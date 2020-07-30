OGE Energy : 20-037-U Redacted Direct Exhibits of Donald Rowlett

OG&E Arkansas Customer Interest in Solar Power Survey
The following survey asks about your opinions and interest regarding solar-generated power. All responses will be kept strictly confidential and only reported in the aggregate (i.e., all responses will be combined). Near the end of the survey, you will have the opportunity to join the Arkansas Solar Power Waiting List.
The first set of questions asks about your opinions regarding solar-generated power. Note: Solar-generated power is a form of renewable energy that is generated by harnessing the power of the sun.
1. When thinking about solar-generated power, what one word first comes to mind?
2. It is important to me that the energy I consume comes from solar- generated power.
If you are interested, you have the opportunity to add your name to the Arkansas Solar Power Waiting List.
18. In the coming years, OG&E intends to increase the availability of solar- generated power in Arkansas. If you are interested in joining the Arkansas Solar Power Waiting List, please provide your contact information below.
Disclaimer: While OG&E intends to offer solar-generated power to its Arkansas customers in the future, the company cannot guarantee when solar- generated power will become available in the state. Also, please note that providing your contact information does not represent a commitment on your behalf. Rather, your name will be added to a waiting list, and you will have the opportunity to opt-out of receiving solar-generated power when it becomes available in Arkansas.
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal
2 Guidelines
1 Confidential RFP
This Request for Proposal (RFP) document contains information that may not be released outside of your organization without prior written permission from OGE Energy Corp. (OGE). The information contained herein is privileged or otherwise confidential and is restricted to your company's use in responding to this OGE RFP.
2 Company Background
OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE), with headquarters in downtownOklahoma City, is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a regulated electric utility
Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) was founded in 1902 and is now Oklahoma's largest regulated electric utility in the state with over 801,000 customers in both Oklahoma and Arkansas.
3 Project Overview
OG&E is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) as part of a strategic sourcing initiative to find a suitable partner or partners to complete multiple community solar installations in the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Service Territory. We are requesting information regarding your company background, experience, and capabilities as well as requesting a proposal for the scope of work provided. Because we are very interested in your ingenuity in how to best execute this endeavor, the scope of work is focused more on the desired project results than the means taken to execute. We have also asked for detailed pricing in your proposal so that we can learn about how changes to the scope can impact the cost of the project. We appreciate your openness in providing the information as requested. If there are pre-determined factors that will impact the execution or pricing of your proposal, please clearly describe these items.
OGE Energy Corp appreciates your participation in this process. If you have any questions with regard to this Request for Information, please do not hesitate the Official Project Contact.
4 Pre Bid Meeting
3/9/2020: Due to the potential of inclement weather, we will NO LONGER be hosting a pre-bid site visit on March 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM.
You are encouraged, but not required, to visit the site on your own. The site is located in Branch, Franklin County, AR Just west of Branch School or 1.5 miles east of Branch on Hwy 22. (67.45 acres).
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal
In lieu of a on site meeting, we will be hosting a pre-bid call on March 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM Central Time.
The call in number is
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 290 491 492
If you would like an Outlook Calendar invite, please send a request to howellar@oge.com.
5 Project Location
The Project locations is: Branch, Franklin County, AR Just west of Branch School or 1.5 miles east of Branch on Hwy 22. (67.45 acres). The survey and geo-technical reports for both sites are attached. Please review to assist in developing your response
The surveys and geo-technical reports for both sites are attached. Please review to assist in developing your response.
6 Project Questions/ Information
Should a Bidder find discrepancies or have any questions as to the meaning of any portion of the Bid Documents, the Bidder shall submit all questions in writing to the official contact (AMY HOWELL) via email at howellar@oge.com.
OG&E shall not be responsible for any other explanations or interpretations of the Bid Documents. Bidder shall not visit the OG&E offices nor make any oral or written contact with any OG&E employee regarding this RFP without the Official Contact's written consent. Failure to obtain written consent may cause the Bidder's Proposal to be automatically rejected. Any interpretation, clarification or correction of the Bid Documents will be made to all Bidders invited to submit a Proposal.
