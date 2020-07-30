OGE Energy : 20-037-U William Wai Redacted Direct Testimony 0 07/30/2020 | 04:51pm EDT Send by mail :

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26 BEFORE THE ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF ) OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY ) FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC ) CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY ) DOCKET NO. 20-037-U AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND ) OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY ) RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF ) DIRECT EXHIBIT OF WILLIAM H. WAI ON BEHALF OF OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY 001 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.26WHW-1 BEFORE THE ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF ) OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY ) FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC ) CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY ) DOCKET NO. 20-037-U AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND ) OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY ) RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF ) Direct Exhibit WHW-1 USP Tariff 002 ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26 Original Sheet No. 82.0 Replacing ________ Sheet No. ___ OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY Name of Company Kind of Service: Electric Class of Service: All Part I. Rate Schedule No. USP Title: Universal Solar Program PSC File Mark Only EFFECTIVE IN : All territory served. APPLICABILITY : The Universal Solar Program ("USP") makes available to subscribers the solar energy produced by OG&E. The program is available on a voluntary basis to all retail customers, except for service provided under the Company's lighting tariffs. Customers may not take service under this tariff and simultaneously take service under the provisions of any other alternative source generation or co-generation tariff. PRICING : The solar energy (kWh) sold through this rider is priced at $0.078 per kWh. TERM : Customers may subscribe to this program with an annual term. Customers may request subscription termination on the anniversary of their subscription, with the termination effective with the next monthly billing cycle. If a customer chooses to terminate their subscription, notice must be provided to the Company a minimum or 30 days prior to the subscription anniversary date. If termination is not requested 30 days or more before the end of the current annual term, the customer's subscription will automatically renew for an additional annual term. In the event a customer elects to terminate their subscription before the completion of an annual term, the customer shall be prohibited from re-subscribing for a 12-month period. SUBSCRIPTION LEVEL : Customers may subscribe, in increments of 10%, up to 50% of their annual energy. During initial signup, the subscriber's annual energy will be determined in one of two ways. If during initial signup the customer has 12 consecutive months of usage history at the address where the subscription is being requested, then the annual energy will be the energy consumed during that 12-month usage history. If the customer does not have 12 consecutive months of usage history at the address where the subscription is being requested, then 12 months of annual energy will be estimated. Subscription for any one customer beyond 50,000 kWh annually will be at the Company's sole discretion. A customer may change their subscription level only once in any 12-month period. In the event there is a significant and permanent reduction in customer usage, the Company, at its sole discretion, may adjust the subscriber's annual energy on which the subscription level is based. Ongoing subscription will be subject to the waiting list provisions defined in the tariff. PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SOLAR ENERGY : The quantity of energy that will be purchased by a subscriber for each monthly billing cycle will be computed as follows: THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY 003 ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26 Original Sheet No. 82.1 Replacing ________ Sheet No. ___ OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY Name of Company Kind of Service: Electric Class of Service: All Part I. Rate Schedule No. USP Title: Universal Solar Program PSC File Mark Only ∗ = Where PQ = Monthly Purchase Quantity in kWh SL = Annual Subscription Level in kWh EUSR = Annual USP Facility Energy Production in kWh EUSA = Actual Monthly Energy Produced by the USP facility in kWh 82.7 MONTHLY BILLING: Subscription to the USP requires customers in major rate classes (Residential, General Service, Power and Light) that have a Time of Use ("TOU") rate available to be concurrently subscribed to one of the following tariffs: R-TOU,GS-TOU, or PL-TOU. The