OGE Energy : 20-037-U Redacted Direct Exhibits of Donald Rowlett

BEFORE THE ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF ) OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY ) FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC ) CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY ) DOCKET NO. 20-037-U AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND ) OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY ) RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF ) REDACTED VERSION DIRECT EXHIBITS OF DONALD R. ROWLETT ON BEHALF OF OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY 001 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24 Direct Exhibit DRR-1 002 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24 Direct Exhibit DRR-1 OG&E Arkansas Customer Interest in Solar Power Survey Thank you for being a valued OG&E customer! The following survey asks about your opinions and interest regarding solar-generated power. All responses will be kept strictly confidential and only reported in the aggregate (i.e., all responses will be combined). Near the end of the survey, you will have the opportunity to join the Arkansas Solar Power Waiting List. To begin the survey, please click "Next." (End of Page 1) The first set of questions asks about your opinions regarding solar-generated power. Note: Solar-generated power is a form of renewable energy that is generated by harnessing the power of the sun. 1. When thinking about solar-generated power, what one word first comes to mind? ____________________ 2. It is important to me that the energy I consume comes from solar- generated power. Strongly agree

(OGE). The information contained herein is privileged or otherwise confidential and is restricted to your company's use in responding to this OGE RFP. 2 Company Background OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), with headquarters in downtown Oklahoma City, is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a regulated electric utility Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) was founded in 1902 and is now Oklahoma's largest regulated electric utility in the state with over 801,000 customers in both Oklahoma and Arkansas. 3 Project Overview OG&E is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) as part of a strategic sourcing initiative to find a suitable partner or partners to complete multiple community solar installations in the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Service Territory. We are requesting information regarding your company background, experience, and capabilities as well as requesting a proposal for the scope of work provided. Because we are very interested in your ingenuity in how to best execute this endeavor, the scope of work is focused more on the desired project results than the means taken to execute. We have also asked for detailed pricing in your proposal so that we can learn about how changes to the scope can impact the cost of the project. We appreciate your openness in providing the information as requested. If there are pre-determined factors that will impact the execution or pricing of your proposal, please clearly describe these items. OGE Energy Corp appreciates your participation in this process. If you have any questions with regard to this Request for Information, please do not hesitate the Official Project Contact. 4 Pre Bid Meeting 3/9/2020: Due to the potential of inclement weather, we will NO LONGER be hosting a pre-bid site visit on March 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM. You are encouraged, but not required, to visit the site on your own. The site is located in Branch, Franklin County, AR Just west of Branch School or 1.5 miles east of Branch on Hwy 22. (67.45 acres). OGE 015 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal In lieu of a on site meeting, we will be hosting a pre-bid call on March 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM Central Time. The call in number is +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) Meeting ID: 290 491 492 If you would like an Outlook Calendar invite, please send a request to howellar@oge.com. 5 Project Location The Project locations is: Branch, Franklin County, AR Just west of Branch School or 1.5 miles east of Branch on Hwy 22. (67.45 acres). The survey and geo-technical reports for both sites are attached. Please review to assist in developing your response The surveys and geo-technical reports for both sites are attached. Please review to assist in developing your response. 6 Project Questions/ Information Should a Bidder find discrepancies or have any questions as to the meaning of any portion of the Bid Documents, the Bidder shall submit all questions in writing to the official contact (AMY HOWELL) via email at howellar@oge.com. OG&E shall not be responsible for any other explanations or interpretations of the Bid Documents. Bidder shall not visit the OG&E offices nor make any oral or written contact with any OG&E employee regarding this RFP without the Official Contact's written consent. Failure to obtain written consent may cause the Bidder's Proposal to be automatically rejected. Any interpretation, clarification or correction of the Bid Documents will be made to all Bidders invited to submit a Proposal. 7 Official Contact OFFICIAL CONTACT All responses with regard to this "Request for Proposal" should be made through this GEP Sourcing Tool. Any other contact and questions with respect to OGE 016 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal this process must be made in writing and submitted to the OGE representative name below: Amy Howell Lead Commodity Manager Enterprise Supply Chain OGE Energy Corp. howellar@oge.com Please provide a designated contact person below including name, mailing address, e- mail address, and phone number(s). This person will be the official contact for all correspondence between OG&E and the Contractor. Correspondence from the Contractor shall include the following heading: Branch Solar Project RFP 8 Sourcing Timeline Request for Proposal Opened……..............................…….....3/2/2020 Last day for questions to howellar@oge.com.......................... 3/25/2020 Pre-Bid Call.............................................................................. 3/16/2020 at 2:00 PM Central Time Request for Proposals Closed………………………………….......4/6/2020 10:00 AM Central Time Project Award(s)............................................................................... on or around 9/5/2020 Preferred Completion Date.......................................................... 6/30/2021 OGE 017 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal Questionnaire General Full Legal Name of Company Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Address Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Phone Number Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Website Address Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Please provide the name, job title, email address and phone number of the project contact person. * Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Is your company a certified minority or women owned business?[15%] Yes 1. Please attach the applicable certificate. Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text No Please indicate the states in which you are licensed to work.[15%] Response Type : Check Boxes - Multiple Answer Arkansas

