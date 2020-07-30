OGE Energy : 20-037-U Donald Rowlett Redacted Direct Testimony 0 07/30/2020 | 04:51pm EDT Send by mail :

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 BEFORE THE ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF ) OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY ) FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC ) CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY ) DOCKET NO. 20-037-U AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND ) OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY ) RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF ) REDACTED VERSION Direct Testimony of Donald R. Rowlett on behalf of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company 1 Direct TestimonyAPSCof DonaldFILED Time:R. 7/29/2020Rowlett9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Docket No. 20-037-U INTRODUCTION Q. Please state your name, by whom you are employed, and your business address. A. My name is Donald R. Rowlett. I am employed by Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company") and my business address is 321 N. Harvey, P.O. Box 321, 4 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73101. 5 Q. What position do you hold with OG&E? A. I hold the position of Managing Director of Regulatory Affairs at OG&E. Q. Please state your educational qualifications and employment history with OG&E. A. I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business with an accounting emphasis (1980) and 11 a Master's in Business Administration (1992), from Oklahoma City University. I have also 12 completed all work, except for the dissertation, on a Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University 13 in Business Administration. I joined OG&E in 1989. I currently serve as Managing 14 Director of Regulatory Affairs where I am responsible for overseeing the Company's 15 economic regulatory activities with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission ("OCC"), the 16 Arkansas Public Service Commission ("APSC") and the Federal Energy Regulatory 17 Commission. I have served in various financial roles in the Company including ten years 18 as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accountant. As the Company's Controller I was 19 responsible for financial and operations accounting, federal, state and local income and 20 property taxes and budgeting. I have also made investor presentations and participated in 21 numerous public equity and debt offerings. Prior to joining OG&E, I was employed by 22 Arthur Andersen & Co. as a financial consultant and audit manager. During my 23 employment, I performed audits of financial statements in a variety of industries. 24 Additionally, I prepared filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") 25 and provided clients with guidance on the financial reporting requirements of the SEC and 26 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). 2 Direct TestimonyAPSCof DonaldFILED Time:R. 7/29/2020Rowlett9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Docket No. 20-037-U Q. Have you previously testified before this Commission? A. Yes, including most recently in Docket No. 17-030-U, OG&E's request for prudency of its 3 Mustang Modernization project, Docket No. 16-052-U OG&E's last general rate case, and 4 Docket No. 15-034-U, OG&E's filings under Act 310 of 1981, as amended by Act 1000 5 of 2015. I have also testified before the OCC, and before the Environmental and Public 6 Works Committee in the United States Senate. 7 8 II. PURPOSE Q. What is the purpose of your testimony in this proceeding? A. The purpose of my testimony is to support the Company's relief requested for a Certificate 11 of Public Convenience and Necessity ("CCN") to construct and operate a five (5) megawatt 12 ("MW") solar farm in Branch, Arkansas ("Branch Solar Project" or "Project"), and for 13 approval of the Arkansas Universal Solar Program ("USP"), a voluntary solar offering 14 associated with the Project that allows participants to receive a share of the energy output 15 of the Project. To support the Company's request, I will: 16 • Describe the Company's history with renewables, including the Company's 17 Oklahoma experience with solar projects and its corresponding voluntary solar 18 offering similar to the proposed USP; 19 • Discuss the Company's recent survey of Arkansas customers interest in solar 20 generation; 21 • Provide a description of the Project and the competitive bidding process utilized to 22 select the resource; 23 • Detail how OG&E meets the requirements for approval of a CCN as required by 24 Ark. Code Ann. §§ 23-3-201et seq; and, 25 • Address the cost recovery of the Project and discuss how the USP revenues will be 26 used to offset the costs for non-participants. 27 Q. Are there other OG&E witnesses providing Direct Testimony? A. Yes, OG&E witness William Wai will provide testimony more fully describing the 30 proposed USP offering. 