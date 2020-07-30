OGE Energy : 20-037-U Redacted Direct Exhibits of Donald Rowlett

Log in
07/30/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

BEFORE THE ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC

)

CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY

) DOCKET NO. 20-037-U

AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND

)

OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY

)

RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF

)

REDACTED VERSION

DIRECT EXHIBITS

OF

DONALD R. ROWLETT

ON BEHALF OF

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

001

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-1

002

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-1

OG&E Arkansas Customer Interest in Solar Power Survey

Thank you for being a valued OG&E customer!

The following survey asks about your opinions and interest regarding solar-generated power. All responses will be kept strictly confidential and only reported in the aggregate (i.e., all responses will be combined). Near the end of the survey, you will have the opportunity to join the Arkansas Solar Power Waiting List.

To begin the survey, please click "Next."

(End of Page 1)

The first set of questions asks about your opinions regarding solar-generated power. Note: Solar-generated power is a form of renewable energy that is generated by harnessing the power of the sun.

1. When thinking about solar-generated power, what one word first comes to mind?

____________________

2. It is important to me that the energy I consume comes from solar- generated power.

  • Strongly agree
  • Agree
  • Neither agree nor disagree
  • Disagree
  • Strongly disagree

003

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-1

This Question is Conditionally Shown if: (19 [randomly generated key] = "1")

3. Within the next 5-10 years, it is important to me that 100% of the energy I consume comes from solar-generated power.

  • Strongly agree
  • Agree
  • Neither agree nor disagree
  • Disagree
  • Strongly disagree

This Question is Conditionally Shown if: (19 [randomly generated key] = "2")

  1. Within the next 10-15 years, it is important to me that 100% of the energy I consume comes from solar-generated power.
  • Strongly agree
  • Agree
  • Neither agree nor disagree
  • Disagree
  • Strongly disagree
  1. I believe that OG&E is committed to increasing its use of solar-generated power.
  • Strongly agree
  • Agree
  • Neither agree nor disagree
  • Disagree
  • Strongly disagree

(End of Page 2)

Now, think about if you would be willing to pay more on your electric bill to increase the percentage of your energy consumption that comes from solar-generated power.

6. Would you be willing to pay at least $2 more per month on your electric bill to support solar-generated power?

  • Yes
  • No

004

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-1

This Text Block is Conditionally Shown if: ( 6 = Yes)

The following questions ask how much more you would be willing to pay on your monthly electric bill to increase the percentage of your energy consumption that comes from solar-generated power.

This Question is Conditionally Shown if: (6 = Yes)

7. For 10% of the energy that you consume to come from solar-generated power, how much more per month would you be willing to pay on your electric bill?

  • $2
  • $5
  • $10
  • $25

This Question is Conditionally Shown if: (6 = Yes)

8. For 25% of the energy that you consume to come from solar-generated power, how much more per month would you be willing to pay on your electric bill?

  • $2
  • $5
  • $10
  • $25

This Question is Conditionally Shown if: (6 = Yes)

9. For 50% of the energy that you consume to come from solar-generated power, how much more per month would you be willing to pay on your electric bill?

  • $2
  • $5
  • $10
  • $25

This Question is Conditionally Shown if: (6 = Yes)

10. For 100% of the energy that you consume to come from solar-generated power, how much more per month would you be willing to pay on your electric bill?

  • $2
  • $5
  • $10
  • $25

005

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-1

If you are interested, you have the opportunity to add your name to the Arkansas Solar Power Waiting List.

18. In the coming years, OG&E intends to increase the availability of solar- generated power in Arkansas. If you are interested in joining the Arkansas Solar Power Waiting List, please provide your contact information below.

Disclaimer: While OG&E intends to offer solar-generated power to its Arkansas customers in the future, the company cannot guarantee when solar- generated power will become available in the state. Also, please note that providing your contact information does not represent a commitment on your behalf. Rather, your name will be added to a waiting list, and you will have the opportunity to opt-out of receiving solar-generated power when it becomes available in Arkansas.

Name: ________________________________________

Street Address: ________________________________________

City: ________________________________________

State: ________________________________________

Zip Code: ________________________________________

Phone Number: ________________________________________

Email Address: ________________________________________

(End of Page 3)

The final questions ask about your perceptions of OG&E. Also, please consider responding to a handful of optional demographic questions.