Oklahoma What was your total revenue for 2017, 2018, and 2019?[14%] Response Type : Combination Matrix Total Annual Percent of revenue generated from customers in Revenue Oklahoma or Arkansas 2017 2018 OGE 018 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal 2019 9. On average, what percent of annual revenue is generated from solar panel installations?[14%] Less than 25% 25% - 50% 51% - 75% 76%- 100% Provide three (3) references that utilize your services. Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text Please indicate the type of organization that best represents your company. Public Corporation 1. Please list the corporate officers Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Partnership Sole Proprietorship Alliance Private Corporation 1. Please list the principal(s) of the company Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text Other 12. How many years has your company been in business?[14%] Less than 2 years 2 - 4 years 4 - 6 years 6 - 8 years 8 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15 - 20 years More than 20 years 13. How many years of experience with Solar EPC Projects?[14%] Less than 2 years 2 - 5 years OGE 019 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal 5 - 10 years 10 or more years 8 - 10 years 10 - 15 years 15 - 20 years More than 20 years 14. Is your company a subsidiary of another entity? Yes 1. Please provide the parent corporation's name and the longevity of the relationship. You are encouraged to attach a corporate organizational chart to help explain your positioning in the larger corporation. Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text No 15. Do you have professional engineers (PE) on staff?[14%] Response Type : Check Boxes - Multiple Answer Yes, Oklahoma Licenced

Yes, Arkansas Licensed

No Please provide your D&B number and attach your most recent D&B report Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Please provide copies of your audited financial statements for the two most recent years.