3 Direct TestimonyAPSCof DonaldFILED Time:R. 7/29/2020Rowlett9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Docket No. 20-037-U 1 III.OG&E SOLAR BACKGROUND AND CUSTOMER INTEREST Q. Does OG&E have a history of supporting renewable energy? A. Yes, OG&E has a history of advancing renewable energy initiatives. With wind energy, 4 OG&E was an early adopter. In 2003, OG&E brought the 50 MW Sooner Wind Farm into 5 its generation mix and introduced the Green Power Wind Rider offering to its Oklahoma 6 customers. In 2007, OG&E added the Centennial Wind Farm and subsequently introduced 7 the Renewable Energy Program ("REP") in 2008 for Oklahoma customers and a similar 8 program in 2009 for Arkansas customers. Since then, OU Sprit, Keenan, Taloga, 9 Crossroads, and Cowboy wind farms were added, making up a total of 791 MW1 of 10 nameplate capacity representing almost 12% of OG&E's total generation capability. 11 OG&E currently has 22.5 MW of solar located in Oklahoma. In 2016, OG&E's 12 first solar farm, a 2.5 MW farm located at its Mustang Power Plant, was constructed. Soon 13 thereafter, a new 10 MW farm was added in Covington, Oklahoma. Very recently, OG&E 14 completed construction of two 5 MW (10 MW total) farms in southeastern Oklahoma. With 15 the output of these solar projects, the Company has been able to offer its Oklahoma 16 customers an opportunity to participate in the Oklahoma USP since April 2016. 17 Q. Have Oklahoma customers participated in the USP? A. Yes. The USP has been at or near full subscription since its inception. With the recent addition of the newly constructed 10 MW, subscription is already full, and several 21 customers have requested to be placed on a waitlist in the event subscription becomes 22 available. 23 24 Q. Does OG&E currently offer any renewable energy programs to its Arkansas 25 customers? 26 A. Yes. OG&E currently offers its Arkansas customers an opportunity to acquire Renewable 27 Energy Credits ("RECs") under the Company's REP tariff. 1 The Sooner Wind Farm PPA expired in 2018. 4 Direct TestimonyAPSCof DonaldFILED Time:R. 7/29/2020Rowlett9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Docket No. 20-037-U 1 Q. Please explain why the Company seeks to construct the Project and offer a USP to its 2 Arkansas customers. 3 A. Given the Company's successful experience with the Oklahoma USP, it would like to 4 provide its Arkansas customers a similar opportunity to participate in an elective solar 5 offering. The Company also wants to ensure Arkansas customers receive the benefits that 6 result from the Project being located in Arkansas, such as the construction jobs associated 7 with the Project, increased ad valorem taxes, and other economic development benefits that 8 complement the environmental and sustainability goals of many entities. 9 The Company also seeks to test the demand for this type of product and to 10 understand how to better serve the renewable energy needs of its Arkansas customers, 11 including low income customers. The Company believes there are customers who cannot 12 access or accommodate rooftop solar but would participate in a program like the one 13 OG&E is proposing. Unlike the traditional roof-top solar model, the proposed USP does 14 not require access to a sizable upfront capital outlay, nor does it require home ownership 15 or physical use of a rooftop which may be impediments for customers who want to support 16 solar. 17 18 Q. Has the Company conducted any market research to ascertain whether its Arkansas 19 customers will be supportive of the Project, particularly the USP? 20 A. Yes. OG&E surveyed its Arkansas residential customers in the "OG&E Arkansas 21 Customer Interest in Solar Power Survey". The survey asked customers about their 22 perceptions regarding solar-generated power and willingness to participate in a program 23 such as the proposed USP. Please see Direct Exhibit DRR-1 and DRR-2_HSPI for the 24 survey questions and corresponding summary of results, respectively. 25 Q. What were the key areas of interest addressed by the survey? A. The survey was intended to address three key areas: first, to gauge the interest of Arkansas 28 residential customers regarding solar power; second, to learn what proportion of Arkansas 29 residential customers are willing to pay to support solar power; and third, to determine how 30 much Arkansas residential customers are willing to pay to support solar-generated power. 5 Direct TestimonyAPSCof DonaldFILED Time:R. 7/29/2020Rowlett9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Docket No. 20-037-U 1 Q. Do the survey results support a customer interest for the type of program the 2 Company is proposing? 3 A. Yes. In summary, findings suggest that there is interest in solar-generated power among 4 Arkansas residential customers, as a majority of respondents agreed, or strongly agreed, it 5 is important their energy be generated from solar power. A majority of the respondents 6 also indicated a willingness to pay at least $2 more on monthly electric bills to support 7 solar. Additionally, the fact that over half of respondents added their name to the Arkansas 8 Solar Power Waiting List is a strong indicator that Arkansas customers will support a solar 9 program such as the proposed USP. 10 11 IV. BRANCH SOLAR PROJECT DESCRIPTION Q. Please provide the details of the proposed Branch Solar Project. A. The Branch Solar Project is a 5 MW solar facility located in Franklin County near the town of Branch, Arkansas. The Project will be constructed on a single axis tracking array 15 mechanism which follows the sun's position. This tracking system serves to maximize 16 total annual energy production. The array will be made up of approximately 16,250 panels. 