11. Assuming everyone could choose their utility providers, what is the likelihood you would recommend OG&E to a friend or colleague?

  • 0 - Not at all likely
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10 - Extremely likely

006

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-1

12. Why did you give that rating?

______________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________

Please consider responding to the demographic questions below.

  1. How old are you?
  • Under 18 years old
  • 18 - 24 years old
  • 25 - 34 years old
  • 35 - 44 years old
  • 45 - 54 years old
  • 55 - 64 years old
  • 65 - 74 years old
  • 75 years old or older
  1. What is your gender?
  • Female
  • Male
  • Non-binary/thirdgender
  • Prefer to self-describe: ____________________
  1. What is the highest degree or level of school that you have completed? Note: If you are currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree that you have received.
  • Less than a high school diploma
  • High school degree or equivalent
  • Vocational training
  • Bachelor's degree (e.g., BA, BS)
  • Master's degree (e.g., MA, MS, MEd)
  • Doctorate (e.g., PhD, EdD)
  • Professional degree (e.g., MD, JD)

007

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-1

17. What is your annual household income?

  • Less than $35,000
  • $35,000 - $49,999
  • $50,000 - $74,999
  • $75,000 - $99,999
  • $100,000 - $149,999
  • $150,000 or more
  • Prefer not to answer

(End of Page 4)

008

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-2

009

Direct Exhibit DRR-2

BEFORE THE

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC

)

CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY

)

DOCKET NO. 20-037-U

AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND

)

OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY

)

RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF

)

Direct Exhibit DRR-2

This exhibit contains Highly Sensitive Protected Information and is subject to the provisions of

Order No. 1

010

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-3

011

Direct Exhibit DRR-3

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

Request for Proposal

for

[Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal]

1 Event Details

Name of the event: Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

This event is applicable for Goods & Services of type: MATERIALS-

RENEWABLES > SERVICES-ELECTRICAL > SERVICES- RENEWABLES > MATERIALS - SOLAR > MATERIALS - WIND TURBINE > OTHER RENEWABLE MATERIALS > COMPRESSOR MAINTENANCE > CONTROL SYSTEM SERVICES > ELECTRICAL INSPECTION SERVICES > EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE & REPAIR > MOTOR REPAIR > NEW ELECTRICAL INSTALLATION > OTHER ELECTRICAL SERVICES > SWITCHGEAR REPAIR > TRANSFORMER REPAIR > TURBINE GENERATOR REPAIR > A/E ENGINEERING > TECHNICAL FIELD

ADVISORS > CHILLER MAINTENANCE > MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT INSTALLATION SERVICES > OTHER RENEWABLE SERVICES > SOLAR SERVICES > WIND SERVICES > SOLAR MATERIAL > WIND TURBINE MATL > RENEWABLE-OTHER > SVC-COMPRESSOR MAINT > SVC-ELEC- CONTROL SYS > SVC-ELEC-INSPECTION > SVC-ELEC-

MAINT/REP > SVC-ELEC-MOTOR REP > SVC-ELEC-INSTALL > SVC- ELEC-OTHER > SVC-ELEC-SWTCHGR REP > SVC-ELEC-XFRMR

REP > SVC-ELEC-TURBINE REP > SVC-ENGG-ARCH/ENG > SVC-ENGG-

FIELDADVISR > SVC-FACI-CHILLER > SVC-MECH-INSTALL > SVC- RENEWABLE OTHER > SVC-RENEWABLE SOLAR > SVC-RENEWABLE WIND

Business Unit 0001 OGE Energy Corp > 0100 Power Supply > 0200 Power Delivery > 0210 Retail Energyacross Oklahoma

Event Currency is USD& Event value is 0.00

Event type is: Request for Proposal

1.1 Description:

OG&E is exploring the possibility of a one or more Solar Projects in Eastern Arkansas

