OFS Credit : Increases Monthly Common Distributions

Declares Preferred Distributions

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased its cash distributions on shares of the Company’s common stock by approximately 2%.

For the Company’s common stock, the Board declared three monthly cash distributions of $0.17 per common share. The following schedule applies to the distributions for common stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share November 22, 2019 November 29, 2019 $0.17 December 24, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.17 January 24, 2020 January 31, 2020 $0.17

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared cash distributions on shares of the Company’s preferred stock. For the Company’s preferred stock, the Board declared three monthly cash distributions of $0.1432292 per preferred share. The following schedule applies to the distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share November 22, 2019 November 29, 2019 $0.1432292 December 24, 2019 December 31, 2019 $0.1432292 January 24, 2020 January 31, 2020 $0.1432292

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in CLO equity and debt securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