17 The Project array will have an expected capacity factor of . The kW ratings are 18 alternating current (AC) with a DC to AC ratio. 19 20 Q. How much solar energy is estimated to be available to customers from the proposed 21 Project? 22 A. The Project will provide an expected annual energy production of MWh, which is 23 enough energy to serve approximately 2,000 residential participants under the proposed 24 program at the maximum subscription level of 50% of the customer's annual usage. 25 Q. Please describe how OG&E selected the site for its proposed Project. A. The Company identified several potential sites to construct this Project and ultimately 28 decided on the proposed location for several reasons including its proximity to an adjacent 29 distribution substation and the available land and its configuration. These reasons, among 30 others, were instrumental to determining the site selected. 6 Direct TestimonyAPSCof DonaldFILED Time:R. 7/29/2020Rowlett9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Docket No. 20-037-U 1 Q. Is this site able to accommodate more solar, or other renewable energy generation, 2 and are there any cost efficiencies that would exist? 3 A. Yes. The site will allow the Company to install approximately 5 MW of additional solar 4 in the future, if desired. This will create efficiencies for a future installation because the 5 site will be able to utilize the same distribution system and SCADA equipment installed 6 for the proposed project. 7 Q. Please provide a timeline of when the proposed Project will be complete. A. The Company is requesting a CCN by the end of November in order to maximize the 10 investment tax credits available for the project, which are greater in 2020 than 2021. If the 11 CCN is approved by the end of November 2020, engineering and material procurement 12 will begin immediately thereafter, with construction on the site beginning second quarter 13 2021. Completion of the Project will likely occur in the third or fourth quarter of 2021. 14 This timeline is subject to change due to various reasons that may impact construction such 15 as supply chain factors, timing of the CCN approval, and weather conditions. 16 Q. Did OG&E competitively bid the proposed Project? A. Yes. OG&E issued a Request for Proposal ("RFP") for an Engineering Procurement 19 Construction ("EPC") contract for the Project. The RFP requested prospective contractors 20 to, among other things, provide bids for the project, describe their experience building 21 solar, bidder company information, bidder employer/subcontractor information, and 22 projected project timeline. The RFP is attached as Direct Exhibit DRR-3 23 24 Q. Please describe the process and analysis conducted by OG&E when evaluating the 25 RFP bids. 26 A. OG&E evaluated the bids utilizing a Kepner-Tregoe ("KT") analysis process that defined 27 the must and wants of the project and scored each of the bids against those attributes for 28 comparison. A team of OG&E experts scored each bid and documented their evaluation 29 on a KT matrix ("KT sheet"). The Company also utilized an outside Owners Engineer to 30 provide comments on the bid proposals. The KT sheet is provided as Direct Exhibit DRR- 31 4_HSPI. 7 Direct TestimonyAPSCof DonaldFILED Time:R. 7/29/2020Rowlett9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Docket No. 20-037-U Q. After review and analysis of all bids, who was selected as the winning bidder? A. After evaluating and scoring each item listed in the KT analysis, GenPro Energy Solutions, LLC proposal received the highest score and was evaluated by the team as being the 4 superior bid. 5 Q. Does OG&E have a signed contract with the winning bidder from the RFP? A. No, the Company is in the process of contract negotiations and expects to have an executed 8 contract in the near future. Upon its execution, the contract will be submitted as highly 9 sensitive protected information to the Commission as a supplemental filing in this docket. 10 11 V. Ark. Code Ann. §§ 23-3-201 REQUIREMENTS 12 Q. Why is the Company seeking a CCN prior to commencing construction of the 13 Project? 14 A. It is OG&E's understanding that in Arkansas, a utility, prior to the construction or operation 15 of equipment or facilities for supplying a public service, must obtain a certificate from the 16 Commission2 finding that the public convenience and necessity requires, or will require the 17 requested or operation of the subject facilities, which in this instance is a renewable solar 18 energy generation resource. 19 20 Q. What are the specific statutory or other requirements that OG&E must satisfy in 21 order to be granted a CCN? 22 A. The Commission, in its Rules of Practice and Procedure ("RPPs"), has adopted rules 23 regarding the information to be provided to it by an electric utility seeking a CCN in 24 conformance with Ark . Code Ann. § 23-3 201, et seq. RPP Rule 6.07 (a) outlines six (6) 25 elements or areas of information that are to be included in any CCN application. 