OGE

012

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

1.2 Settings

Confidential Event : No

Sealed Event : No

Enable Price Sheet level scoring : No

Enable Price Sheet scoring : No

Enable Item level scoring : No

Enable Skip Score for Team Members : No

Line Item Coverage weightage : 50%

Line Item Savings weightage : 50%

Consider scoring for analysis result : No

Overall Score weightage : 0%

NDA Enabled : Yes

Event Preview before NDA acceptance : No

Supplier acknowledgment before participation : No

OGE

013

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

1.3 Timeline

Timeline

Start Date & Time

End Date & Time

Show timeline to supplier

Creation

2/10/2020 10:36:00 AM

3/2/2020 12:07:00 PM

No

Response

3/2/2020 12:22:00 PM

4/6/2020 10:15:00 AM

No

OGE

014

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

2 Guidelines

1 Confidential RFP

This Request for Proposal (RFP) document contains information that may not be released outside of your organization without prior written permission from OGE Energy Corp. (OGE). The information contained herein is privileged or otherwise confidential and is restricted to your company's use in responding to this OGE RFP.

2 Company Background

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), with headquarters in downtown Oklahoma City, is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a regulated electric utility

Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) was founded in 1902 and is now Oklahoma's largest regulated electric utility in the state with over 801,000 customers in both Oklahoma and Arkansas.

3 Project Overview

OG&E is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) as part of a strategic sourcing initiative to find a suitable partner or partners to complete multiple community solar installations in the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Service Territory. We are requesting information regarding your company background, experience, and capabilities as well as requesting a proposal for the scope of work provided. Because we are very interested in your ingenuity in how to best execute this endeavor, the scope of work is focused more on the desired project results than the means taken to execute. We have also asked for detailed pricing in your proposal so that we can learn about how changes to the scope can impact the cost of the project. We appreciate your openness in providing the information as requested. If there are pre-determined factors that will impact the execution or pricing of your proposal, please clearly describe these items.

OGE Energy Corp appreciates your participation in this process. If you have any questions with regard to this Request for Information, please do not hesitate the Official Project Contact.

4 Pre Bid Meeting

3/9/2020: Due to the potential of inclement weather, we will NO LONGER be hosting a pre-bid site visit on March 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

You are encouraged, but not required, to visit the site on your own. The site is located in Branch, Franklin County, AR Just west of Branch School or 1.5 miles east of Branch on Hwy 22. (67.45 acres).

OGE

015

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

In lieu of a on site meeting, we will be hosting a pre-bid call on March 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM Central Time.

The call in number is

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 290 491 492

If you would like an Outlook Calendar invite, please send a request to howellar@oge.com.

5 Project Location

The Project locations is: Branch, Franklin County, AR Just west of Branch School or 1.5 miles east of Branch on Hwy 22. (67.45 acres). The survey and geo-technical reports for both sites are attached. Please review to assist in developing your response

The surveys and geo-technical reports for both sites are attached. Please review to assist in developing your response.

6 Project Questions/ Information

Should a Bidder find discrepancies or have any questions as to the meaning of any portion of the Bid Documents, the Bidder shall submit all questions in writing to the official contact (AMY HOWELL) via email at howellar@oge.com.

OG&E shall not be responsible for any other explanations or interpretations of the Bid Documents. Bidder shall not visit the OG&E offices nor make any oral or written contact with any OG&E employee regarding this RFP without the Official Contact's written consent. Failure to obtain written consent may cause the Bidder's Proposal to be automatically rejected. Any interpretation, clarification or correction of the Bid Documents will be made to all Bidders invited to submit a Proposal.

7 Official Contact

OFFICIAL CONTACT All responses with regard to this "Request for Proposal" should be made through this GEP Sourcing Tool. Any other contact and questions with respect to

OGE

016

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

this process must be made in writing and submitted to the OGE representative name below:

Amy Howell

Lead Commodity Manager Enterprise Supply Chain OGE Energy Corp. howellar@oge.com

Please provide a designated contact person below including name, mailing address, e- mail address, and phone number(s). This person will be the official contact for all correspondence between OG&E and the Contractor.

Correspondence from the Contractor shall include the following heading: Branch Solar Project RFP

8 Sourcing Timeline

Request for Proposal Opened……..............................…….....3/2/2020

Last day for questions to howellar@oge.com..........................

3/25/2020

Pre-Bid Call..............................................................................