7 Official Contact
OFFICIAL CONTACT All responses with regard to this "Request for Proposal" should be made through this GEP Sourcing Tool. Any other contact and questions with respect to
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal
this process must be made in writing and submitted to the OGE representative name below:
Amy Howell
Lead Commodity Manager Enterprise Supply Chain OGE Energy Corp. howellar@oge.com
Please provide a designated contact person below including name, mailing address, e- mail address, and phone number(s). This person will be the official contact for all correspondence between OG&E and the Contractor.
Correspondence from the Contractor shall include the following heading: Branch Solar Project RFP
8 Sourcing Timeline
Request for Proposal Opened……..............................…….....3/2/2020
Last day for questions to howellar@oge.com..........................
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal
5 - 10 years
10 or more years
8 - 10 years
10 - 15 years
15 - 20 years More than 20 years
14. Is your company a subsidiary of another entity? Yes
1. Please provide the parent corporation's name and the longevity of the relationship. You are encouraged to attach a corporate organizational chart to help explain your positioning in the larger corporation.
Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
No
15. Do you have professional engineers (PE) on staff?[14%]
Response Type : Check Boxes - Multiple Answer
Yes, Oklahoma Licenced
Yes, Arkansas Licensed
No
Please provide your D&B number and attach your most recent D&B reportResponse Type:Free Form - Single line Text
Please provide copies of your audited financial statements for the two most recent years.
Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
2 Safety/ Insurance
1. ISNetworld OG&E utilizes a third party, ISNetworld, to collect and manage the required documentation for contractor safety and insurance for those suppliers providing services to OG&E. The objective is a safer, more efficient operation with reduced risk for both OG&E members and suppliers. ISNetworld subscription will be required of suppliers providing services to OG&E and the subscription shall be maintained throughout the entire term of any agreement OG&E may eventually reach with the selected contractor for the project, as well as any extension of the Agreement term. Please acknowledge your acceptance of this requirement.
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal
2. Are you a member of ISNetWorld?[25%] Yes
1. What is your current score in ISNetworld? Response Type:Free Form - Single line Text
No
1. Please provide your TRIR, DART, and EMR for the last three years
Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields
TRIRDARTEMR
2017
2018
2019
What is your NAICS code for the work you normally perform?Response Type:Free Form - Single line Text
The anticipated insurance requirements for this project are attached. Because ISNetworld establishes insurance requirements based on your company capabilities and scope, not specific projects, the insurance requirements in ISN may vary. Do you agree to have the most stringent of all required insurance coverage prior to project start?*[25%]
Yes
No
5. Contractor shall develop and provide to Owner, a Site-Specific Environmental, Health & Safety, and Security Plan within thirty (30) Days prior to mobilization of construction staff. The Plan shall be prepared in accordance with the safety and health requirements contained herein, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, and other applicable Laws and shall include the following: A. Staffing plan, including subcontractors B. Emergency evacuation plan C. Weather safety plan, including a specific plan for tornadoes.*[25%]
I will provide a safety plan within 30 days prior to construction mobilization if awarded this project
I will not provide a safety plan within 30 days prior to construction mobilization if awarded this project.
