Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  OGE Energy Corp.    OGE

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OGE Energy : 20-037-U William Wai Redacted Direct Testimony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26

BEFORE THE ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC

)

CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY

) DOCKET NO. 20-037-U

AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND

)

OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY

)

RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF

)

DIRECT EXHIBIT

OF

WILLIAM H. WAI

ON BEHALF OF

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

001

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.26WHW-1

BEFORE THE

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC

)

CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY

)

DOCKET NO. 20-037-U

AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND

)

OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY

)

RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF

)

Direct Exhibit WHW-1

USP Tariff

002

ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26

Original

Sheet No. 82.0

Replacing ________

Sheet No. ___

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

Name of Company

Kind of Service: Electric

Class of Service: All

Part I. Rate Schedule No. USP

Title: Universal Solar Program

PSC File Mark Only

  1. EFFECTIVE IN: All territory served.
  2. APPLICABILITY: The Universal Solar Program ("USP") makes available to subscribers the solar energy produced by OG&E. The program is available on a voluntary basis to all retail customers, except for service provided under the Company's lighting tariffs. Customers may not take service under this tariff and simultaneously take service under the provisions of any other alternative source generation or co-generation tariff.
  3. PRICING: The solar energy (kWh) sold through this rider is priced at $0.078 per kWh.
  4. TERM: Customers may subscribe to this program with an annual term. Customers may request subscription termination on the anniversary of their subscription, with the termination effective with the next monthly billing cycle. If a customer chooses to terminate their subscription, notice must be provided to the Company a minimum or 30 days prior to the subscription anniversary date. If termination is not requested 30 days or more before the end of the current annual term, the customer's subscription will automatically renew for an additional annual term. In the event a customer elects to terminate their subscription before the completion of an annual term, the customer shall be prohibited from re-subscribing for a 12-month period.
  5. SUBSCRIPTION LEVEL: Customers may subscribe, in increments of 10%, up to 50% of their annual energy. During initial signup, the subscriber's annual energy will be determined in one of two ways. If during initial signup the customer has 12 consecutive months of usage history at the address where the subscription is being requested, then the annual energy will be the energy consumed during that 12-month usage history. If the customer does not have 12 consecutive months of usage history at the address where the subscription is being requested, then 12 months of annual energy will be estimated. Subscription for any one customer beyond 50,000 kWh annually will be at the Company's sole discretion. A customer may change their subscription level only once in any 12-month period. In the event there is a significant and permanent reduction in customer usage, the Company, at its sole discretion, may adjust the subscriber's annual energy on which the subscription level is based. Ongoing subscription will be subject to the waiting list provisions defined in the tariff.
  6. PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SOLAR ENERGY: The quantity of energy that will be purchased by a subscriber for each monthly billing cycle will be computed as follows:

THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY

003

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26

Original

Sheet No. 82.1

Replacing ________

Sheet No. ___

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

Name of Company

Kind of Service: Electric

Class of Service: All

Part I. Rate Schedule No. USP

Title: Universal Solar Program

PSC File Mark Only

=

Where

PQ = Monthly Purchase Quantity in kWh

SL = Annual Subscription Level in kWh

EUSR = Annual USP Facility Energy Production in kWh

EUSA = Actual Monthly Energy Produced by the USP facility in kWh

82.7 MONTHLY BILLING: Subscription to the USP requires customers in major rate classes (Residential, General Service, Power and Light) that have a Time of Use ("TOU") rate available to be concurrently subscribed to one of the following tariffs: R-TOU,GS-TOU, or PL-TOU. The purchased solar energy shall be credited against the energy portion of the customer's metered energy at the applicable energy pricing yielding the customer's net energy. If the customer is subscribed to a time-differentiated tariff, the purchased solar energy shall be credited against the time-differentiated energy portion of the customer's metered energy at the applicable time-of-use pricing yielding the customer's net energy. Should the purchased solar amount for a given month be larger than the customer's metered energy consumption then the net energy will be zero.

Under this tariff, only the energy (kWh) portion of a customer's bill are affected. On a monthly basis, the customer's energy charges will include the 1) purchased quantity of solar energy at the USP price, 2) net energy according to the applicable energy price under their rate schedule and any applicable rider schedules, and 3) the total metered energy according to any applicable riders. Applicable riders will be billed based on either net energy or gross energy based on their cost recovery purpose and whether they are by- passable. All other rate schedule charges are unaffected by this rider. Customer usage as determined by the annual billing prior to subscription shall be used in determination of the applicable tariff used for the customer's billing.

THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY

004

ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26

Original

Sheet No. 82.2

Replacing ________

Sheet No. ___

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

Name of Company

Kind of Service: Electric

Class of Service: All

Part I. Rate Schedule No. USP

Title: Universal Solar Program

PSC File Mark Only

82.8 WAITING LIST: If at the time of subscription request a customer's desired subscription level is greater than the Energy Available ("EA"), then the customer may elect to be placed on a waiting list.

The EA will be computed as follows:

= − �

Where

EUSR = Annual USP Facility Energy Production in kWh

  • SL = The sum of annual subscription level in kWh

Customers will be moved from the waiting list into active subscriber status in the order that they are placed on the waiting list, only if Available Energy is greater than the customer's desired Subscription Level. If the Available Energy is less than the customer's desired Subscription Level, then the next customer on the waiting list will be checked for subscription availability.

82.9 RENEWABLE ENERGY CREDITS: Subscribers will receive benefits associated with the RECs as the Company will retire the solar RECs on behalf of the subscribers.

THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY

005

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.26WHW-1

BEFORE THE

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC

)

CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY

)

DOCKET NO. 20-037-U

AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND

)

OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY

)

RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF

)

Direct Exhibit WHW-1

Table of Contents 4th Revised Clean

006

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

4th Revised

Sheet No. 1.1

Replacing 3rd Revised

Sheet No. 1.1

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

Name of Company

Kind of Service: Electric

Class of Service: All

Title: Table of Contents

PSC File Mark Only

Part I - Rate Schedules

Class of Service

Title

Sheet Number

Cogeneration

COG-1

Cogeneration Rate 100 kW or Less

50.0

- 50.1

Terms and Conditions of Purchase

51.00 - 51.14

Power Purchase Agreement

52.0

- 52.3

Net Metering

NET-1

Net Metering

62.0

- 62.14

Riders

ECR

Energy Cost Recovery Rider

70.0

- 70.7

MTA

Rider for Uniform Municipal Tax Adjustment

71.0

- 71.1

EECR

Energy Efficiency Cost Rider

72.0

- 72.3

REP

Renewable Energy Program Rider

73.0

- 73.2

LR

Load Reduction Rider

75.0

- 75.8

TCR

Transmission Cost Recovery Rider

76.0

- 76.5

ECP

Environmental Compliance Plan Rider

78.0

- 78.3

FRP

Formula Rate Plan Rider

80.0

- 80.4

TA

Tax Adjustment Rider

81.0

- 81.1

USP

Universal Solar Program

82.0

- 82.1

RSR

Table of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules

99.0

- 99.1

Reserved for Future Use

83.0

- 98.9

THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY

007

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.26WHW-1

BEFORE THE

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC

)

CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY

)

DOCKET NO. 20-037-U

AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND

)

OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY

)

RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF

)

Direct Exhibit WHW-1

Table of Contents 4th Revised Redline

008

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

3rd

4th Revised

Sheet No. 1.1

Replacing 2nd

3rd Revised

Sheet No. 1.1

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

Name of Company

Kind of Service: Electric

Class of Service: All

Title: Table of Contents

PSC File Mark Only

Part I - Rate Schedules

Class of Service

Title

Sheet Number

Cogeneration

COG-1

Cogeneration Rate 100 kW or Less

50.0

- 50.1

Terms and Conditions of Purchase

51.00 - 51.14

Power Purchase Agreement

52.0

- 52.3

Net Metering

NET-1

Net Metering

62.0

- 62.14

Riders

ECR

Energy Cost Recovery Rider

70.0

- 70.7

MTA

Rider for Uniform Municipal Tax Adjustment

71.0

- 71.1

EECR

Energy Efficiency Cost Rider

72.0

- 72.3

REP

Renewable Energy Program Rider

73.0

- 73.2

LR

Load Reduction Rider

75.0

- 75.8

TCR

Transmission Cost Recovery Rider

76.0

- 76.5

ECP

Environmental Compliance Plan Rider

78.0

- 78.3

FRP

Formula Rate Plan Rider

80.0

- 80.4

TA

Tax Adjustment Rider

81.0

- 81.1

USP

Universal Solar Program

82.0

- 82.1

RSR

Table of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules

99.0

- 99.1

Reserved for Future Use

8283.0 - 98.9

THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY

009

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.26WHW-1

BEFORE THE

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC

)

CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY

)

DOCKET NO. 20-037-U

AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND

)

OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY

)

RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF

)

Direct Exhibit WHW-1

Table of Contents Applicable to Rate

Schedules 1st Revised Clean

010

ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26

1st Revised

Sheet No. 99.0

Replacing Original

Sheet No. 99.0

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

Name of Company

Kind of Service: Electric

Class of Service: All

Part I. Rate Schedule No. RSR

Title: Tables of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules

PSC File Mark Only

MANDATORY APPLICATION

The Rate Schedules listed in Group 1 below are mandatory pursuant to the Riders provision of each Rate Schedule and shall be applied, as applicable, to each Rate Schedule listed in Group 2 below.

Group 1

Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No.

ECR

Energy Cost Recovery Rider

70.0

- 70.7

MTA

Rider for Uniform Municipal Tax Adjustment

71.0

- 71.1

EECR

Energy Efficiency Cost Rider

72.0

- 72.3

TCR

Transmission Cost Recovery Rider

76.0

- 76.4

ECP

Environmental Compliance Plan Rider

78.0

- 78.3

FRP

Formula Rate Plan Rider

80.0

- 80.3

TA

Tax Adjustment Rider

81.0

- 81.1

Group 2

Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No.

R-1

Residential Service Rate

3.0 - 3.1

R-kW

Residential Demand Rate

4.0 - 4.1

R-TOU

Residential Time-of-Use Rate

7.0 - 7.2

R-VPP

Residential Variable Peak Pricing Rate

8.0 - 8.3

GS-1

General Service Rate

10.0

- 10.1

GS-TOU

General Service Time-of-Use Rate

11.0

- 11.1

GS-VPP

General Service Variable Peak Pricing Rate

13.0

- 13.3

GS-kW

General Service Demand Rate

14.0

- 14.1

PL-1

Power and Light Rate

20.0

- 20.4

PL-TOU

Power and Light Time-of-UseRate

22.0

- 22.5

LM-1

Municipal Roadway and Area Lighting Rate

30.0

- 30.9

OSL-1

Outdoor Security Lighting Rate

31.0

- 31.7

AFL-1

Athletic Field Lighting Rate (Closed)

32.0

LED-1

LED Lighting Rate

33.0

- 33.12

PM-1

Municipal Water Pumping Rate (Closed)

40.0

- 40.1

THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY

011

ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26

1st Revised

Sheet No. 99.1

Replacing Original

Sheet No. 99.1

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

Name of Company

Kind of Service: Electric

Class of Service: All

Part I. Rate Schedule No. RSR

Title: Tables of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules

PSC File Mark Only

APPLICATION AT CUSTOMER'S OPTION

The Rate Schedules or Rate Schedule Riders listed below are available as applicable at the customer's option pursuant to the Availability provision of the Rider.

Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No.

DAP

Day-Ahead Pricing

45.0

- 45.11

FLEX

Flex Pricing

46.0

- 46.5

REP

Renewable Energy Program Rider

73.0

- 73.2

LR

Load Reduction Rider

75.0

- 75.8

USP

Universal Solar Program

82.0

- 82.1

THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY

012

APSC FILED Time: 7/29/2020 9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM:DirectDocket 20Exhibit-037-U-Doc.26WHW-1

BEFORE THE

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC

)

CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY

)

DOCKET NO. 20-037-U

AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION AND

)

OPERATION OF A RENEWABLE ENERGY

)

RESOURCE AND ASSOCIATED TARIFF

)

Direct Exhibit WHW-1

Table of Contents Applicable to Rate

Schedules 1st Revised Redline

013

ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26

1st Revised

Sheet No. 99.0

Replacing Original

Sheet No. 99.0

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

Name of Company

Kind of Service: Electric

Class of Service: All

Part I. Rate Schedule No. RSR

Title: Tables of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules

PSC File Mark Only

MANDATORY APPLICATION

The Rate Schedules listed in Group 1 below are mandatory pursuant to the Riders provision of each Rate Schedule and shall be applied, as applicable, to each Rate Schedule listed in Group 2 below.

Group 1

Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No.