3/16/2020 at 2:00 PM Central Time

Request for Proposals Closed………………………………….......4/6/2020 10:00 AM Central

Time

Project Award(s)...............................................................................

on or around 9/5/2020

Preferred Completion Date..........................................................

6/30/2021

OGE

017

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

  1. Questionnaire
  1. General
  1. Full Legal Name of Company

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

  1. Address

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

  1. Phone Number

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

  1. Website Address

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

  1. Please provide the name, job title, email address and phone number of the project contact person.*

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

  1. Is your company a certified minority or women owned business?[15%] Yes

1. Please attach the applicable certificate. Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

No

  1. Please indicate the states in which you are licensed to work.[15%] Response Type : Check Boxes - Multiple Answer
    • Arkansas
    • Oklahoma
  3. What was your total revenue for 2017, 2018, and 2019?[14%] Response Type : Combination Matrix

Total Annual

Percent of revenue generated from customers in

Revenue

Oklahoma or Arkansas

2017

2018

OGE

018

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

2019

9. On average, what percent of annual revenue is generated from solar panel installations?[14%]

Less than 25% 25% - 50% 51% - 75% 76%- 100%

  1. Provide three (3) references that utilize your services. Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text
  2. Please indicate the type of organization that best represents your company. Public Corporation

1. Please list the corporate officers Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

Partnership

Sole Proprietorship

Alliance

Private Corporation

1. Please list the principal(s) of the company Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text

Other

12. How many years has your company been in business?[14%]

Less than 2 years 2 - 4 years

4 - 6 years

6 - 8 years

8 - 10 years

10 - 15 years

15 - 20 years More than 20 years

13. How many years of experience with Solar EPC Projects?[14%]

Less than 2 years 2 - 5 years

OGE

019

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

5 - 10 years

10 or more years

8 - 10 years

10 - 15 years

15 - 20 years More than 20 years

14. Is your company a subsidiary of another entity? Yes

1. Please provide the parent corporation's name and the longevity of the relationship. You are encouraged to attach a corporate organizational chart to help explain your positioning in the larger corporation.

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

No

15. Do you have professional engineers (PE) on staff?[14%]

Response Type : Check Boxes - Multiple Answer

  • Yes, Oklahoma Licenced
  • Yes, Arkansas Licensed
  • No
  1. Please provide your D&B number and attach your most recent D&B report Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
  2. Please provide copies of your audited financial statements for the two most recent years.
    Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

2 Safety/ Insurance

1. ISNetworld OG&E utilizes a third party, ISNetworld, to collect and manage the required documentation for contractor safety and insurance for those suppliers providing services to OG&E. The objective is a safer, more efficient operation with reduced risk for both OG&E members and suppliers. ISNetworld subscription will be required of suppliers providing services to OG&E and the subscription shall be maintained throughout the entire term of any agreement OG&E may eventually reach with the selected contractor for the project, as well as any extension of the Agreement term. Please acknowledge your acceptance of this requirement.

I accept

I do not accept

OGE

020

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

2. Are you a member of ISNetWorld?[25%] Yes

1. What is your current score in ISNetworld? Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

No

1. Please provide your TRIR, DART, and EMR for the last three years

Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields

TRIRDARTEMR

2017

2018

2019

  1. What is your NAICS code for the work you normally perform? Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
  2. The anticipated insurance requirements for this project are attached. Because ISNetworld establishes insurance requirements based on your company capabilities and scope, not specific projects, the insurance requirements in ISN may vary. Do you agree to have the most stringent of all required insurance coverage prior to project start?*[25%]

Yes

No

5. Contractor shall develop and provide to Owner, a Site-Specific Environmental, Health & Safety, and Security Plan within thirty (30) Days prior to mobilization of construction staff. The Plan shall be prepared in accordance with the safety and health requirements contained herein, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, and other applicable Laws and shall include the following: A. Staffing plan, including subcontractors B. Emergency evacuation plan C. Weather safety plan, including a specific plan for tornadoes.*[25%]

I will provide a safety plan within 30 days prior to construction mobilization if awarded this project

I will not provide a safety plan within 30 days prior to construction mobilization if awarded this project.