purchased solar energy shall be credited against the energy portion of the customer's metered energy at the applicable energy pricing yielding the customer's net energy. If the customer is subscribed to a time-differentiated tariff, the purchased solar energy shall be credited against the time-differentiated energy portion of the customer's metered energy at the applicable time-of-use pricing yielding the customer's net energy. Should the purchased solar amount for a given month be larger than the customer's metered energy consumption then the net energy will be zero. Under this tariff, only the energy (kWh) portion of a customer's bill are affected. On a monthly basis, the customer's energy charges will include the 1) purchased quantity of solar energy at the USP price, 2) net energy according to the applicable energy price under their rate schedule and any applicable rider schedules, and 3) the total metered energy according to any applicable riders. Applicable riders will be billed based on either net energy or gross energy based on their cost recovery purpose and whether they are by- passable. All other rate schedule charges are unaffected by this rider. Customer usage as determined by the annual billing prior to subscription shall be used in determination of the applicable tariff used for the customer's billing. THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY 004 ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26 Original Sheet No. 82.2 Replacing ________ Sheet No. ___ OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY Name of Company Kind of Service: Electric Class of Service: All Part I. Rate Schedule No. USP Title: Universal Solar Program PSC File Mark Only 82.8 WAITING LIST: If at the time of subscription request a customer's desired subscription level is greater than the Energy Available ("EA"), then the customer may elect to be placed on a waiting list. The EA will be computed as follows: = − � Where EUSR = Annual USP Facility Energy Production in kWh SL = The sum of annual subscription level in kWh Customers will be moved from the waiting list into active subscriber status in the order that they are placed on the waiting list, only if Available Energy is greater than the customer's desired Subscription Level. If the Available Energy is less than the customer's desired Subscription Level, then the next customer on the waiting list will be checked for subscription availability. 82.9 RENEWABLE ENERGY CREDITS: Subscribers will receive benefits associated with the RECs as the Company will retire the solar RECs on behalf of the subscribers. APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.26WHW-1 BEFORE THE ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF ) OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY ) FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC ) CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY ) DOCKET NO. 20-037-U AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND ) OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY ) RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF ) Direct Exhibit WHW-1 Table of Contents 4th Revised Clean APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26 ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION 4th Revised Sheet No. 1.1 Replacing 3rd Revised Sheet No. 1.1 OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY Name of Company Kind of Service: Electric Class of Service: All Title: Table of Contents PSC File Mark Only Part I - Rate Schedules Class of Service Title Sheet Number Cogeneration COG-1 Cogeneration Rate 100 kW or Less 50.0 - 50.1 Terms and Conditions of Purchase 51.00 - 51.14 Power Purchase Agreement 52.0 - 52.3 Net Metering NET-1 Net Metering 62.0 - 62.14 Riders ECR Energy Cost Recovery Rider 70.0 - 70.7 MTA Rider for Uniform Municipal Tax Adjustment 71.0 - 71.1 EECR Energy Efficiency Cost Rider 72.0 - 72.3 REP Renewable Energy Program Rider 73.0 - 73.2 LR Load Reduction Rider 75.0 - 75.8 TCR Transmission Cost Recovery Rider 76.0 - 76.5 ECP Environmental Compliance Plan Rider 78.0 - 78.3 FRP Formula Rate Plan Rider 80.0 - 80.4 TA Tax Adjustment Rider 81.0 - 81.1 USP Universal Solar Program 82.0 - 82.1 RSR Table of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules 99.0 - 99.1 Reserved for Future Use 83.0 - 98.9 THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY Rate Schedule No. RSR Title: Tables of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules PSC File Mark Only MANDATORY APPLICATION The Rate Schedules listed in Group 1 below are mandatory pursuant to the Riders provision of each Rate Schedule and shall be applied, as applicable, to each Rate Schedule listed in Group 2 below. Group 1 Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No. ECR Energy Cost Recovery Rider 70.0 - 70.7 MTA Rider for Uniform Municipal Tax Adjustment 71.0 - 71.1 EECR Energy Efficiency Cost Rider 72.0 - 72.3 TCR Transmission Cost Recovery Rider 76.0 - 76.4 ECP Environmental Compliance Plan Rider 78.0 - 78.3 FRP Formula Rate Plan