred stock, the Board declared three monthly cash distributions of $0.1432292 per preferred share. The following schedule applies to the distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share

November 22, 2019

November 29, 2019

$0.1432292

December 24, 2019

December 31, 2019

$0.1432292

January 24, 2020

January 31, 2020

$0.1432292

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in CLO equity and debt securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.
02:29pOFS CREDIT : Increases Monthly Common Distributions
BU
09/13OFS CREDIT : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Net Asset Value and Selected Financial..
BU
08/28OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC. : Announces Results of Rights Offering
BU
08/26OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC. : Announces Extension of Expiration of Rights Offering
BU
08/05OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC. : Commences Rights Offering
BU
07/19OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC. : Announces Intention to Commence Rights Offering
BU
07/12OFS CREDIT : CORRECTING and REPLACING OFS Credit Company Declares Monthly Common..
BU
06/18OFS CREDIT : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04/12OFS CREDIT : Declares Monthly Common And Preferred Distributions Through July 20..
BU
03/19OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC. : Prices Preferred Stock Offering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8,81 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 11,4%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 5,00x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 44,1 M
Chart OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
OFS Credit Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 17,59  $
Spread / Highest target 2,32%
Spread / Average Target 2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bilal Rashid Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff A. Cerny Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Kathleen M. Griggs Independent Director
Wolfgang Schubert Independent Director
Romita Shetty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.15.28%44
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.75%7 828
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 424
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.46%2 930
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.58%2 350
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED15.60%1 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group