1. Please provide a justification for why a safety plan will not be provided.

OGE

021

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text

6. Contractor will be required to conform to all OG&E and OSHA safety practices and policies. In the event of conflicting policies, the contractor will be required to follow the more stringent of the two policies. Do you agree to this requirement?[25%]

Yes

No

3 Proposal

1. Please review the attached Project Introduction and check the box(es) below for the options you are interested in bidding on. All proposals must take the following into consideration: 1. Land purchase costs should not be included 2. Do not include OG&E distribution line cost or substation modification costs. OG&E will extend distribution conductor to the point of connection. 3. OG&E will file for federal investment tax credit 4. Minimum 1.20 DC to AC Ratio[17%]

Response Type : Check Boxes - Multiple Answer

  • Branch option 1: 1 site not to exceed 5MW AC (34.5kV interconnection voltage) reserving space for a second phase at a later date

1. Please complete the table below for all materials and equipment that will be used for Branch Option 1. Please attach technical data sheets for all materials used. Please save the technical data sheets in the format "COMPANY NAME COMPONENT TYPE"

Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields

Warranty

provisions

Cost for

Manufacturer

Physical

Quantity

(assuring

additional

Expected

to be

minimum

warranty

Name

Description

used

length

coverage,

Life

requirements

if offered.

are met)

Panels - must

have

minimum of

10 years

materials and

workmanship

and

minimum of

OGE

022

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

25 years performance

Inverter - must have minimum of

5 year warranty

Monitoring

System

Racking/

Trackers - must have minimum of

  1. 10 year warranty Other

  2. Assuming award on September 5, 2020, please attach a milestone schedule for Branch Option 1. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH 1 SCHEDULE. Please build in time for contract negotiation and execution, noting potential ease of contract negotiation will be considered in the evaluation of all proposals.
    Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
  3. Using the attached spreadsheet, please provide MWs AC & DC, DC to AC ratio, Capacity Factor, Price per AC watt and pricing for the total installed cost of 5MW(ac) for Option 1. Your proposal must adhere to all the requirements found in the project requirements document found in this RFP. Please save your proposal of "COMPANY NAME OPTION `1 PRICING PROPOSAL"
    Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
  4. Please attach a loss analysis for Option 1. Please save as COMPANY NAME OPTION 1 LOSS ANALYSIS.
    Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
  5. What is the proposal annual degradation of output for Branch Option 1? Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
  6. Please attach an annual hourly energy profile (8760 data 1x8760 format) for Branch Option 1. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 1 8760.
    Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

OGE

023

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

7. Please attach a proposed site layout for Branch Option 1 ensuring the layout accommodates future expansion of up to another 5 MWs. Please save as

COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 1 SITE LAYOUT. Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

  • Branch option 2: 1 site with the maximum solar capacity installed not to exceed 10MW AC or a GCR of 35% (34.5kV interconnection voltage)
  1. Please attach annual hourly energy profiles (8760 data 1x8760 format) for Branch Option 2 Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 8760
    Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
  2. What is the proposal annual degradation of output for Branch Option 2?

Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields

Annual degradation of output

Site One (5MWs)

Site Two (5MWs)

  1. Using the attached spreadsheet, please provide MWs AC & DC, DC to AC ratio, Capacity Factor, Price per AC watt and pricing for the total installed cost of 5MW(ac) for Branch Option 2. Your proposal must adhere to all the requirements found in the project requirements document found in this RFP. Please save your proposal as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 PRICING PROPOSAL"
    Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
  2. Please attach a loss analysis for Branch Option 2. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 LOSS ANALYSIS.
    Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
  3. Please attach a proposed site layout for Branch Option 2. Please save as
    COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 SITE LAYOUT. Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
  4. Assuming award on September 5, 2020 please attache a milestone schedule for Branch Option 2. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH 2 SCHEDULE. Please build in time for contract negotiation and execution, noting potential ease of contract negotiation will be considered in the evaluation of all proposals.
    Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text

OGE

024

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

7. Please complete the table below fro all materials and equipment that will be used for Branch Option 2. Please attach technical sheets for all materials used. Please save the technical data sheets as COMPANY NAME COMPONENT TYPE.

Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields

Warranty

provisions

Cost for

Manufacturer

Physical

Quantity

(assuring

additional

Expected

Name

Description

to be

minimum

warranty

Life

used

length

coverage,

requirements

if offered.

are met)

Panels - must

have

minimum of

10 years

materials and

workmanship

and

minimum of

25 years of

performance

Inverter -

must have

minimum of

5 year

warranty

Monitoring

System

Racking/

Trackers -

must have

minimum of

10 year

warranty

Other

2. In addition to the other requirements herein, your proposal will also be evaluated on your willingness to accept the terms of the contract. Please review the attached agreement and provide redlines to suit your business needs. If redlines are required, please save as COMPANY NAME EPC CONTRACT DATE (mm dd yy).

I have attached a contract redline

OGE

025

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

I am agreeable to the contract terms as written.

3. Please use this space to attach or describe any other information you would like OG&E to consider when evaluating your proposal.[16%]

Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text

4 Experience/ Personnel

1. Please complete the table below about which portions of a project are generally performed in house and what portions are subcontracted.[50%]

Response Type : Combination Matrix

If applicable, please list

Subcontracted?

Self

subcontractors used and

Performed?

briefly describe your

relationship.

Engineering/ Design

Panel/ Inverter/

Materials

Manufacturing

Materials

Procurement

Panel/ Inverter

Installation

Construction

Management

Post Construction

O&M Support

Site Prep/ Civil

Work

Electrical

Installation

Civil/ Structural

Engineering

Geotechnical Design

OGE

026

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

Surveying

Project layout/ design

Electrical Design

Electrical Work

Optimal Panel

Selection and

Configuration

Material

Procurement

Panel / Racking Installation

IT/ Telecom

Connections

Monitoring System Installation

Post Construction

Operations and

Maintenance

2. Please complete the table below with information about your most recent solar installations that were over 4 megawatts.[50%]

Response Type : Combination Matrix

Cust

Act

Projec

ome

ual

t

r

Engi

Procu

Const

Dur

Size

Descri

(Co

Pla

atio

in

ption

Pr

neeri

reme

ructi

Pla

Ac

oje

mpa

Loc

ng

nt

on

nne

n

nn

tu

killo

(panel

ny,

d

(wi

watt

specif

ct

Cont

atio

servi

servic

servi

Dur

th

ed

al

s/

icatio

Na

n

ces

es

ces

Cos

Co

me

act,

provi

provi

provi

atio

star

t

st

meg

ns,

Pho

ded?

ded?

ded?

n

t

awat

monit

ne

and

ts

oring

Num

fini

syste

ber,

sh

m,

OGE

027

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

Pr oje ct 1

Pr oje ct 2

Pr oje ct 3

Pr oje ct 4

Pr oje ct 5

Ema

dat

locati

il)

es)

on,

etc.)

  

  

  

  

5 Post Construction Support

1. Do you offer Post Construction Support (Operations & Maintenance)?[100%] Yes

  1. Please provide an annual cost for O&M Support for 5MW of Solar Generation. Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text
  2. Do you perform Operations & Maintenance or is it subcontracted to a third party?
    • Self Perform
    • Subcontracted
  4. How long would it take for on-site support to arrive to one of our locations?

OGE

028

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text

4. Please describe what services your typical O&M support offers. Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text

No

Not at this time, but would consider it in the future

OGE

029

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

5 Supplier Name

Supplier Name

Contact

Email

Phone

BOYD JONES

JOHN

jhenning@boydjones.biz

402-550-

CONSTRUCTION

1842

CO.

