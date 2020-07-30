OGE Energy : 20-037-U Application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity and Associated Approvals

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:28:17 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:27:29 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 22

BEFORE THE

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF ) OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY ) FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC ) CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY ) DOCKET NO. 20-037-U AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND ) OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY ) RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF )

APPLICATION FOR A

CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY

AND ASSOCIATED APPROVALS

COMES NOW Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (hereinafter "OG&E" or "Company"), and for its Application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity ("Application"), herein states:

1. OG&E is an investor owned corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Oklahoma. It is qualified to conduct business in the State of Arkansas. The Company is a public utility as defined by Ark. Code Ann. § 23-1-101,et seq., and as such, is subject to the

jurisdiction of the Arkansas Public Service Commission (hereinafter "Commission"). Its principal place of business is located at 321 N. Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102. A copy of its Articles of Incorporation was filed with the Commission in Docket No. 15-034-U on May 8, 2015 and is incorporated herein by reference.

2. OG&E's property consists of facilities for the generation, transmission and

distribution of electric power and energy to its retail customers in its service areas in Oklahoma and Arkansas. OG&E provides electric service to approximately 863,200 total retail customers, of which 76,000 are in Arkansas.

3. OG&E is filing this Application pursuant to the provisions of Ark. Code Ann. §