Rider 80.0 - 80.3 TA Tax Adjustment Rider 81.0 - 81.1 Group 2 Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No. R-1 Residential Service Rate 3.0 - 3.1 R-kW Residential Demand Rate 4.0 - 4.1 R-TOU Residential Time-of-Use Rate 7.0 - 7.2 R-VPP Residential Variable Peak Pricing Rate 8.0 - 8.3 GS-1 General Service Rate 10.0 - 10.1 GS-TOU General Service Time-of-Use Rate 11.0 - 11.1 GS-VPP General Service Variable Peak Pricing Rate 13.0 - 13.3 GS-kW General Service Demand Rate 14.0 - 14.1 PL-1 Power and Light Rate 20.0 - 20.4 PL-TOU Power and Light Time-of-UseRate 22.0 - 22.5 LM-1 Municipal Roadway and Area Lighting Rate 30.0 - 30.9 OSL-1 Outdoor Security Lighting Rate 31.0 - 31.7 AFL-1 Athletic Field Lighting Rate (Closed) 32.0 LED-1 LED Lighting Rate 33.0 - 33.12 PM-1 Municipal Water Pumping Rate (Closed) 40.0 - 40.1 THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY 011 ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26 1st Revised Sheet No. 99.1 Replacing Original Sheet No. 99.1 OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY Name of Company Kind of Service: Electric Class of Service: All Part I. Rate Schedule No. RSR Title: Tables of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules PSC File Mark Only APPLICATION AT CUSTOMER'S OPTION The Rate Schedules or Rate Schedule Riders listed below are available as applicable at the customer's option pursuant to the Availability provision of the Rider. Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No. DAP Day-Ahead Pricing 45.0 - 45.11 FLEX Flex Pricing 46.0 - 46.5 REP Renewable Energy Program Rider 73.0 - 73.2 LR Load Reduction Rider 75.0 - 75.8 USP Universal Solar Program 82.0 - 82.1 THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY 012 APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.26WHW-1 BEFORE THE ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF ) OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY ) FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC ) CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY ) DOCKET NO. 20-037-U AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND ) OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY ) RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF ) Direct Exhibit WHW-1 Table of Contents Applicable to Rate Schedules 1st Revised Redline 013 ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26 1st Revised Sheet No. 99.0 Replacing Original Sheet No. 99.0 OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY Name of Company Kind of Service: Electric Class of Service: All Part I. Rate Schedule No. RSR Title: Tables of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules PSC File Mark Only MANDATORY APPLICATION The Rate Schedules listed in Group 1 below are mandatory pursuant to the Riders provision of each Rate Schedule and shall be applied, as applicable, to each Rate Schedule listed in Group 2 below. Group 1 Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No. ECR Energy Cost Recovery Rider 70.0 - 70.7 MTA Rider for Uniform Municipal Tax Adjustment 71.0 - 71.1 EECR Energy Efficiency Cost Rider 72.0 - 72.3 TCR Transmission Cost Recovery Rider 76.0 - 76.4 ECP Environmental Compliance Plan Rider 78.0 - 78.3 FRP Formula Rate Plan Rider 80.0 - 80.3 TA Tax Adjustment Rider 81.0 - 81.1 Group 2 Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No. R-1 Residential Service Rate 3.0 - 3.1 R-kW Residential Demand Rate 4.0 - 4.1 R-TOU Residential Time-of-Use Rate 7.0 - 7.2 R-VPP Residential Variable Peak Pricing Rate 8.0 - 8.3 GS-1 General Service Rate 10.0 - 10.1 GS-TOU General Service Time-of-Use Rate 11.0 - 11.1 GS-VPP General Service Variable Peak Pricing Rate 13.0 - 13.3 GS-kW General Service Demand Rate 14.0 - 14.1 PL-1 Power and Light Rate 20.0 - 20.4 PL-TOU Power and Light Time-of-UseRate 22.0 - 22.5 LM-1 Municipal Roadway and Area Lighting Rate 30.0 - 30.9 OSL-1 Outdoor Security Lighting Rate 31.0 - 31.7 AFL-1 Athletic Field Lighting Rate (Closed) 32.0 LED-1 LED Lighting Rate 33.0 - 33.12 PM-1 Municipal Water Pumping Rate (Closed) 40.0 - 40.1 THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY 014 ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26 Original1st Revised Sheet No. 99.1 Replacing ________Original Sheet No. ____99.1 OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY Name of Company Kind of Service: Electric Class of Service: All Part I. Rate Schedule No. RSR Title: Tables of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules PSC File Mark Only APPLICATION AT CUSTOMER'S OPTION The Rate Schedules or Rate Schedule Riders listed below are available as applicable at the customer's option pursuant to the Availability provision of the Rider. Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No. DAP Day-Ahead Pricing 45.0 - 45.11 FLEX Flex Pricing 46.0 - 46.5 REP Renewable Energy Program Rider 73.0 - 73.2 LR Load Reduction Rider 75.0 - 75.8 USP Universal Solar Program 82.0 - 82.1 THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY 015 Attachments Original document