GenPro Energy

MOLLY

molly@genproenergy.com

605-545-

Solutions, LLC

5559

VALMONT

Chyanne

cdearing@preferred-sales.com

918-695-

INDUSTRIES

3643

INC

AEV SOLAR

JOHN

support@aevsolar.com

PREFERRED

BRANDONbhayes@preferred-sales.com

918-695-

SALES

3643

Natural

BILL

bill@stellarsun.com

501-993-

Environments,

0032

Inc

SCENIC HILL

BILL

bill.halter@scenichillsolar.com

5015549668

SOLAR

UNITED

William

silvaw@u-renew.com

678-881-

RENEWABLE

0014

ENERGY LLC

SHINE SOLAR

FAITH

fames@shinesolar.com

LIBCO SOLAR

CHUCK

chuck@libcosolar.com

KOONTZ

Michelle

Michelle.Ashmore@koontzelectric.com501

-354-

ELECTRIC

2526

COMPANY INC

AMERESCO

JEFF

jcurtis@amersco.com

ELECTRICAL

Eugene

eugene.jenkins@eciokc.com

405-608-

CONSULTANTS

5045

INC

AZIMUTH

Paul

paul@Azimuth.Energy

13145028497

ENERGY

Black & Veatch

KEITH

SmallKD@bv.com

913-458-

Corporation

6361

FRANCIS SOLAR

Seth

schrist@frerenewable.com

800-206-

LLC

4258

MOSS SOLAR

Brad

bwilson@mosscm.com

561-239-

1855

INOVATEUS

Austin

austin.williams@inovateus.com

SOLAR LLC

OGE

030

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

MCCARTHY

DHRUV

dpatel@mccarthy.com

4804494700

BUILDING

COMPANIES

SILICON RANCH

John

john.marcarelli@siliconranchcorp.com

615-577-

CORPORATION

4608

CLEAN ENERGY

Tom

tom.feiler@easycleanenergy.com

720-460-

COLLECTIVE

5108

INOVATEUS

TJ

tj.kanczuzewski@inovateus.com

SOLAR LLC

BLATTNER

Amanda

AmandaR@blattnerenergy.com

320-356-

ENERGY INC

2008

CANADIAN

NICHOLE

nichole.koontz@canadiansolar.com

480-236-

SOLAR (USA)

4117

Inc

J&S

Dave

dave@jsdevelopmentpartnersllc.com

2108526304

Development

Partners

Ameresco Solar

Jeff

jcurtis@ameresco.com

972-377-

LLC

7341

First Solar

Matthew

Matthew.Beltz@firstsolar.com

281-509-

6258

Standard Solar

Mike

mike.hartley@standardsolar.com

301-802-

6139

HDR

Matt

Matt.Ferguson@hdrinc.com

4023994934

Engineering,

Inc.

Hecate Energy

Preston

pschultz@hecateenergy.com

415-999-

1427

BURNS &

Ken

kekstrom@burnsmcd.com

0000000000

MCDONNELL

ENGR CO INC

Black & Veatch

Sean

kearneysr@bv.com

913-458-

Corporation

6229

Sun Power

Arnold

arnold.mactangay@sunpower.com

02-849-4600

Sun Power

Andrew

andrew.hamilton@sunpower.com

510-260-

8382

RES-Americas

Shalini

Shalini.Ramanathan@res-group.com

RES Americas

Philip

philip.moore@res-americas.com

512-617-

3549

Mortenson

Ole

ole.munson@mortenson.com

480-339-

Construction

7809

OGE

031

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

True Blue

Bob

bcaccia@trueblue.com

702-696-

8490

Blattner Energy,

Matt

mattd@blattnerenergy.com

320-356-

Inc.

2045

Blue Oak

Mark

mbrill@blueoakenergy.com

570-510-

Energy, Inc.

4053

REC Solar

Jon

jmiller@RECSolar.com

503-701-

Commercial

0792

Corporation

Signal Energy

Tyler

tyler.phipps@signalenergy.com

423-443-

Constructors

4190

White

Israel

iborrero@iea.net

8122303656

Construction

Inc.

Alpha Energy

Nathan

nforman@alpha.com

480-686-

3625

Harvest Solar

John

john@harvestsolar.net

9187432299

Energy llc

OGE

032

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

6 Team Members

Team Members

View

Co-Author

Scoring

Approve

* -Buyer Contact Detail

OGE

033

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal

7 Attachments

Attachment Name

Uploaded Date

Uploaded by

Attachment Size

Pre bid questions.docx

3/19/2020 2:49:07 PM

Amy Howell

0KB

OGE

034

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-4

035

Direct Exhibit DRR-4

BEFORE THE

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC

)

CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY

)

DOCKET NO. 20-037-U

AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND

)

OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY

)

RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF

)

Direct Exhibit DRR-4

This exhibit contains Highly Sensitive Protected Information and is subject to the provisions of

Order No. 1

036

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24

Direct Exhibit DRR-5

037