ECR

Energy Cost Recovery Rider

70.0

- 70.7

MTA

Rider for Uniform Municipal Tax Adjustment

71.0

- 71.1

EECR

Energy Efficiency Cost Rider

72.0

- 72.3

TCR

Transmission Cost Recovery Rider

76.0

- 76.4

ECP

Environmental Compliance Plan Rider

78.0

- 78.3

FRP

Formula Rate Plan Rider

80.0

- 80.3

TA

Tax Adjustment Rider

81.0

- 81.1

Group 2

Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No.

R-1

Residential Service Rate

3.0 - 3.1

R-kW

Residential Demand Rate

4.0 - 4.1

R-TOU

Residential Time-of-Use Rate

7.0 - 7.2

R-VPP

Residential Variable Peak Pricing Rate

8.0 - 8.3

GS-1

General Service Rate

10.0

- 10.1

GS-TOU

General Service Time-of-Use Rate

11.0

- 11.1

GS-VPP

General Service Variable Peak Pricing Rate

13.0

- 13.3

GS-kW

General Service Demand Rate

14.0

- 14.1

PL-1

Power and Light Rate

20.0

- 20.4

PL-TOU

Power and Light Time-of-UseRate

22.0

- 22.5

LM-1

Municipal Roadway and Area Lighting Rate

30.0

- 30.9

OSL-1

Outdoor Security Lighting Rate

31.0

- 31.7

AFL-1

Athletic Field Lighting Rate (Closed)

32.0

LED-1

LED Lighting Rate

33.0

- 33.12

PM-1

Municipal Water Pumping Rate (Closed)

40.0

- 40.1

THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY

014

ARKANSAS PUBLICAPSC FILEDSERVICETime: 7/29/2020COMMISSION9:38:40 AM: Recvd 7/29/2020 9:31:46 AM: Docket 20-037-U-Doc. 26

Original1st Revised

Sheet No. 99.1

Replacing ________Original

Sheet No. ____99.1

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

Name of Company

Kind of Service: Electric

Class of Service: All

Part I. Rate Schedule No. RSR

Title: Tables of Riders Applicable to Rate Schedules

PSC File Mark Only

APPLICATION AT CUSTOMER'S OPTION

The Rate Schedules or Rate Schedule Riders listed below are available as applicable at the customer's option pursuant to the Availability provision of the Rider.

Rate Schedule Name/Sheet No.

DAP

Day-Ahead Pricing

45.0

- 45.11

FLEX

Flex Pricing

46.0

- 46.5

REP

Renewable Energy Program Rider

73.0

- 73.2

LR

Load Reduction Rider

75.0

- 75.8

USP

Universal Solar Program

82.0

- 82.1

THIS SPACE FOR PSC USE ONLY

015

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 20:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OGE ENERGY CORP.
04:51pOGE ENERGY : 20-037-U Application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Ne..
PU
04:51pOGE ENERGY : 20-037-U Donald Rowlett Redacted Direct Testimony
PU
04:51pOGE ENERGY : 20-037-U Redacted Direct Exhibits of Donald Rowlett
PU
04:51pOGE ENERGY : 20-037-U William Wai Redacted Direct Testimony
PU
07/23OGE ENERGY : PUD 2020-021 Order Establishing Amended Procedural Schedule
PU
07/09OGE ENERGY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/07OGE ENERGY COR : OGE Energy Corp
AQ
07/06OGE ENERGY : OKC Zoo and OG&E Launch Statewide Library Program, Read for Adventu..
PU
07/06OGE ENERGY CORP. : second quarter 2020 earnings webcast
PR
06/16OGE ENERGY : Emerson - Oklahoma Power Plant Slashes Cold Startups by as Much as ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 287 M - -
Net income 2020 -103 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -64,3x
Yield 2020 4,75%
Capitalization 6 612 M 6 612 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,36x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 425
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart OGE ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
OGE Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OGE ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,91 $
Last Close Price 33,03 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Sean Trauschke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
E. Keith Mitchell Chief Operating Officer
Stephen E. Merrill Chief Financial Officer
Luke R. Corbett Lead Independent Director
James H. Brandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OGE ENERGY CORP.-26.29%6 612
NEXTERA ENERGY16.22%137 806
ENEL S.P.A.12.77%95 407
IBERDROLA20.86%81 354
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.68%69 037
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.84%62 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group