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text 2 Safety/ Insurance 1. ISNetworld OG&E utilizes a third party, ISNetworld, to collect and manage the required documentation for contractor safety and insurance for those suppliers providing services to OG&E. The objective is a safer, more efficient operation with reduced risk for both OG&E members and suppliers. ISNetworld subscription will be required of suppliers providing services to OG&E and the subscription shall be maintained throughout the entire term of any agreement OG&E may eventually reach with the selected contractor for the project, as well as any extension of the Agreement term. Please acknowledge your acceptance of this requirement. I accept I do not accept OGE 020 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal 2. Are you a member of ISNetWorld?[25%] Yes 1. What is your current score in ISNetworld? Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text No 1. Please provide your TRIR, DART, and EMR for the last three years Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields TRIRDARTEMR 2017 2018 2019 What is your NAICS code for the work you normally perform? Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text The anticipated insurance requirements for this project are attached. Because ISNetworld establishes insurance requirements based on your company capabilities and scope, not specific projects, the insurance requirements in ISN may vary. Do you agree to have the most stringent of all required insurance coverage prior to project start?*[25%] Yes No 5. Contractor shall develop and provide to Owner, a Site-Specific Environmental, Health & Safety, and Security Plan within thirty (30) Days prior to mobilization of construction staff. The Plan shall be prepared in accordance with the safety and health requirements contained herein, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, and other applicable Laws and shall include the following: A. Staffing plan, including subcontractors B. Emergency evacuation plan C. Weather safety plan, including a specific plan for tornadoes.*[25%] I will provide a safety plan within 30 days prior to construction mobilization if awarded this project I will not provide a safety plan within 30 days prior to construction mobilization if awarded this project. 1. Please provide a justification for why a safety plan will not be provided. OGE 021 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text 6. Contractor will be required to conform to all OG&E and OSHA safety practices and policies. In the event of conflicting policies, the contractor will be required to follow the more stringent of the two policies. Do you agree to this requirement?[25%] Yes No 3 Proposal 1. Please review the attached Project Introduction and check the box(es) below for the options you are interested in bidding on. All proposals must take the following into consideration: 1. Land purchase costs should not be included 2. Do not include OG&E distribution line cost or substation modification costs. OG&E will extend distribution conductor to the point of connection. 3. OG&E will file for federal investment tax credit 4. Minimum 1.20 DC to AC Ratio[17%] Response Type : Check Boxes - Multiple Answer Branch option 1: 1 site not to exceed 5MW AC (34.5kV interconnection voltage) reserving space for a second phase at a later date 1. Please complete the table below for all materials and equipment that will be used for Branch Option 1. Please attach technical data sheets for all materials used. Please save the technical data sheets in the format "COMPANY NAME COMPONENT TYPE" Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields Warranty provisions Cost for Manufacturer Physical Quantity (assuring additional Expected to be minimum warranty Name Description used length coverage, Life requirements if offered. are met) Panels - must have minimum of 10 years materials and workmanship and minimum of OGE 022 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal 25 years performance Inverter - must have minimum of 5 year warranty Monitoring System Racking/ Trackers - must have minimum of 10 year warranty Other Assuming award on September 5, 2020, please attach a milestone schedule for Branch Option 1. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH 1 SCHEDULE. Please build in time for contract negotiation and execution, noting potential ease of contract negotiation will be considered in the evaluation of all proposals.

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Using the attached spreadsheet, please provide MWs AC & DC, DC to AC ratio, Capacity Factor, Price per AC watt and pricing for the total installed cost of 5MW(ac) for Option 1. Your proposal must adhere to all the requirements found in the project requirements document found in this RFP. Please save your proposal of "COMPANY NAME OPTION `1 PRICING PROPOSAL"

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Please attach a loss analysis for Option 1. Please save as COMPANY NAME OPTION 1 LOSS ANALYSIS.

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text What is the proposal annual degradation of output for Branch Option 1? Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Please attach an annual hourly energy profile (8760 data 1x8760 format) for Branch Option 1. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 1 8760.

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text OGE 023 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal 7. Please attach a proposed site layout for Branch Option 1 ensuring the layout accommodates future expansion of up to another 5 MWs. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 1 SITE LAYOUT. Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Branch option 2: 1 site with the maximum solar capacity installed not to exceed 10MW AC or a GCR of 35% (34.5kV interconnection voltage) Please attach annual hourly energy profiles (8760 data 1x8760 format) for Branch Option 2 Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 8760

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text What is the proposal annual degradation of output for Branch Option 2? Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields Annual degradation of output Site One (5MWs) Site Two (5MWs) Using the attached spreadsheet, please provide MWs AC & DC, DC to AC ratio, Capacity Factor, Price per AC watt and pricing for the total installed cost of 5MW(ac) for Branch Option 2. Your proposal must adhere to all the requirements found in the project requirements document found in this RFP. Please save your proposal as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 PRICING PROPOSAL"

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Please attach a loss analysis for Branch Option 2. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 LOSS ANALYSIS.

Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Please attach a proposed site layout for Branch Option 2. Please save as

COMPANY NAME BRANCH OPTION 2 SITE LAYOUT. Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text Assuming award on September 5, 2020 please attache a milestone schedule for Branch Option 2. Please save as COMPANY NAME BRANCH 2 SCHEDULE. Please build in time for contract negotiation and execution, noting potential ease of contract negotiation will be considered in the evaluation of all proposals.

Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text OGE 024 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal 7. Please complete the table below fro all materials and equipment that will be used for Branch Option 2. Please attach technical sheets for all materials used. Please save the technical data sheets as COMPANY NAME COMPONENT TYPE. Response Type : Matrix Of Text Fields Warranty provisions Cost for Manufacturer Physical Quantity (assuring additional Expected Name Description to be minimum warranty Life used length coverage, requirements if offered. are met) Panels - must have minimum of 10 years materials and workmanship and minimum of 25 years of performance Inverter - must have minimum of 5 year warranty Monitoring System Racking/ Trackers - must have minimum of 10 year warranty Other 2. In addition to the other requirements herein, your proposal will also be evaluated on your willingness to accept the terms of the contract. Please review the attached agreement and provide redlines to suit your business needs. If redlines are required, please save as COMPANY NAME EPC CONTRACT DATE (mm dd yy). I have attached a contract redline OGE 025 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal I am agreeable to the contract terms as written. 3. Please use this space to attach or describe any other information you would like OG&E to consider when evaluating your proposal.[16%] Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text 4 Experience/ Personnel 1. Please complete the table below about which portions of a project are generally performed in house and what portions are subcontracted.[50%] Response Type : Combination Matrix If applicable, please list Subcontracted? Self subcontractors used and Performed? briefly describe your relationship. Engineering/ Design   Panel/ Inverter/ Materials   Manufacturing Materials   Procurement Panel/ Inverter   Installation Construction   Management Post Construction   O&M Support Site Prep/ Civil   Work Electrical   Installation Civil/ Structural   Engineering Geotechnical Design   OGE 026 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal Surveying Project layout/ design Electrical Design Electrical Work Optimal Panel Selection and Configuration Material Procurement Panel / Racking Installation IT/ Telecom Connections Monitoring System Installation Post Construction Operations and Maintenance                     2. Please complete the table below with information about your most recent solar installations that were over 4 megawatts.[50%] Response Type : Combination Matrix Cust Act Projec ome ual t r Engi Procu Const Dur Size Descri (Co Pla atio in ption Pr neeri reme ructi Pla Ac oje mpa Loc ng nt on nne n nn tu killo (panel ny, d (wi watt specif ct Cont atio servi servic servi Dur th ed al s/ icatio Na n ces es ces Cos Co me act, provi provi provi atio star t st meg ns, Pho ded? ded? ded? n t awat monit ne and ts oring Num fini syste ber, sh m, OGE 027 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal Pr oje ct 1 Pr oje ct 2 Pr oje ct 3 Pr oje ct 4 Pr oje ct 5 Ema dat locati il) es) on, etc.)                5 Post Construction Support 1. Do you offer Post Construction Support (Operations & Maintenance)?[100%] Yes Please provide an annual cost for O&M Support for 5MW of Solar Generation. Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text Do you perform Operations & Maintenance or is it subcontracted to a third party? Self Perform