1. Please provide a justification for why a safety plan will not be provided.
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal
Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text
6. Contractor will be required to conform to all OG&E and OSHA safety practices and policies. In the event of conflicting policies, the contractor will be required to follow the more stringent of the two policies. Do you agree to this requirement?[25%]
Yes
No
3 Proposal
1. Please review the attached Project Introduction and check the box(es) below for the options you are interested in bidding on. All proposals must take the following into consideration: 1. Land purchase costs should not be included 2. Do not include OG&E distribution line cost or substation modification costs. OG&E will extend distribution conductor to the point of connection. 3. OG&E will file for federal investment tax credit 4. Minimum 1.20 DC to AC Ratio[17%]
Response Type : Check Boxes - Multiple Answer
Branch option 1: 1 site not to exceed 5MW AC (34.5kV interconnection voltage) reserving space for a second phase at a later date
1. Please complete the table below for all materials and equipment that will be used for Branch Option 1. Please attach technical data sheets for all materials used. Please save the technical data sheets in the format "COMPANY NAME COMPONENT TYPE"
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal
25 years performance
Inverter - must have minimum of
5 year warranty
Monitoring
System
Racking/
Trackers - must have minimum of
10 year warranty Other
Assuming award on September 5, 2020, please attach a milestone schedule for Branch Option 1. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH 1 SCHEDULE. Please build in time for contract negotiation and execution, noting potential ease of contract negotiation will be considered in the evaluation of all proposals.
Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
Using the attached spreadsheet, please provide MWs AC & DC, DC to AC ratio, Capacity Factor, Price per AC watt and pricing for the total installed cost of 5MW(ac) for Option 1. Your proposal must adhere to all the requirements found in the project requirements document found in this RFP. Please save your proposal of "COMPANY NAME OPTION `1 PRICING PROPOSAL"
Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
Please attach a loss analysis for Option 1. Please save as COMPANY NAME OPTION 1 LOSS ANALYSIS.
Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
What is the proposal annual degradation of output for Branch Option 1?Response Type:Free Form - Single line Text
Please attach an annual hourly energy profile (8760 data 1x8760 format) for Branch Option 1. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 1 8760.
Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal
7. Please attach a proposed site layout for Branch Option 1 ensuring the layout accommodates future expansion of up to another 5 MWs. Please save as
COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 1 SITE LAYOUT. Response Type:Free Form - Single line Text
Branch option 2: 1 site with the maximum solar capacity installed not to exceed 10MW AC or a GCR of 35% (34.5kV interconnection voltage)
Please attach annual hourly energy profiles (8760 data 1x8760 format) for Branch Option 2 Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 8760
Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
What is the proposal annual degradation of output for Branch Option 2?
Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields
Annual degradation of output
Site One (5MWs)
Site Two (5MWs)
Using the attached spreadsheet, please provide MWs AC & DC, DC to AC ratio, Capacity Factor, Price per AC watt and pricing for the total installed cost of 5MW(ac) for Branch Option 2. Your proposal must adhere to all the requirements found in the project requirements document found in this RFP. Please save your proposal as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 PRICING PROPOSAL"
Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
Please attach a loss analysis for Branch Option 2. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 LOSS ANALYSIS.
Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text
Please attach a proposed site layout for Branch Option 2. Please save as
COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 SITE LAYOUT. Response Type:Free Form - Single line Text
Assuming award on September 5, 2020 please attache a milestone schedule for Branch Option 2. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH 2 SCHEDULE. Please build in time for contract negotiation and execution, noting potential ease of contract negotiation will be considered in the evaluation of all proposals.
Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal
7. Please complete the table below fro all materials and equipment that will be used for Branch Option 2. Please attach technical sheets for all materials used. Please save the technical data sheets as COMPANY NAME COMPONENT TYPE.
Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields
Warranty
provisions
Cost for
Manufacturer
Physical
Quantity
(assuring
additional
Expected
Name
Description
to be
minimum
warranty
Life
used
length
coverage,
requirements
if offered.
are met)
Panels - must
have
minimum of
10 years
materials and
workmanship
and
minimum of
25 years of
performance
Inverter -
must have
minimum of
5 year
warranty
Monitoring
System
Racking/
Trackers -
must have
minimum of
10 year
warranty
Other
2. In addition to the other requirements herein, your proposal will also be evaluated on your willingness to accept the terms of the contract. Please review the attached agreement and provide redlines to suit your business needs. If redlines are required, please save as COMPANY NAME EPC CONTRACT DATE (mm dd yy).