26 In certain instances, some notice provisions apply in conjunction with the filing of 27 the CCN application and the Company's Articles of Incorporation must be on file with the 28 Commission. OG&E has previously filed its Articles with the Commission and the notice 29 provisions will be addressed below. 2 Arkansas law, in particular Ark . Code Ann. § 23-3 201, et seq., 8 Direct TestimonyAPSCof DonaldFILED Time:R. 7/29/2020Rowlett9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Docket No. 20-037-U 1 Q. Will you sequentially provide the information necessary to respond to each of the six 2 specific areas to be addressed under RPP Rule 6.07(a)? 3 A. Yes. 4 5 Q. Please provide facts showing that the proposed new construction is or will be required 6 by public convenience and necessity (Rule 6.07 (a) (1)). 7 A. There are numerous factors as set forth below that demonstrate this Project is required by 8 public convenience and necessity and ultimately in the public interest. 9 First, the Project is consistent with enactments of the Arkansas Legislature that 10 express its support for clean, renewable energy resources, such as that proposed by the 11 Company's Project. 12 Almost 20 years ago, the Arkansas Legislature enacted the Arkansas Renewable 13 Development Act of 2001.3 This act states "Increasing the consumption of renewable 14 resources promotes the wise use of Arkansas's natural energy resources to meet a growing 15 energy demand, increases Arkansas's use of indigenous energy fuels while reducing 16 dependence on imported fossil fuels, fosters investments in emerging renewable 17 technologies to stimulate economic development and job creation in the state, including 18 the agricultural sectors, reduces environmental stresses from energy production and 19 provides greater consumer choices." 20 In 2007 the Arkansas Legislature enacted the Arkansas Clean Energy Development 21 Act.4 The General Assembly found "it in the public interest to require all electric and 22 natural gas public utilities subject to the jurisdiction of the Arkansas Public Service 23 Commission to consider clean energy and the use of renewable energy resources as part of 24 any resource plan…". 25 The proposed Project clearly meets the Legislature's desire for increased renewable 26 resources by nature of its solar makeup. It also meets the goal of providing customers 27 choices by facilitating the USP offering. 28 Second, this Project allows the Company to meet its Arkansas customers' desire 29 for solar by utilizing a low-risk approach that has proven successful for its Oklahoma 3 Ark. Code Ann. §23-18-601et seq. 4 Ark. Code Ann. § 23-18-701et. seq. 9 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Direct Testimony of Donald R. Rowlett Docket No. 20-037-U 1 customers. As previously stated, the Project will facilitate the proposed USP offering 2 which will allow customers to support solar energy at varying levels without incurring 3 upfront costs or physically siting the solar on their residence or business. As I will more 4 fully describe below, the offering is structured such that USP revenues will be used as an 5 offset to the Project's revenue requirement. 6 Third, the Project is consistent with the Company's most recently filed Integrated 7 Resource Plan. While the Company is not proposing to build this project solely to meet 8 capacity needs, it will be considered a load reduction resource consistent with the treatment 9 of OG&E's solar farms. This means that the proposed solar production will be connected 10 to the distribution system and will be embedded in the Company's net demand forecast, 11 consistent with the treatment of existing solar farms. 12 Fourth, as previously discussed, the Project was competitively procured and 13 negotiated at arm's length as a result of the Company's RFP process. 14 Fifth, the Project has positive economic development attributes. Although the 15 Project itself will not require any incremental OG&E employees, it will create up to 30 16 jobs during the construction of the facility. Additionally, OG&E believes that the 17 opportunity to offer renewables is becoming increasingly important as a factor for other 18 companies as environmental and sustainability goals are becoming more widespread. 19 Further, as the renewable energy industry continues to increase both investment and job 20 creation, having more of that type of asset in our service territory helps support our efforts 21 to attract attention within that industry and its associated supply chain partners. 22 Finally, as shown in the revenue requirement later in my testimony, the proposed 23 project will include additional ad valorem taxes paid to the state of Arkansas, and the 24 project will be eligible for federal Investment Tax Credits to offset a portion of the Project's 25 cost. 26 27 Q. Please describe the proposed location or route of the new construction or operation 28 and a describe the manner in which it will be constructed (Rule 6.07 (a) (2)). 