Subcontracted How long would it take for on-site support to arrive to one of our locations? OGE 028 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal Response Type : Free Form - Single line Text 4. Please describe what services your typical O&M support offers. Response Type : Free Form - Multi line Text No Not at this time, but would consider it in the future OGE 029 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal 5 Supplier Name Supplier Name Contact Email Phone BOYD JONES JOHN jhenning@boydjones.biz 402-550- CONSTRUCTION 1842 CO. GenPro Energy MOLLY molly@genproenergy.com 605-545- Solutions, LLC 5559 VALMONT Chyanne cdearing@preferred-sales.com 918-695- INDUSTRIES 3643 INC AEV SOLAR JOHN support@aevsolar.com PREFERRED BRANDONbhayes@preferred-sales.com 918-695- SALES 3643 Natural BILL bill@stellarsun.com 501-993- Environments, 0032 Inc SCENIC HILL BILL bill.halter@scenichillsolar.com 5015549668 SOLAR UNITED William silvaw@u-renew.com 678-881- RENEWABLE 0014 ENERGY LLC SHINE SOLAR FAITH fames@shinesolar.com LIBCO SOLAR CHUCK chuck@libcosolar.com KOONTZ Michelle Michelle.Ashmore@koontzelectric.com501 -354- ELECTRIC 2526 COMPANY INC AMERESCO JEFF jcurtis@amersco.com ELECTRICAL Eugene eugene.jenkins@eciokc.com 405-608- CONSULTANTS 5045 INC AZIMUTH Paul paul@Azimuth.Energy 13145028497 ENERGY Black & Veatch KEITH SmallKD@bv.com 913-458- Corporation 6361 FRANCIS SOLAR Seth schrist@frerenewable.com 800-206- LLC 4258 MOSS SOLAR Brad bwilson@mosscm.com 561-239- 1855 INOVATEUS Austin austin.williams@inovateus.com SOLAR LLC OGE 030 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal MCCARTHY DHRUV dpatel@mccarthy.com 4804494700 BUILDING COMPANIES SILICON RANCH John john.marcarelli@siliconranchcorp.com 615-577- CORPORATION 4608 CLEAN ENERGY Tom tom.feiler@easycleanenergy.com 720-460- COLLECTIVE 5108 INOVATEUS TJ tj.kanczuzewski@inovateus.com SOLAR LLC BLATTNER Amanda AmandaR@blattnerenergy.com 320-356- ENERGY INC 2008 CANADIAN NICHOLE nichole.koontz@canadiansolar.com 480-236- SOLAR (USA) 4117 Inc J&S Dave dave@jsdevelopmentpartnersllc.com 2108526304 Development Partners Ameresco Solar Jeff jcurtis@ameresco.com 972-377- LLC 7341 First Solar Matthew Matthew.Beltz@firstsolar.com 281-509- 6258 Standard Solar Mike mike.hartley@standardsolar.com 301-802- 6139 HDR Matt Matt.Ferguson@hdrinc.com 4023994934 Engineering, Inc. Hecate Energy Preston pschultz@hecateenergy.com 415-999- 1427 BURNS & Ken kekstrom@burnsmcd.com 0000000000 MCDONNELL ENGR CO INC Black & Veatch Sean kearneysr@bv.com 913-458- Corporation 6229 Sun Power Arnold arnold.mactangay@sunpower.com 02-849-4600 Sun Power Andrew andrew.hamilton@sunpower.com 510-260- 8382 RES-Americas Shalini Shalini.Ramanathan@res-group.com RES Americas Philip philip.moore@res-americas.com 512-617- 3549 Mortenson Ole ole.munson@mortenson.com 480-339- Construction 7809 OGE 031 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal True Blue Bob bcaccia@trueblue.com 702-696- 8490 Blattner Energy, Matt mattd@blattnerenergy.com 320-356- Inc. 2045 Blue Oak Mark mbrill@blueoakenergy.com 570-510- Energy, Inc. 4053 REC Solar Jon jmiller@RECSolar.com 503-701- Commercial 0792 Corporation Signal Energy Tyler tyler.phipps@signalenergy.com 423-443- Constructors 4190 White Israel iborrero@iea.net 8122303656 Construction Inc. Alpha Energy Nathan nforman@alpha.com 480-686- 3625 Harvest Solar John john@harvestsolar.net 9187432299 Energy llc OGE 032 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal 6 Team Members Team Members View Co-Author Scoring Approve * -Buyer Contact Detail OGE 033 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-3 Oklahoma Gas and Electric Branch Solar Request for Proposal 7 Attachments Attachment Name Uploaded Date Uploaded by Attachment Size Pre bid questions.docx 3/19/2020 2:49:07 PM Amy Howell 0KB OGE 034 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24 Direct Exhibit DRR-4 035 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.24DRR-4 BEFORE THE ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF ) OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY ) FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC ) CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY ) DOCKET NO. 20-037-U AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND ) OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY ) RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF ) Direct Exhibit DRR-4 This exhibit contains Highly Sensitive Protected Information and is subject to the provisions of Order No. 1 036 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:34:39 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:29:59 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 24 Direct Exhibit DRR-5 037 Attachments Original document