29 A. The location of construction is Branch, Franklin County, Arkansas which is 1.5 miles east 30 of Branch, Arkansas on Hwy 22 (67.45 acres) North side of the road. The proposed Project 31 is to install a solar system consisting of 16,250 Trina 395W panels mounted on Valmont 10 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Direct Testimony of Donald R. Rowlett Docket No. 20-037-U 1 Convert TRJ Single-Axis trackers into 2 Sungrow SG125HV inverters that will output a 2 maximum of 6.42 MW DC and will result in 5 MW AC of production. The output power 3 will be injected at 34.5 kV into OG&E's Branch circuit 922462 substation, which is 0.5 4 miles away. The land the Project will be constructed on is owned by OG&E, and OG&E 5 will own and operate the facility. 6 7 Q. Please provide a map(s) to suitable scale showing the location or route of the proposed 8 new construction or operation, locations of nearby airports, and reference to all 9 allocation boundaries (Rule 6.07 (a) (3)). 10 A. Please see Direct Exhibit DRR-5 for a layout of the solar panels and map of the Project 11 location. There are no nearby airports and as stated earlier, the Project will be just north 12 of Hwy 22 and west of the school. 13 14 Q. Please provide all data, including an estimate of cost, as necessary for a complete 15 understanding of the application (Rule 6.07 (a) (4)). A. The total estimated capital cost of the project is $9.7 million in addition to a third party estimated maintenance cost of $100,000 annually. Both the cost of the Project and maintenance costs are consistent with costs of the Company's solar projects in the 19 Oklahoma. 20 The proposed Project will result in a first-year revenue requirement of just over $1 21 million. This revenue requirement includes return cost, O&M expenses, depreciation 22 expense5, property taxes, and tax credits. The revenue requirement would be 100% 23 allocated to the Company's Arkansas jurisdiction, similar to the way the Company's solar 24 facilities in Oklahoma are allocated 100% to the Company's Oklahoma jurisdiction. 5 OG&E used the approved depreciation rates from its last rate case in Docket No. 16-052-U. 11 Direct TestimonyAPSCof DonaldFILED Time:R. 7/29/2020Rowlett9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Docket No. 20-037-U 1 Q. Please describe the manner proposed to finance the new construction or operation or 2 extension (Rule 6.07 (a) (5)). 3 A. The Company will finance the new construction of this Project through its current capital 4 structure. The after-tax Return on Rate base is 6.6% and was approved in the Company's 5 2019 Formula Rate Plan Evaluation Report.6 The Project will not result in any new debt 6 or equity issuance. 7 8 Q. Please explain how the notice of the filing has been given in accordance with Rule 9 6.03(a) (Rule 6.07 (a) (6)). 10 A. OG&E owns the land the Project will be constructed on, and the Project will not traverse 11 or cross any property not owned by OG&E, or where there is not an existing easement or 12 right of way. Therefore, it is not necessary to notify any other persons of the proposed 13 Project. The Project will be entirely on the distribution system, and will not be on the 14 transmission system, and therefore, will not utilize any new or existing transmission assets. 15 16 VI. Cost Recovery Q. Is OG&E seeking cost recovery of in the Project in this Docket? A. No. As stated earlier in my testimony, the Company is providing an estimated revenue requirement in this Docket. The Company will include the costs for recovery of the 20 revenue requirement in a separate general rate case or formula rate plan filing only after 21 the Project has been completed and is used and useful. At that point, the costs can be 22 reviewed. 23 24 Q. How will the revenues received from the USP tariff be treated in a general rate case 25 or formula rate plan filing? 26 A. Similar to Project costs, all revenues received from the USP tariff rate subscriptions will 27 be included in the next general rate case or formula rate plan filing and used to pay for the 28 revenue requirement associated with the Project. Over the life of the facility, subscribers, 29 assuming full subscription, will pay the full revenue requirement, eliminating the impact 6 Docket No. 18-046-FR Order No. 10. 12 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Direct Testimony of Donald R. Rowlett Docket No. 20-037-U 1 on non-participants. The USP revenues are further described in the Direct Testimony of 2 OG&E witness Wai. 3 Q. What is your recommendation? A. I recommend the Commission approve the Company's request for a CCN to construct and operate the Project and approve the corresponding proposed USP offering. OG&E 7 respectfully requests that the Commission issue its order on this Application by the end of 8 November 2020 in order for the Company to be edible for higher investment tax credits 9 and to have the opportunity to offer this tariff option to customers for the peak season of 10 2021. 11 Q. Does this conclude your testimony? A. Yes. 13 Direct TestimonyAPSCof DonaldFILED Time:R. 7/29/2020Rowlett9:32:46 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 23 Docket No. 20-037-U CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE I, Lawrence E. Chisenhall, Jr., hereby state that a copy of the foregoing instrument was served on all the parties of record via the APSC Electronic Filing System on this the 29th day of July, 2020. /s/ Lawrence E. Chisenhall, Jr.Lawrence E. Chisenhall, Jr.

